LG ULTRA HD TV 84'' UB980T
All specs
-
Display Device (OLED / LED)
-
OLED
-
Screen Size (Inch)
-
84
-
Resolution
-
3840*2160
-
BLU Type (only for LED series)
-
Edge
-
Analog TV Reception
-
Yes
-
Digital TV Reception
-
Yes
-
Terrestrial
-
DVB T2
-
Pages
-
2000 page
-
TOP(Table Of Page) /Flof/List
-
Yes(Flof)
-
Tru ULTRA HD Engine
-
Yes
-
Natural Color (Tru Color Generator)
-
Yes
-
Tru Black Control
-
Yes
-
Triple XD Engine
-
Yes
-
Contents Optimizer
-
Yes
-
Dynamic Scanning
-
Yes
-
Active Noise Reduction
-
Yes
-
Dynamic Clear White
-
Yes
-
Dynamic Color Enhancer
-
Yes
-
Picture Mode
-
Yes 9 modes (Vivid,Photo,Standard, Eco[AU/NZ:APS],Cinema,Game, Soccer[India:Cricket], isf Expert1, isf Expect2)
-
Aspect Ratio
-
Yes 8 modes ( 16:9, Just scan, Original, Full Wide, 4:3, 14:9, Cinema Zoom 1, Zoom)
-
Real Cinema 24p
-
Yes
-
HEVC Codec
-
4K 60P
-
Mono / Stereo / Dual (MTS/SAP)
-
Yes
-
Dolby Digital Decoder
-
Yes
-
DTS Decoder
-
Yes
-
Speaker System
-
5.2Ch Speaker System
-
Audio Output
-
120W
-
Sound System
-
Ultra Surround
-
Sound Designed by Harman Kardon
-
Yes
-
3D Sound Zooming
-
Yes
-
Clear Voice II
-
Yes
-
Sound Mode
-
Yes 6 modes (Standard, News, Music, Cinema, Soccer(India:Cricket), Game)
-
Smart Sound Mode
-
Yes
-
Sound Optimizer
-
Yes. 3 modes (Off, Stand Type, Wall-mounted Type)
-
Optical Sound Sync
-
Yes
-
Wireless Sound Sync - Private Sound Sync
-
Yes
-
apt-X Encoder
-
Yes
-
Recording (External Hard Drive)
-
Yes
-
Recording (Internal Memory)
-
Yes
-
Watch & Record (External Input Watch & Record)
-
Yes (RF/Composite)
-
External Input Record
-
Yes (RF/Composite)
-
Schedule Recording (Manual)
-
Yes
-
Schedule Recording (TV Guide)
-
Yes
-
Media Share - Remote App
-
Yes
-
Media Share - Bluetooth wireless headphone connection and control
-
Yes
-
Screen Share - Miracast
-
Yes
-
Screen Share - WiDi
-
Yes
-
Screen Share - MHL
-
Yes
-
Wi-Fi Built-in / Wi-Fi Ready
-
B/in
-
WiFi Direct
-
Yes
-
Screen Share - Simplink (HDMI CEC)
-
Yes
-
Divx (SD/HD/Plus HD)
-
DivX HD
-
Picture
-
JPEG, JPS, MPO
-
Audio Codec
-
AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, DTS, RA, WMA
-
Subtitle for DivX (Language)
-
15 Language
-
Intelligent Sensor
-
Yes
-
Motion Eye Care
-
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
Yes
-
Smart Living Sensor
-
Yes
-
EPG (SI - 8 days)
-
Yes
-
Input Labeling
-
Yes
-
e-Manual
-
Yes
-
OSD Resolution
-
FHD
-
Language
-
23ea
-
Auto Tuning / Programming
-
Yes
-
Program (Channel) Edit (Add / Delete)
-
Yes
-
Favorite Channel Programming
-
Yes
-
Auto/ Manual Clock
-
Yes
-
On/Off Timer
-
Yes
-
Sleep Timer
-
Yes
-
Auto Off/ Auto Sleep
-
Yes
-
HDMI
-
4 (3G:3 / 6G:1)
-
USB 2.0 / 3.0
-
2 / 1
-
RF In
-
1 (V)
-
Composite In
-
1(Gender, V)
-
Component In (Y,Pb,Pr + Audio)
-
1(Gender, V)
-
Digital Audio Out (Optical)
-
1 (V)
-
LAN
-
1 (V)
-
Ext. Speaker / Headphone out
-
1 (V)
-
RS 232C (Control / SVC)
-
Phone Jack 1 (SVC only)
-
VESA Size
-
Accessory Profile
-
Local Key Type
-
Jog Stick
-
# of 3D Glasses (Model Number)
-
F310 4EA
-
Remote Controller
-
MR14 (BLACK)
-
HID
-
Ready
-
BT Soundbar
-
Ready
-
TV Camera
-
B/in Camera(8M)
-
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
-
100~240Vac 50 60Hz
