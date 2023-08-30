We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG ULTRA HD TV 65'' UB950T
All specs
-
Display Device
-
LED
-
Dynamic UCI
-
200Hz
-
Screen Size (Inch)
-
65
-
Resolution
-
3840 x 2160 (Ultra HD)
-
BLU Type
-
Direct LED
-
Dynamic MCI (Hz)
-
1250(200Hz)
-
Micro Pixel Control (Local Dimming)
-
Yes
-
Analog TV Reception
-
PALⅠ, PAL/SECAM BG/DK, NTSC M
-
Digital TV Reception - Terrestrial
-
DVB-T2
-
DVB-T2 Version
-
Vietnam, Indonesia Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, India, Myanmar
-
HbbTV
-
Australia/ Singapore
-
MHEG
-
New Zealand/Malaysia
-
DTV Country
-
AJ: Australia/NewZealnd/Singapore, Malaysia/Vietnam/Myanmar
-
ATV Country
-
Asia
-
Tru ULTRA HD Engine
-
Yes
-
Resolution Upscaler
-
Yes (Resolution upscaler Basic)
-
Active Noise Reduction
-
Yes
-
Tru Color Generator
-
Yes
-
Dynamic Clear White
-
Yes
-
Resolution Upscaler (Plus/Basic)
-
Yes (plus)
-
Dynamic Color Enhancer
-
Yes
-
Picture Mode
-
9 modes (Vivid, Photo, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Soccer, Game, Expert1, Expert2) Asia:APS MEA:Eco
-
Picture Wizard III
-
Yes
-
Aspect Ratio
-
8 modes (16:9, Just scan, Original, Full Wide, 4:3, 14:9, Zoom, Cinema Zoom)
-
Just Scan (1:1 Pixel Matching) 0% OverScan
-
Yes (HDMI/Component/RF) 1080i / 1080p / 720p
-
Real Cinema 24p
-
Yes
-
HEVC Codec(Maximum image signal input of HEVC Codec)
-
4K HEVC 60P
-
H.265 Codec
-
Yes
-
Tru Black Control
-
Yes
-
Smart Living Sensor
-
Yes
-
Triple XD Engine
-
Yes
-
Dynamic Scanning
-
Yes
-
Mono / Stereo / Dual (MTS/SAP)
-
Yes
-
Dolby Digital Decoder
-
Yes
-
DTS Decoder
-
Yes
-
Speaker System
-
2.1 Ch. Speaker System (3way, 5Speakers)
-
Audio Output
-
35W
-
SubWoofer / Woofer
-
Sub Woofer
-
Sound System
-
Ultra Surround
-
Clear Voice II
-
Yes
-
Sound Mode
-
6 modes (Standard, News, Music, Cinema, Soccer, Game)
-
SMART Sound Mode
-
Yes
-
Sound Optimizer
-
Yes. 3 modes (Off, Stand Type, Wall-mounted Type)
-
Optical Sound Sync
-
Yes
-
Private Sound Sync
-
Yes (with Headphone and Mobile)
-
apt-X Encoder
-
Yes
-
3D Type
-
FPR
-
Supporting Format
-
S/S, T/B, C/B, F/S
-
Format Auto Detection
-
Yes
-
3D to 2D Convert Source
-
Yes
-
2D to 3D Convert Source
-
Yes
-
Depth Control
-
0~+20 (default : 10)
-
Viewpoint Control
-
-10~+10 (default : 0)
-
2D to 3D Mode
-
5 modes (Standard, Manual, Cinema, Sport, Extreme)
-
3D Depth Control
-
Yes
-
3D Viewpoint Control
-
-10~+10 (default : 0)
-
3D Image Correction
-
Yes
-
3D Picture Mode
-
Yes
-
Support 3D Video format
-
Yes (WMV,H.264)
-
Dual Play
-
Ready
-
Launcher (Recent / Home / My Apps)
-
Yes
-
Voice Recognition
-
Yes (Australia only)
-
STT (Speech To Text)
-
Yes(Aug Eng/Thai/Vietnamese/Indonesian/Malay/Turkish/Arab/Hebrew)
-
LG Store
-
Yes
-
Live Menu
-
Yes
-
App Store
-
Yes
-
Universal Control
-
Yes (India/Philippines/Thailand/AUstralia/Turkey/GF/Iran/Nigeria/Algeria/Egypt)
-
Full Web Browser
-
Yes
-
Skype
-
Ready (available with Camera accessory)
-
Finger Gesture
-
Yes
-
Magic Remote
-
Ready
-
Magic Remote 3 Modes (Pointing/Wheel/Voice)
-
B/in
-
Contents Share- Remote App
-
Yes
-
Contents Share-Google Dial
-
Yes
-
Screen Share-Screen Share- Smart Mobile Link (MHL)
-
Yes
-
Screen Share-Miracast
-
Yes
-
Screen Share- WiDi
-
Yes
-
Wi-Fi B/in / Wi-Fi Ready
-
B/in
-
Simplink(compatible with other brands)
-
Yes / No
-
WiFi Direct
-
Yes
-
Media Share - WoL
-
Yes
-
Media Share - Remote App
-
Yes
-
Media Share - Window Media Player (Play to)
-
Yes
-
Google Dial
-
Yes
-
ID basis share
-
Yes
-
USB to USB Copy in File Manager
-
Yes
-
Bluetooth - Pocket Photo interlocked
-
Yes
-
Screen Share - Smart Mobile Link (MHL)
-
Yes
-
Screen Share - Miracast
-
Yes
-
Screen Share - 2nd Display (Mobile App Interlocked)
-
Yes
-
Screen Share - NFC (Mobile → TV, TV → Mobile)
-
Yes
-
Screen Share - WiDi
-
Yes
-
WiFi Direct
-
Yes
-
Wi-Fi Built-in / Wi-Fi Ready
-
B/in
-
Recording Format
-
NTFS
-
Recording Reservation - Manual
-
Yes
-
Program Information
-
Yes
-
Natural Sound (1st MR)
-
Yes (Australia only)
-
Multi HDD (able to shift the recorded media b/w External memories)
-
Yes (1st MR)
-
External HDD Recording
-
Yes
-
Internal Memory Recording
-
(Time Machine Capa: 3.9 GB) (1. HD input - High Definition : 27" -Normal: 2' 8" 2. SD/Analog input -High Definition : 1' 42" -Normal : 2' 51") * Normal Recording : 1st MR
-
LivePlayback(Time shift) - External HDD
-
Yes
-
Watch & Record - Watching DTV thru RF input
-
RF(DTV/ATV) Composite(STB) (Excluding Copy Protection)
-
Watch & Record - Watching ATV thru RF input
-
RF(DTV only)
-
Watch &Record - Watching STB thru HDMI/ Component input
-
RF(DTV/ATV )
-
Watch & Record - Watching STB thru composite input
-
RF(DTV only)
-
Recording when watching Media Player
-
RF(DTV/ATV) Composite(STB) (Excluding Copy Protection)
-
Recording when using smart functions
-
RF(DTV/ATV) Composite(STB) (Excluding Copy Protection)
-
Scheduled Recording - Program Information
-
Yes
-
Scheduled Recording - Manual
-
Yes
-
HDMI 1.4
-
1
-
HDMI
-
1
-
USB 2.0
-
2
-
USB 3.0
-
1
-
RF In
-
1 (V)
-
Composite In
-
1 (Gender, V)
-
Component In (Y,Pb,Pr)
-
1 (V, Gender)
-
Digital Audio Out (Optical)
-
1 (V)
-
LAN
-
1 (V)
-
Headphone out
-
1 (V)
-
RS-232C (Control / SVC)
-
1 (V)
-
Conventional Remote
-
Ready (Thailand, New Zealand S-con B/in)
-
IR Blaster
-
Ready
-
In-packing accessory - # of 3D Glasses (Model Number)
-
F310 4EA
-
HID Keyboard, Mouse
-
Ready
-
Bluetooth Audio device/Headphone/ Earset etc. (using Wireless Sound Sync/ Private Sound Sync)
-
Ready
-
Camera Spec
-
2M
-
TV Camera
-
Ready
-
Accessory - TV Camera
-
Ready (VC500)
-
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
-
100~240Vac 50-60Hz
-
Standby Mode
-
0.3W
-
Divx (SD/HD/Plus HD)
-
DivX HD
-
Picture
-
JPEG, JPS, MPO
-
Audio Codec
-
AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HEAAC, AAC, Mpeg, MP3, PCM, DTS
-
Subtitle for DivX (Language)
-
15 Language (English, French, Spanish, Portuguese, Italian, Vietnamese, Bulgarian, Russian, Maori, Ukrainian, Kazakh, Thai, Hebrew, Arab, Korean)
-
Motion Eye Care
-
Yes
-
Intelligent Sensor
-
Yes
-
EPG (SI - 8 days)
-
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
Yes
-
Input Labeling
-
Yes
-
e-Manual
-
Yes
-
Auto Tuning / Programming
-
Yes
-
Program (Channel) Edit (Add / Delete)
-
Yes
-
Program (Channel) Labeling (Name Edit)
-
Yes
-
Favorite Channel Programming
-
Yes
-
Auto/ Manual Clock
-
Yes
-
On/Off Timer
-
Yes
-
Sleep Timer
-
Yes
-
Auto Off/ Auto Sleep
-
Yes
-
Weight w/o Stand
-
46.6kg
-
Weight With Stand
-
48.9kg
-
TV w/o Stand (W x H x D)
-
1456 x 849 x 37.0
-
TV With Stand (W x H x D)
-
1560 x 884 x 849
-
VESA Compatible
-
Yes
-
Local Key Type
-
Jogstick
-
Pages
-
2000 pages
-
TOP(Table Of Page) / Flof / List
-
Flof
-
JPEG 4K Processing
-
Yes
-
HDCP 2.2
-
Yes
-
4K E-STREAMER
-
Yes (1st MR)
-
4K OSD
-
Yes (1st MR)
-
4K IP STREAMING
-
Yes
What people are saying
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.