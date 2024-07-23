Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG UHD UR75 55 inch TV Bundle with Soundbar S60T

UHDSBAR.PTO10

UHDSBAR.PTO10

LG UHD UR75 55 inch TV Bundle with Soundbar S60T

Products in this Bundle: 2
Front view with infill

55UR7550PSC

LG UHD TV UR75 55 inch 4K Smart TV 2023 | Magic Remote | Ultra HD 4K resolution | AI ThinQ

S60T

LG Soundbar for TV 3.1 channel S60T

The nature image with rock mountain facing each other from above and below shows the contrast and details.

Reveal the Last Detail

LG UHD TV with HDR10 Pro brings optimized brightness levels for vivid color and remarkable detail.

*HDR10 Pro is not a format. It is LG's own Dynamic Tone Mapping applied frame by frame to HDR10 content.

LG Soundbar against a black backdrop highlighted by a spotlight.

The ideal sound companion for your LG TV

Complete the LG TV experience with the soundbar that beautifully complements its design and sonic performance.

Key Specs

Display Type

4K UHD

Refresh Rate

60Hz Native

Picture Processor

α5 AI Processor 4K Gen6

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

HDR10 / HLG

TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

1235 x 715 x 57.5

TV Weight without Stand

14.0

ACCESSIBILITY

Gray Scale

Yes

High Contrast

Yes

Invert Colors

Yes

AUDIO

AI Sound

AI Sound (Virtual 5.1 Up-mix)

Audio Output

20W

Speaker System

2.0 Channel

Speaker Direction

Down Firing

Clear Voice Pro

Yes

AI Acoustic Tuning

Yes

LG Sound Sync

Yes

Sound Mode Share

Yes

Simultaneous Audio Output

Yes

Bluetooth Surround Ready

Yes (2 Way Playback)

Audio Codec

AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS

Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)

1360 x 810 x 162

TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

1235 x 715 x 57.5

TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)

1235 x 780 x 230

TV Stand (WxD)

948 x 230

TV Weight without Stand

14.0

TV Weight with Stand

14.1

Packaging Weight (Overseas)

18.9

VESA Mounting (WxH)

300 x 300

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

Backlight Type

Direct

Display Type

4K UHD

Display Resolution

4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

Refresh Rate

60Hz Native

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

AI Upscaling

4K Upscaling

Picture Processor

α5 AI Processor 4K Gen6

AI Brightness Control

Yes

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

HDR10 / HLG

FILMMAKER MODE™

Yes

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Yes

Picture Mode

9 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))

CONNECTIVITY

Bluetooth Support

Yes (v 5.0)

HDMI Input

3ea (supports eARC, ALLM as specified in HDMI 2.1)

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Yes

HDMI Audio Return Channel

eARC (HDMI 2)

USB Input

2ea (v 2.0)

Wi-Fi

Yes (Wi-Fi 5)

Ethernet Input

1ea

RF Input (Antenna/Cable)

1ea

SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

1ea

GAMING

Game Optimizer

Yes (Game Dashboard)

HGIG Mode

Yes

ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

Yes

POWER

Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

Standby Power Consumption

Under 0.5W

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED

Remote

Magic Remote

Remote Control Batteries

Yes (AA x 2EA)

Power Cable

Yes (Detachable)

SMART TV

Operating System (OS)

webOS 23

ThinQ

Yes

Intelligent Voice Recognition

Yes

Magic Remote Control

Built-In

Works with Apple Airplay2

Yes

Smartphone Remote App

Yes (LG ThinQ)

Full Web Browser

Yes

Sports Alert

Yes

Room to Room Share

Yes (Receiver)

Family Settings

Yes

USB Camera Compatible

Yes

Key Specs

Number of Channels

3.1

Output Power

340 W

Main

850 x 63 x 87 mm

ACCESSORY

Optical Cable

Yes

Remote Control

Yes

Wall Mount Bracket

Yes

Warranty Card

Yes

AUDIO FORMAT

AAC

Yes

Dolby Digital

Yes

DTS Digital Surround

Yes

CONNECTIVITY

Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC

Yes

Bluetooth Version

5.3

HDMI Out

1

Optical

1

USB

1

CONVENIENCE

Remote App - iOS/Android OS

Yes

Soundbar Mode Control

Yes

TV Sound Mode Share

Yes

WOW Interface

Yes

DIMENSION (WXHXD)

Main

850 x 63 x 87 mm

Subwoofer

200 x 377 x 285 mm

GENERAL

Number of Channels

3.1

Number of Speakers

4 EA

Output Power

340 W

HDMI SUPPORTED

Audio Return Channel (ARC)

Yes

CEC (Simplink)

Yes

POWER

Power Consumption (Main)

33 W

Power Consumption (subwoofer)

33 W

Power Off Consumption (Main)

0.5 W ↓

Power Off Consumption (Subwoofer)

0.5 W ↓

SOUND EFFECT

AI Sound Pro

Yes

Bass Blast / Bass Blast +

Yes

Cinema

Yes

Clear Voice Pro

Yes

Game

Yes

Music

Yes

Sports

Yes

Standard

Yes

WEIGHT

Gross Weight

9.8 kg

Main

2.5 kg

Subwoofer

5.7 kg

