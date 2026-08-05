65 inch LG Gallery TV AI with frame LX7 4K ART TV 2026

2)*Available content may vary by region and is subject to change

*An LG Gallery+ subscription is required to access full content and features.



5)*The feature works when logged in to your Google Photos account and you have at least 10 photos in the app.

6)*Brightness sensors may vary by model.

7)*Motion sensors are only available on the W6 and G6 models only.

8)*Display Color Gamut Volume (CGV) is equivalent or exceeds the CGV of the DCI-P3 color space as verified independently by Intertek.

9)*Sound may vary according to the listening environment.

10)*Must be activated through the Sound Mode menu. And sound may vary according to the listening environment.

11)*AI Search (Copilot) is available on Re:New25-enabled OLED/MRGB/QNED/Nano UHD models, including models released from 2022 onwards.

*An internet connection is required, and partner AI services may be subject to change or require a subscription.

*This feature may vary by region and model and is not available in countries where LLM support is not provided.

12)*Some of these features may not be supported in certain regions or models.

*Menus displayed may be different upon release.

*Keyword recommendations vary according to the app and time of day.

*‘In This Scene’ card is available in countries that support EPG(Electronic Program Guide).

*‘On Now’ card is not available on Netflix and Other CP(Content Provider) apps, so the card will not be displayed.

*‘Generative AI’ card is available in certain regions or models.

13)*Reduced or limited content may be shown depending on region and network connectivity.

*Voice ID support may vary by region and country and is available on OLED, QNED, NANO 4K UHD TVs released from 2024 onwards, as well as on MRGB and FHD TVs released from 2026.

*It works only with apps that support the Voice ID account.

*The lock can be unlocked by someone with a similar voice, and if the voice changes due to health reasons or other factors, recognition may not work effectively.

*The widgets provided may vary by country and are subject to change or discontinuance without prior notice.

*My Page applies to 2026 OLED, MRGB, QNED, NANO UHD TVs.

14)*Internet connection required.

*It is possible to link the AI Chatbot to customer service.

*In countries where NLP is not supported, voice-based app access and usage may not be available.

15)*Provides quick access to the TV's AI features but has no built-in AI processing.

*AI Magic Remote's design, availability and functions may vary by region and supported language, even for the same model.

*Some features may require an internet connection.

*AI Voice Recognition is only provided in countries that support NLP in their native language.

16)*Support for certain LG Channels varies by region.

17)*LG supports 'Matter' Wi-Fi devices. 'Matter' supported services and features may vary depending on the connected devices. Initial connection for ThinQ and Matter should be via ThinQ mobile app.

18)*webOS Re:New is a software upgrade program and is available on select models only. The number of upgrades and Re:New support duration may vary by product, model, or region.

*Upgrade schedule, as well as features, applications, and services may vary by model and region.

*Available features, contents and services are subject to change without notice and may vary by product, model or region.