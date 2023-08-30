We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG ULTRA HD TV 55'' UB830T
All specs
-
Display Device
-
LED
-
Dynamic UCI
-
100Hz
-
Screen Size (Inch)
-
55
-
Resolution
-
ULTRA HD 3840x2160
-
BLU Type
-
Edge LED
-
Dynamic MCI (Hz)
-
900 (100Hz)
-
Micro Pixel Control (Local Dimming)
-
Yes
-
Analog TV Reception
-
PALⅠ, PAL/SECAM BG/DK, NTSC M
-
Digital TV Reception - Terrestrial
-
DVB-T2
-
DVB-T2 Version
-
Vietnam, Indonesia Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, India, Myanmar
-
HbbTV
-
Australia/ Singapore
-
MHEG
-
New Zealand/Malaysia
-
DTV Country
-
AJ: Australia/NewZealnd/Singapore, Malaysia/Vietnam/Myanmar
-
ATV Country
-
Asia
-
Tru ULTRA HD Engine
-
Yes
-
Resolution Upscaler
-
Yes (Resolution upscaler Plus)
-
Active Noise Reduction
-
Yes
-
Dynamic Clear White
-
Yes
-
Dynamic Color Enhancer
-
Yes
-
Picture Mode
-
8 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema,Soccer, Game, Expert1, Expert2) Asia :APS MEA : Eco
-
Picture Wizard III
-
Yes
-
Aspect Ratio
-
8 modes (16:9, Just scan, Original, Full Wide, 4:3, 14:9, Zoom, Cinema Zoom)
-
Just Scan (1:1 Pixel Matching) 0% OverScan
-
Yes (HDMI/Component/RF) 1080i / 1080p / 720p
-
Real Cinema 24p
-
Yes
-
HEVC Codec(Maximum image signal input of HEVC Codec)
-
4K 30p (USB and Internet Streaming Only)
-
H.265 Codec
-
Yes
-
Smart Living Sensor
-
Yes
-
Mono / Stereo / Dual (MTS/SAP)
-
Yes
-
Dolby Digital Decoder
-
Yes
-
DTS Decoder
-
Yes
-
Speaker System
-
2Ch Speaker System (2 way 4 speakers)
-
Audio Output
-
20W (32" : 10W)
-
Sound System
-
Virtual Surround Plus
-
Clear Voice II
-
Yes
-
Sound Mode
-
6 modes (Standard, News, Music, Cinema, Soccer, Game)
-
SMART Sound Mode
-
Yes
-
Sound Optimizer
-
3 modes (Off, Stand Type, Wall-mounted Type)
-
Optical Sound Sync
-
Yes
-
Wireless Sound Sync
-
Audio device : Initial
-
3D Type
-
FPR
-
Supporting Format
-
S/S, T/B, C/B, F/S
-
Format Auto Detection
-
Yes
-
3D to 2D Convert Source
-
Yes
-
2D to 3D Convert Source
-
Yes
-
Depth Control
-
0~+20 (default : 10)
-
Viewpoint Control
-
-10~+10 (default : 0)
-
2D to 3D Mode
-
5 modes (Standard, Manual, Cinema, Sport, Extreme)
-
3D Viewpoint Control
-
-10~+10 (default : 0)
-
3D Image Correction
-
Yes
-
3D Picture Mode
-
Yes
-
Support 3D Video format
-
Yes (WMV,H.264)
-
Dual Play
-
Ready
-
SmartShare (Card)
-
Yes
-
Game World
-
Yes
-
Smart World (Card)
-
Yes
-
On Now (Card)
-
Yes
-
3D World (Card)
-
Yes
-
Voice Recognition
-
Yes (Australia only)
-
My Apps
-
Yes
-
Live Menu
-
Yes
-
Universal Control
-
-(OSS spec out)
-
Full Web Browser
-
Yes
-
Skype
-
Ready (available with Camera accessory)
-
Hand Gesture
-
Ready (available with Camera accessory)
-
Finger Gesture
-
Ready (available with Camera accessory)
-
Magic Remote 3 Modes (Pointing/Wheel/Voice)
-
B/in
-
Media Share - WoL
-
Yes
-
Media Share - Remote App
-
Yes
-
Media Share - Network File Browser (DLNA) - Web OS: certification not available
-
Yes
-
Media Share - Window Media Player (Play to)
-
Yes
-
Google Dial
-
Yes
-
Screen Share - Smart Mobile Link (MHL)
-
Yes
-
Screen Share - Miracast
-
Yes
-
Screen Share - 2nd Display (Mobile App Interlocked)
-
Yes
-
Screen Share - WiDi
-
Yes
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
-
Yes
-
Windows 7/8 Certified
-
Yes
-
Wi-Fi Built-in / Wi-Fi Ready
-
B/in
-
Soft AP -Spec Out
-
Yes
-
WiFi Direct
-
Yes
-
Recording Format
-
JFS
-
External Memory Recording
-
Yes
-
Program Information - On Now
-
Yes
-
Recording Reservation - Manual
-
Yes
-
Program Information
-
Yes
-
Natural Sound (1st MR)
-
Yes (Australia only)
-
Multi HDD (able to shift the recorded media b/w External memories)
-
Yes
-
LivePlayback(Time shift) - External HDD
-
Yes
-
Watch & Record - Watching STB thru composite input
-
RF(DTV only)
-
Recording when watching Media Player
-
RF(DTV/ATV) Composite(STB) (Excluding Copy Protection)
-
Recording when using smart functions
-
RF(DTV/ATV) Composite(STB) (Excluding Copy Protection)
-
Divx (SD/HD/Plus HD)
-
DivX HD
-
Picture
-
JPEG
-
Audio Codec
-
AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HEAAC, AAC, Mpeg, MP3, PCM, DTS
-
Subtitle for DivX (Language)
-
15 Language (English, French, Spanish, Portuguese, Italian, Vietnamese, Bulgarian, Russian, Maori, Ukrainian, Kazakh, Thai, Hebrew, Arab, Korean)
-
Motion Eye Care
-
Yes
-
Intelligent Sensor
-
Yes
-
EPG (SI - 8 days)
-
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
Yes
-
Input Labeling
-
Yes
-
e-Manual
-
Yes
-
Auto Tuning / Programming
-
Yes
-
Program (Channel) Edit (Add / Delete)
-
Yes
-
Program (Channel) Labeling (Name Edit)
-
Yes
-
Favorite Channel Programming
-
Yes
-
HDMI 1.4
-
1
-
USB 2.0
-
2
-
USB 3.0
-
1
-
RF In
-
1 (V)
-
HDMI
-
2
-
Composite In
-
1 (Gender, V)
-
Component In (Y,Pb,Pr)
-
1 (V, Gender)
-
Digital Audio Out (Optical)
-
1 (V)
-
LAN
-
1 (V)
-
Headphone out
-
1 (V)
-
RS-232C (Control / SVC)
-
USB to RS232C
-
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
-
100~240Vac 50-60Hz
-
Standby Mode
-
0.3W
-
Conventional Remote
-
Ready (Thailand, New Zealand S-con B/in)
-
IR Blaster
-
Ready
-
In-packing accessory - # of 3D Glasses (Model Number)
-
F310 4EA
-
HID Keyboard, Mouse
-
Ready
-
Bluetooth Audio device/Headphone/ Earset etc. (using Wireless Sound Sync/ Private Sound Sync)
-
Ready
-
Camera Spec
-
2M
-
TV Camera
-
Ready
-
Accessory - TV Camera
-
Ready (VC500)
-
VESA Compatible
-
Yes
-
Local Key Type
-
Jogstick
-
Pages
-
2000 pages
-
TOP(Table Of Page) / Flof / List
-
Flof
-
OSD Resolution
-
FHD
-
Language
-
36 Languages
-
HDCP 2.2
-
Yes
