LG 32LK311 LCD HD Ready TV

Specs

Reviews

Support

LG 32LK311 LCD HD Ready TV

32LK311

LG 32LK311 LCD HD Ready TV

All specs

COMMON SPEC

Screen Size ( Inch )

32

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

Analog

Yes (PAL-I, PAL/SECAM BG/DK, NTSC M(AV only) )

MPEG-4 (H.264)

Yes

PICTURE

BLU Type

Lamp

Resolution

1366x768

Dynamic Contrast Ratio

60,000:1

Response Time(MPRT)

5ms

WCC (Wide Color Control)

Yes

Frame Rate

50Hz

VIDEO

XD Engine

Yes

Aspect Ratio Correction

7 Modes (16:9/JustScan/Original/4:3/14:9/Zoom/CinemaZoom)

Color Temperature Control

3 Modes (Warm, Medium, Cool)

24p Real Cinema(24p 5:5/2:2 Pull down Mode)

Yes

AV Mode II (Cinema/Game/Sport)

Yes

3D Noise Reduction

Yes

Just Scan (0% overscan)

Yes

Enhanced Noise Reduction

Yes

SOUND

Audio Output

10W+10W

Speaker System

1 Way 2 Speakers

Bass/Treble/Balance

Yes

Sound Mode

5 Modes (Standard, Music, Cinema, Sport, Game)

Clear Voice II

Yes

Dolby Digital Decoder

Yes

Surround System

Infinite Surround

FEATURE

SIMPLINK (HDMI CEC)

Yes

USB 2.0

MP3/JPEG

INTERFACE

AV In

1

USB 2.0

1

RF In

Yes

AV In

Yes

Component in (Y,Pb,Pr) + Audio

1

RGB In (D-sub 15pin) - PC

Yes

PC Audio Input

Yes

RS-232C (Control / SVC)

Yes

RGB In (D-sub 15pin)

Yes

POWER

Voltage, Hz

100 ~ 240V 50/60Hz

Consumption (IEC62087 dynamic broadcast-content video signal)

120

Standby (Off mode)

1W↓

DIMENSION

SET (w/o stand)

8.2

with stand

9.2

Packing

12

SET (w/o stand)

800 x 509 x 73.8

with stand

800 x 565 x 206.8

Packing

965 x 600 x 190

NETWORK

SIMPLINK (HDMI CEC)

Yes

USB 2.0

Audio

mp3

Picture

jpeg

Video Codec

MPEG1, MPEG2, MPEG4(Doesn’t support Microsoft MPEG4 V2, V3), DivX 3.xx , DivX4.xx, DivX 5.xx , DivX VOD ( DRM ) , XviD, DivX 6.xx(Playback)

Audio Codec

AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, AAC, Mpeg, MP3, PCM

DivX Caption Fomat

smi/*.srt/*.sub(MicroDVD, SubViewer1.0/2.0)/*.ass/*.ssa/*.txt(TMPlayer)/*.psb(PowerDivx)

DiVX (SD/HD/HD Plus)

Yes (SD)

SPECIAL

Smart Energy Saving

Yes (Backlight Control)

Intelligent Sensor

Yes

1080p Source Input

HDMI 60p/50p/30p/24p Component 60p/50p

AV Input Navigation/ EZ Input searching

Yes

Input Labeling

Yes

Key Lock/ Child Lock

Yes

EZ OSD(MENU SYSTEM)

Quick Menu

Aspect Ratio/Clear voice2, Picture mode/Sound mode/Audio, Sleep Timer/favorite/USB Device

UI Version

Yes (2009)

CHANNEL(PROGRAM)

Auto Tuning / Programming

Yes

Program (Channel) Edit (Add / Delete)

Yes

Favorite Channel Programming

Yes

TIME/CLOCK

Auto/ Manual Clock

Yes

On Time/ Off Time

Yes

Sleep Timer

Yes

Auto Off/ Auto Sleep

Yes

What people are saying