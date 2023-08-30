About Cookies on This Site

LG ULTRA HD TV 49'' UB830T

LG ULTRA HD TV 49'' UB830T

49UB830T

LG ULTRA HD TV 49'' UB830T

All specs

DISPLAY SCREEN

Display Device

LED

Dynamic UCI

100Hz

Screen Size (Inch)

49

Resolution

ULTRA HD 3840x2160

BLU Type

Edge LED

Dynamic MCI (Hz)

900 (100Hz)

Micro Pixel Control (Local Dimming)

Yes

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

Analog TV Reception

PALⅠ, PAL/SECAM BG/DK, NTSC M

Digital TV Reception - Terrestrial

DVB-T2

DVB-T2 Version

Vietnam, Indonesia Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, India, Myanmar

HbbTV

Australia/ Singapore

MHEG

New Zealand/Malaysia

DTV Country

AJ: Australia/NewZealnd/Singapore, Malaysia/Vietnam/Myanmar

ATV Country

Asia

VIDEO

Tru ULTRA HD Engine

Yes

Resolution Upscaler

Yes (Resolution upscaler Plus)

Active Noise Reduction

Yes

Dynamic Clear White

Yes

Dynamic Color Enhancer

Yes

Picture Mode

8 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema,Soccer, Game, Expert1, Expert2) Asia :APS MEA : Eco

Picture Wizard III

Yes

Aspect Ratio

8 modes (16:9, Just scan, Original, Full Wide, 4:3, 14:9, Zoom, Cinema Zoom)

Just Scan (1:1 Pixel Matching) 0% OverScan

Yes (HDMI/Component/RF) 1080i / 1080p / 720p

Real Cinema 24p

Yes

HEVC Codec(Maximum image signal input of HEVC Codec)

4K 30p (USB and Internet Streaming Only)

H.265 Codec

Yes

Smart Living Sensor

Yes

AUDIO

Mono / Stereo / Dual (MTS/SAP)

Yes

Dolby Digital Decoder

Yes

DTS Decoder

Yes

Speaker System

2Ch Speaker System (2 way 4 speakers)

Audio Output

20W (32" : 10W)

Sound System

Virtual Surround Plus

Clear Voice II

Yes

Sound Mode

6 modes (Standard, News, Music, Cinema, Soccer, Game)

SMART Sound Mode

Yes

Sound Optimizer

3 modes (Off, Stand Type, Wall-mounted Type)

Optical Sound Sync

Yes

Wireless Sound Sync

Audio device : Initial

3D

3D Type

FPR

Supporting Format

S/S, T/B, C/B, F/S

Format Auto Detection

Yes

3D to 2D Convert Source

Yes

2D to 3D Convert Source

Yes

Depth Control

0~+20 (default : 10)

Viewpoint Control

-10~+10 (default : 0)

2D to 3D Mode

5 modes (Standard, Manual, Cinema, Sport, Extreme)

3D Viewpoint Control

-10~+10 (default : 0)

3D Image Correction

Yes

3D Picture Mode

Yes

Support 3D Video format

Yes (WMV,H.264)

Dual Play

Ready

SMART+ TV

SmartShare (Card)

Yes

Game World

Yes

Smart World (Card)

Yes

On Now (Card)

Yes

3D World (Card)

Yes

Voice Recognition

Yes (Australia only)

My Apps

Yes

Live Menu

Yes

Universal Control

-(OSS spec out)

Full Web Browser

Yes

Skype

Ready (available with Camera accessory)

Hand Gesture

Ready (available with Camera accessory)

Finger Gesture

Ready (available with Camera accessory)

Magic Remote 3 Modes (Pointing/Wheel/Voice)

B/in

SMART SHARE

Media Share - WoL

Yes

Media Share - Remote App

Yes

Media Share - Network File Browser (DLNA) - Web OS: certification not available

Yes

Media Share - Window Media Player (Play to)

Yes

Google Dial

Yes

Screen Share - Smart Mobile Link (MHL)

Yes

Screen Share - Miracast

Yes

Screen Share - 2nd Display (Mobile App Interlocked)

Yes

Screen Share - WiDi

Yes

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Yes

Windows 7/8 Certified

Yes

Wi-Fi Built-in / Wi-Fi Ready

B/in

Soft AP -Spec Out

Yes

WiFi Direct

Yes

TIME MACHINE

Recording Format

JFS

External Memory Recording

Yes

Program Information - On Now

Yes

Recording Reservation - Manual

Yes

Program Information

Yes

Natural Sound (1st MR)

Yes (Australia only)

Multi HDD (able to shift the recorded media b/w External memories)

Yes

LivePlayback(Time shift) - External HDD

Yes

Watch & Record - Watching STB thru composite input

RF(DTV only)

Recording when watching Media Player

RF(DTV/ATV) Composite(STB) (Excluding Copy Protection)

Recording when using smart functions

RF(DTV/ATV) Composite(STB) (Excluding Copy Protection)

USB

Divx (SD/HD/Plus HD)

DivX HD

Picture

JPEG

Audio Codec

AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HEAAC, AAC, Mpeg, MP3, PCM, DTS

Subtitle for DivX (Language)

15 Language (English, French, Spanish, Portuguese, Italian, Vietnamese, Bulgarian, Russian, Maori, Ukrainian, Kazakh, Thai, Hebrew, Arab, Korean)

SPECIAL

Motion Eye Care

Yes

Intelligent Sensor

Yes

EPG (SI - 8 days)

Yes

Smart Energy Saving

Yes

Input Labeling

Yes

e-Manual

Yes

CHANNEL

Auto Tuning / Programming

Yes

Program (Channel) Edit (Add / Delete)

Yes

Program (Channel) Labeling (Name Edit)

Yes

Favorite Channel Programming

Yes

INPUT & OUTPUT(SIDE)

HDMI 1.4

1

USB 2.0

2

USB 3.0

1

INPUT & OUTPUT(REAR)

RF In

1 (V)

HDMI

2

Composite In

1 (Gender, V)

Component In (Y,Pb,Pr)

1 (V, Gender)

Digital Audio Out (Optical)

1 (V)

LAN

1 (V)

Headphone out

1 (V)

POWER

Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

100~240Vac 50-60Hz

Standby Mode

0.3W

ACCESSORY

Conventional Remote

Ready (Thailand, New Zealand S-con B/in)

IR Blaster

Ready

In-packing accessory - # of 3D Glasses (Model Number)

F310 4EA

HID Keyboard, Mouse

Ready

Bluetooth Audio device/Headphone/ Earset etc. (using Wireless Sound Sync/ Private Sound Sync)

Ready

Camera Spec

2M

TV Camera

Ready

Accessory - TV Camera

Ready (VC500)

CABINET DESCRIPTION

VESA Compatible

Yes

Local Key Type

Jogstick

FEATURES(TELETEXT)

Pages

2000 pages

TOP(Table Of Page) / Flof / List

Flof

EZ OSD(MENU SYSTEM)

OSD Resolution

FHD

Language

36 Languages

ULTRA HD

HDCP 2.2

Yes

