LG UHD TV AI UT80 86 inch 4K Smart TV 2024 | Magic Remote | Wall Mounted | TV Stand | Ultra HD 4K resolution | AI ThinQ™

86UT8050PSB

(6)
Front view

An image of a vibrantly colored, long stretch of hardwood flooring is displayed on an LG TV. The colors lightly reflect on the space below the TV.

Bring every detail into clear view

Ultra HD brings every color to vivid vibrancy. See crystal-clear images in lifelike clarity.

*Screen image simulated.

HDR10 Pro

Shine a light on fine details

Enter a world where every color pops and brightness is fine-tuned for breathtaking views, all achieved by brilliant HDR10 Pro.

A split-screen close-up image of a man's face is shown in a purple-tinged, shadowy room. On the left, "SDR" in white text is shown and the image is blurry. On the right, "HDR10 Pro" in white text is shown and the image is clear and sharply defined.

*HDR10 Pro is a technology developed by LG Electronics based on the standardized picture quality standard 'HDR10'.

alpha 5 AI Processor 4K Gen7

Experience superb entertainment enhanced from within

A video of LG's alpha chip with yellow light emanating underneath, and colorful circuit board lines branching off the chip.

Smart alpha 5 AI Processor 4K Gen7 auto-optimizes audio and brightness, for full immersion in action.

*Screen image simulated.

AI Customization

Syncs with how you watch

An image of an LG TV mounted on a wall in a living room with a guitar player shown on the screen. Concentric circle graphics representing sound waves.

AI Acoustic Tuning

The optimal audio fits your space

The sound system detects the layout of your room and where you're sitting to create a dome of sound around you, perfectly tuned to your room's unique acoustics.

An image of an LG TV and LG Soundbar in a modern living space in nighttime. The image of the aurora borealis is displayed with the ideal brightness levels.
An image of an LG TV and LG Soundbar in a modern living space in daytime. The image of the aurora borealis is displayed with the ideal brightness levels.

Intelligence that's bright in any light

Come day or night, Brightness Control detects the light in your space and balances the picture accordingly for crisp and clear visuals.

AI Sound Pro

Hear every detail of the soundscape

*Screen images simulated. 

**Must be activated through the sound mode menu.

***Sound may vary according to the listening environment. 

Key Specs

  • Display Type

    4K UHD

  • Refresh Rate

    60Hz Native

  • Picture Processor

    α5 AI Processor 4K Gen7

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    HDR10 / HLG

  • TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

    1927 x 1104 x 59.9

  • TV Weight without Stand

    45.2

All specs

ACCESSIBILITY

  • Gray Scale

    Yes

  • High Contrast

    Yes

  • Invert Colors

    Yes

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED

  • Remote

    Magic Remote MR24

  • Power Cable

    Yes (Attached)

  • Remote Control Batteries

    Yes (AA x 2EA)

AUDIO

  • AI Sound

    AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)

  • AI Acoustic Tuning

    Yes

  • Audio Codec

    AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)

  • Audio Output

    20W

  • Bluetooth Surround Ready

    Yes (2 Way Playback)

  • Clear Voice Pro

    Yes (Auto Volume Leveling)

  • LG Sound Sync

    Yes

  • Simultaneous Audio Output

    Yes

  • Sound Mode Share

    Yes

  • Speaker Direction

    Down Firing

  • Speaker System

    2.0 Channel

CONNECTIVITY

  • Bluetooth Support

    Yes (v 5.1)

  • Ethernet Input

    1ea

  • HDMI Audio Return Channel

    eARC (HDMI 1.4)

  • HDMI Input

    3ea (supports eARC, ALLM)

  • RF Input (Antenna/Cable)

    2ea

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Yes

  • SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

    1ea

  • USB Input

    2ea (v 2.0)

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes (Wi-Fi 5)

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS

  • Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)

    2115 x 1215 x 228

  • Packaging Weight (Overseas)

    58.4

  • TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

    1927 x 1104 x 59.9

  • TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)

    1927 x 1167 x 362

  • TV Stand (WxD)

    1532 x 362

  • TV Weight without Stand

    45.2

  • TV Weight with Stand

    45.9

  • VESA Mounting (WxH)

    600 x 400

GAMING

  • Game Optimizer

    Yes (Game Dashboard)

  • ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

    Yes

  • HGIG Mode

    Yes

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

  • Backlight Type

    Direct

  • Display Resolution

    4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

  • Display Type

    4K UHD

  • Refresh Rate

    60Hz Native

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

  • AI Upscaling

    4K Upscaling

  • AI Brightness Control

    Yes

  • Dynamic Tone Mapping

    Yes

  • FILMMAKER MODE™

    Yes

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    HDR10 / HLG

  • Picture Mode

    9 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))

  • Picture Processor

    α5 AI Processor 4K Gen7

POWER

  • Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

    AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

  • Standby Power Consumption

    Under 0.5W

SMART TV

  • Family Settings

    Yes

  • Full Web Browser

    Yes

  • Intelligent Voice Recognition

    Yes

  • Magic Remote Control

    Built-In

  • Operating System (OS)

    webOS 24

  • Room to Room Share

    Yes (Receiver)

  • Smartphone Remote App

    Yes (LG ThinQ)

  • ThinQ

    Yes

  • USB Camera Compatible

    Yes

  • Works with Apple Airplay2

    Yes

What people are saying

