LG ULTRA HD TV 84'' UB980T

84UB980T

DISPLAY MODULE

Display Device (OLED / LED)

OLED

Screen Size (Inch)

84

Resolution

3840*2160

BLU Type (only for LED series)

Edge

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

Analog TV Reception

Yes

Digital TV Reception

Yes

Terrestrial

DVB T2

Pages

2000 page

TOP(Table Of Page) /Flof/List

Yes(Flof)

VIDEO

Tru ULTRA HD Engine

Yes

Natural Color (Tru Color Generator)

Yes

Tru Black Control

Yes

Triple XD Engine

Yes

Contents Optimizer

Yes

Dynamic Scanning

Yes

Active Noise Reduction

Yes

Dynamic Clear White

Yes

Dynamic Color Enhancer

Yes

Picture Mode

Yes 9 modes (Vivid,Photo,Standard, Eco[AU/NZ:APS],Cinema,Game, Soccer[India:Cricket], isf Expert1, isf Expect2)

Aspect Ratio

Yes 8 modes ( 16:9, Just scan, Original, Full Wide, 4:3, 14:9, Cinema Zoom 1, Zoom)

Real Cinema 24p

Yes

HEVC Codec

4K 60P

AUDIO

Mono / Stereo / Dual (MTS/SAP)

Yes

Dolby Digital Decoder

Yes

DTS Decoder

Yes

Speaker System

5.2Ch Speaker System

Audio Output

120W

Sound System

Ultra Surround

Sound Designed by Harman Kardon

Yes

3D Sound Zooming

Yes

Clear Voice II

Yes

Sound Mode

Yes 6 modes (Standard, News, Music, Cinema, Soccer(India:Cricket), Game)

Smart Sound Mode

Yes

Sound Optimizer

Yes. 3 modes (Off, Stand Type, Wall-mounted Type)

Optical Sound Sync

Yes

Wireless Sound Sync - Private Sound Sync

Yes

apt-X Encoder

Yes

DVR(DIGITAL)

Recording (External Hard Drive)

Yes

Recording (Internal Memory)

Yes

Watch & Record (External Input Watch & Record)

Yes (RF/Composite)

External Input Record

Yes (RF/Composite)

Schedule Recording (Manual)

Yes

Schedule Recording (TV Guide)

Yes

SMART SHARE

Media Share - Remote App

Yes

Media Share - Bluetooth wireless headphone connection and control

Yes

Screen Share - Miracast

Yes

Screen Share - WiDi

Yes

Screen Share - MHL

Yes

Wi-Fi Built-in / Wi-Fi Ready

B/in

WiFi Direct

Yes

Screen Share - Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Yes

USB

Divx (SD/HD/Plus HD)

DivX HD

Picture

JPEG, JPS, MPO

Audio Codec

AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, DTS, RA, WMA

Subtitle for DivX (Language)

15 Language

SPECIAL

Intelligent Sensor

Yes

Motion Eye Care

Yes

Smart Energy Saving

Yes

Smart Living Sensor

Yes

EPG (SI - 8 days)

Yes

Input Labeling

Yes

e-Manual

Yes

EZ OSD(MENU SYSTEM)

OSD Resolution

FHD

Language

23ea

CHANNEL

Auto Tuning / Programming

Yes

Program (Channel) Edit (Add / Delete)

Yes

Favorite Channel Programming

Yes

TIME/CLOCK

Auto/ Manual Clock

Yes

On/Off Timer

Yes

Sleep Timer

Yes

Auto Off/ Auto Sleep

Yes

JACK PACKS (INPUT & OUTPUT)

HDMI

4 (3G:3 / 6G:1)

USB 2.0 / 3.0

2 / 1

RF In

1 (V)

Composite In

1(Gender, V)

Component In (Y,Pb,Pr + Audio)

1(Gender, V)

Digital Audio Out (Optical)

1 (V)

LAN

1 (V)

Ext. Speaker / Headphone out

1 (V)

RS 232C (Control / SVC)

Phone Jack 1 (SVC only)

CABINET DESCRIPTION

VESA Size

Accessory Profile

Local Key Type

Jog Stick

ACCESSORY

# of 3D Glasses (Model Number)

F310 4EA

Remote Controller

MR14 (BLACK)

HID

Ready

BT Soundbar

Ready

TV Camera

B/in Camera(8M)

POWER

Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

100~240Vac 50 60Hz

