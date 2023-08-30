We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG UN7100 43" UHD 4K TV
*The actual product may differ from image shown.
*Natural voice recognition is available in English, Korean, German, French, Italian, Spanish, Portuguese, Russian, Polish, Turkish, Japanese, Arabic, Vietnamese, Thai, Swedish, Indonesian, Danish, Dutch, Taiwanese, and Norwegian.
*Dutch and Norwegian will be available in the second half of 2020.
*Supported service may differ by country.
*The actual product may differ from image shown.
*The feature name on the settings may vary among TV OS versions.
Bring theater home
A TV screen showing a scene from a fantasy movie with a woman standing in the fields facing the mountains.
*FILMMAKER MODE™ logo is a trademark of UHD Aliance, Inc.
*The actual product may differ from image shown.
*Screen images simulated.
*Screen images simulated.
*The actual product may differ from image shown.
*Apple, the Apple logo, and Apple TV are trademarks of Apple Inc, registered in the U.S. and other countries. Apple TV+ is a trademark of Apple Inc.
*Supported service may differ by country.
Win the game with LG UHD TV
TV showing a scene from a shooting game where the player is overpowered by aliens with guns.
*Screen images simulated.
Feel the stadium atmosphere
TV screen showing a stadium with a view of the running track up close. Stadium is filled with spectators.
*Screen images simulated.
*Connection Available : LG PK7/7W/5/5W, PL7/5, PN7/5, RM2, RN9/7/5, ON9/7/5.
*The actual product may differ from image shown.
*Supported service may differ by country.
*Launcher Bar may differ by region.
*The actual product may differ from image shown.
Designed for your space and entertainment
LG UHD TV, located on the wall in a living room with the minimal interior. Image of a flower is shown on the TV screen.
*The actual product may differ from image shown.
All specs
-
Screen Type
-
4K UHD
-
Screen Size (inch)
-
43"
-
Resolution
-
3,840 x 2,160
-
Wide Viewing Angle
-
Wide Viewing Angle
-
BLU Type
-
Direct
-
TruMotion/Refresh Rate
-
Refresh Rate 50Hz
-
Processor
-
Quad Core Processor 4K
-
Image Enhancing
-
Image Enhancing
-
HDR
-
Active HDR
-
HDR10 Pro (RF/HDMI/CP/USB)
-
RF/HDMI/CP/USB (4K/2K)
-
HLG (RF/HDMI/CP/USB)
-
RF/HDMI/CP/USB (4K/2K)
-
FILMMAKER MODE™
-
Yes
-
HDR Effect
-
Yes (4K/2K)
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping/Pro
-
HDR Dynamic Tone Mapping
-
Dimming Algorithm
-
LG Local Contrast
-
Upscaler
-
4K Upscaler
-
HEVC (Video Decoder)
-
4K@60P, 10bit
-
VP9 (Video Decoder)
-
4K@60p, 10bit
-
AV1
-
4K@60p, 10bit
-
HGIG Mode
-
Yes
-
Instant Game Response (VRR/ALLM)
-
ALLM
-
Picture Mode
-
10 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, HDR Effect, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))
-
Speaker (Sound Output)
-
20W (10W per Channel)
-
Channel
-
2.0ch
-
Direction
-
Down Firing
-
Simultaneous Audio Output
-
Yes
-
AI Sound/Pro
-
AI Sound
-
AI Acoustic Tuning
-
Yes
-
Surround Mode
-
Ultra Surround
-
Clear Voice
-
Clear Voice III
-
Bluetooth Surround Ready
-
Yes (Required Bluetooth)
-
LG Sound Sync
-
Yes (Required Bluetooth)
-
Sound Share
-
Yes
-
Audio Codec
-
AC4, AC3 (Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X
-
ThinQ™
-
Yes (Required Bluetooth)
-
Intelligent Voice Recognition
-
Yes (2.0ch)
-
Speech to Text
-
Yes (Required Bluetooth)
-
LG Voice Search
-
Yes (Required Bluetooth)
-
Google Assistant
-
Yes
-
AI Recommendation
-
Yes
-
Intelligent Edit
-
Yes
-
Home Dashboard
-
Yes
-
Auto Device Detection (Magic Remote Control)
-
Yes
-
Smart Speaker Compatible
-
Yes
-
Google Home Connection
-
Yes
-
Mobile Connectivity
-
Yes
-
Screen Share
-
Yes
-
LG TV Plus App
-
Yes
-
ThinQ™ App
-
Yes
-
Operating System (OS)
-
webOS Smart TV
-
Number of CPUs
-
Quad
-
Quick Access
-
Yes
-
Universal Control
-
Yes (Magic Remote Controller)
-
360° VR Play
-
Yes
-
Related Content Search
-
Yes
-
LG Store
-
Yes
-
DIAL
-
Yes
-
Web Browser
-
Yes
-
Music Player
-
Yes
-
TV On With Mobile
-
Yes
-
Wi-Fi TV On
-
Yes
-
Bluetooth Low Energy On
-
Yes (Required Bluetooth)
-
Network File Browser
-
Yes
-
Block access to harmful site
-
Yes
-
Live Plus (ACR-based Bilateral Service)
-
webOS5.0
-
Sports Alert
-
Yes
-
Music Discovery
-
Yes
-
Digital TV Reception (Terrestrial, Cable, Satellite)
-
Yes
-
Terrestrial
-
DVB-T2
-
Cable
-
DVB-C (VH Only)
-
Analog TV Reception
-
Yes
-
Data Broadcasting (Country Spec)
-
HbbTV (Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam)
-
HDMI
-
1 (Rear)/2 (Side)
-
Version
-
HDMI 2.0
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
-
Yes
-
eARC/ARC (Audio Return Channel)
-
ARC (HDMI 2)
-
USB
-
1 (Rear)/1 (Side)
-
LAN
-
Yes (Rear)
-
Component
-
Yes (Rear, Component in/AV in common)
-
Composite In (AV)
-
Yes (Rear, Component in/AV in common)
-
RF In
-
1 (RF)
-
SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)
-
Yes (Rear)
-
Wifi
-
Yes (802.11ac)
-
Bluetooth
-
Yes (V5.0)
-
Power Supply
-
AC 100~240V 50-60Hz
-
Standby Power Consumption
-
0.5W↓
-
Power Consumption (W)
-
61
-
Energy Saving Mode
-
Yes
-
Illuminance Green sensor
-
Yes
-
Energy Standard
-
Yes
-
ENERGY STAR® Qualified (Ticks)
-
4
-
Estimated Annual Operating Cost ($)
-
30
-
Estimated Annual Electricity Use (kWh)
-
111
-
Weight without Stand (kg)
-
8.3
-
Weight with Stand (kg)
-
8.4
-
Size without Stand (WxHxD mm)
-
973 x 574 x 80.3
-
Size with Stand (WxHxD mm)
-
973 x 616 x 188
-
Remote
-
L-Con
-
Batteries
-
Yes (AA x 2EA)
-
Power Cable
-
Yes
-
VESA Size (HxV mm)
-
200 x 200
-
LG bracket Model (Optional)
-
LSW240B
What people are saying
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.
Contact Us
Buy directly
43UN7100PTA
LG UN7100 43" UHD 4K TV