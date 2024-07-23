We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG UHD UR75 50 inch TV Bundle with Soundbar S40T
*HDR10 Pro is not a format. It is LG's own Dynamic Tone Mapping applied frame by frame to HDR10 content.
-
LG UHD TV UR75 50 inch 4K Smart TV 2023 | Magic Remote | Small TV | Ultra HD 4K resolution | AI ThinQ
-
LG Soundbar for TV 2.1 channel S40T
Key Specs
-
Display Type
-
4K UHD
-
Refresh Rate
-
60Hz Native
-
Picture Processor
-
α5 AI Processor 4K Gen6
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
-
HDR10 / HLG
-
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)
-
1121 x 651 x 57.1
-
TV Weight without Stand
-
11.7
All specs
AUDIO
-
AI Sound
-
AI Sound (Virtual 5.1 Up-mix)
-
Audio Output
-
20W
-
Speaker System
-
2.0 Channel
-
Speaker Direction
-
Down Firing
-
Clear Voice Pro
-
Yes
-
AI Acoustic Tuning
-
Yes
-
LG Sound Sync
-
Yes
-
Sound Mode Share
-
Yes
-
Simultaneous Audio Output
-
Yes
-
Bluetooth Surround Ready
-
Yes (2 Way Playback)
-
Audio Codec
-
AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)
ACCESSIBILITY
-
Gray Scale
-
Yes
-
High Contrast
-
Yes
-
Invert Colors
-
Yes
DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS
-
Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)
-
1215 x 775 x 152
-
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)
-
1121 x 651 x 57.1
-
TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)
-
1121 x 716 x 230
-
TV Stand (WxD)
-
859 x 230
-
TV Weight without Stand
-
11.7
-
TV Weight with Stand
-
11.8
-
Packaging Weight (Overseas)
-
14.5
-
VESA Mounting (WxH)
-
200 x 200
PICTURE (DISPLAY)
-
Backlight Type
-
Direct
-
Display Type
-
4K UHD
-
Display Resolution
-
4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)
-
Refresh Rate
-
60Hz Native
PICTURE (PROCESSING)
-
AI Upscaling
-
4K Upscaling
-
Picture Processor
-
α5 AI Processor 4K Gen6
-
AI Brightness Control
-
Yes
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
-
HDR10 / HLG
-
FILMMAKER MODE™
-
Yes
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping
-
Yes
-
Picture Mode
-
9 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))
CONNECTIVITY
-
Bluetooth Support
-
Yes (v 5.0)
-
HDMI Input
-
3ea (supports eARC, ALLM as specified in HDMI 2.1)
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
-
Yes
-
HDMI Audio Return Channel
-
eARC (HDMI 2)
-
USB Input
-
2ea (v 2.0)
-
Wi-Fi
-
Yes (Wi-Fi 5)
-
Ethernet Input
-
1ea
-
RF Input (Antenna/Cable)
-
1ea
-
SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)
-
1ea
GAMING
-
Game Optimizer
-
Yes (Game Dashboard)
-
HGIG Mode
-
Yes
-
ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)
-
Yes
POWER
-
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
-
AC 100~240V 50-60Hz
-
Standby Power Consumption
-
Under 0.5W
ACCESSORIES INCLUDED
-
Remote
-
Magic Remote
-
Remote Control Batteries
-
Yes (AA x 2EA)
-
Power Cable
-
Yes (Detachable)
SMART TV
-
Operating System (OS)
-
webOS 23
-
ThinQ
-
Yes
-
Intelligent Voice Recognition
-
Yes
-
Magic Remote Control
-
Built-In
-
Works with Apple Airplay2
-
Yes
-
Smartphone Remote App
-
Yes (LG ThinQ)
-
Full Web Browser
-
Yes
-
Sports Alert
-
Yes
-
Room to Room Share
-
Yes (Receiver)
-
Family Settings
-
Yes
-
USB Camera Compatible
-
Yes
Key Specs
-
Number of Channels
-
2.1
-
Output Power
-
300 W
-
Main
-
720 x 63 x 87 mm
-
Subwoofer
-
171 x 320 x 252 mm
All specs
ACCESSORY
-
Remote Control
-
Yes
-
Warranty Card
-
Yes
AUDIO FORMAT
-
AAC
-
Yes
-
Dolby Digital
-
Yes
-
DTS Digital Surround
-
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
Bluetooth Version
-
5.3
-
Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC
-
Yes
-
HDMI Out
-
1
-
Optical
-
1
-
USB
-
1
CONVENIENCE
-
Remote App - iOS/Android OS
-
Yes
-
TV Sound Mode Share
-
Yes
-
WOW Interface
-
Yes
DIMENSION (WXHXD)
-
Main
-
720 x 63 x 87 mm
-
Subwoofer
-
171 x 320 x 252 mm
GENERAL
-
Number of Channels
-
2.1
-
Number of Speakers
-
3 EA
-
Output Power
-
300 W
HDMI SUPPORTED
-
Audio Return Channel (ARC)
-
Yes
-
CEC (Simplink)
-
Yes
POWER
-
Power Consumption (Main)
-
22 W
-
Power Consumption (subwoofer)
-
35 W
-
Power Off Consumption (Main)
-
0.5 W ↓
-
Power Off Consumption (Subwoofer)
-
0.5 W ↓
SOUND EFFECT
-
AI Sound Pro
-
Yes
-
Cinema
-
Yes
-
Game
-
Yes
-
Standard
-
Yes
WEIGHT
-
Gross Weight
-
7.6 kg
-
Main
-
1.65 kg
-
Subwoofer
-
4.2 kg
