LG ULTRA HD TV 55'' UC970T

55UC970T

LG ULTRA HD TV 55'' UC970T

All specs

DISPLAY SCREEN

Display Device

LED

Screen Size (Inch)

55

Resolution

3840 x 2160

Micro Pixel Control (Local Dimming)

Yes

UCI (Ultra Clarity Index)

1,000

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

Analog TV Reception

Analog TV ReceptionDigital TV Reception - Terres

Digital TV Reception - Terrestrial

DVB-T2

VIDEO

Tru ULTRA HD Engine

Yes

Triple XD Engine

Yes

Tru Black Control

Yes

Resolution Upscaler

Yes (Resolution upscaler Plus)

Active Noise Reduction

Yes

Dynamic Clear White

Yes

Dynamic Color Enhancer

Yes

Picture Mode

9 modes (Vivid, Photo,Standard, Eco, Cinema,Soccer, Game, Expert1, Expert2) Asia :APS MEA : Eco

Picture Wizard III

Yes

Aspect Ratio

8 modes (16:9, Just scan, Original, Full Wide, 4:3, 14:9, Zoom, Cinema Zoom)

Just Scan (1:1 Pixel Matching) 0% OverScan

Yes (HMI/Component/RF) 2160p/1D080i/1080p/720p

HEVC Codec(Maximum image signal input of HEVC Codec)

4K HEVC 60P

H.264 Codec

Yes

AUDIO

Mono / Stereo / Dual (MTS/SAP)

Yes

Dolby Digital Decoder

Yes

DTS Decoder

Yes

Speaker System

4.0 Ch Speaker System

Audio Output

40W

Sound System

Ultra Surround

Clear Voice II

Yes

Sound Mode

6 modes (Standard, News, Music, Cinema, Soccer, Game)

SMART Sound Mode

Yes

Sound Optimizer

3 modes (Off, Stand Type, Wall-mounted Type)

Optical Sound Sync

Yes

Wireless Sound Sync

Yes

Private Sound Sync

Yes

3D

3D Type

FPR

Supporting Format

S/S, T/B, C/B, F/S

Format Auto Detection

Yes

3D to 2D Convert Source

Yes

2D to 3D Convert Source

Yes

Depth Control

0~+20 (default : 10)

Viewpoint Control

-10~+10 (default : 0)

2D to 3D Mode

5 modes (Standard, Manual, Cinema, Sport, Extreme)

3D Depth Control

Yes

3D Viewpoint Control

-10~+10 (default : 0)

3D Image Correction

Yes

3D Picture Mode

Yes

Support 3D Video format

Yes (WMV,H.264)

Dual Play

Ready (Available with Dual Play Glasses)

SMART+ TV

Launcher (Recent / Home / My Apps)

Yes

LG Store

Yes

Live Menu

Channels/Recorded

Full Web Browser

Yes

Skype

Ready (available with Camera accessory)

Finger Gesture

Ready (available with Camera accessory)

Time Machine

Yes

SMART SHARE

Media Share - Remote App

Yes

Screen Share - Smart Mobile Link (MHL)

Yes

Screen Share - Miracast

Yes

Screen Share - 2nd Display (Mobile App Interlocked)

Yes

Screen Share - Tag On (NFC Sticker Connection)

Yes

Screen Share - WiDi

Yes

Wi-Fi Built-in

Yes

WiFi Direct

Yes

TIME MACHINE

Recording Format

NTFS

External Memory Recording

Yes

Internal Memory (Time Machine storable room)

3.9GB

SPECIAL

Motion Eye Care

Yes

Intelligent Sensor

Yes

EPG (SI - 8 days)

Yes

Smart Energy Saving

Yes

Input Labeling

Yes

e-Manual

Yes

INPUT & OUTPUT(SIDE)

HDMI 2.0

4

USB 2.0

2

USB 3.0

1

INPUT & OUTPUT(REAR)

RF In

1 (V)

Composite In (CVBS + Audio)

1 (V, Gender)

Digital Audio Out (Optical)

1 (V)

LAN

1 (V)

Headphone out

1 (V)

RS-232C (Control / SVC)

1 (V)

POWER

Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

100~240Vac 50-60Hz

Standby Mode

0.3W

ACCESSORY

TV Camera

Ready (VC500)

In-packed accessory

3D Glasses (4ea)

