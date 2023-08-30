We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG 32LK311 LCD HD Ready TV
All specs
Screen Size ( Inch )
32
Analog
Yes (PAL-I, PAL/SECAM BG/DK, NTSC M(AV only) )
MPEG-4 (H.264)
Yes
BLU Type
Lamp
Resolution
1366x768
Dynamic Contrast Ratio
60,000:1
Response Time(MPRT)
5ms
WCC (Wide Color Control)
Yes
Frame Rate
50Hz
XD Engine
Yes
Aspect Ratio Correction
7 Modes (16:9/JustScan/Original/4:3/14:9/Zoom/CinemaZoom)
Color Temperature Control
3 Modes (Warm, Medium, Cool)
24p Real Cinema(24p 5:5/2:2 Pull down Mode)
Yes
AV Mode II (Cinema/Game/Sport)
Yes
3D Noise Reduction
Yes
Just Scan (0% overscan)
Yes
Enhanced Noise Reduction
Yes
Audio Output
10W+10W
Speaker System
1 Way 2 Speakers
Bass/Treble/Balance
Yes
Sound Mode
5 Modes (Standard, Music, Cinema, Sport, Game)
Clear Voice II
Yes
Dolby Digital Decoder
Yes
Surround System
Infinite Surround
SIMPLINK (HDMI CEC)
Yes
USB 2.0
MP3/JPEG
AV In
1
USB 2.0
1
RF In
Yes
AV In
Yes
Component in (Y,Pb,Pr) + Audio
1
RGB In (D-sub 15pin) - PC
Yes
PC Audio Input
Yes
RS-232C (Control / SVC)
Yes
RGB In (D-sub 15pin)
Yes
Voltage, Hz
100 ~ 240V 50/60Hz
Consumption (IEC62087 dynamic broadcast-content video signal)
120
Standby (Off mode)
1W↓
SET (w/o stand)
8.2
with stand
9.2
Packing
12
SET (w/o stand)
800 x 509 x 73.8
with stand
800 x 565 x 206.8
Packing
965 x 600 x 190
SIMPLINK (HDMI CEC)
Yes
Audio
mp3
Picture
jpeg
Video Codec
MPEG1, MPEG2, MPEG4(Doesn’t support Microsoft MPEG4 V2, V3), DivX 3.xx , DivX4.xx, DivX 5.xx , DivX VOD ( DRM ) , XviD, DivX 6.xx(Playback)
Audio Codec
AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, AAC, Mpeg, MP3, PCM
DivX Caption Fomat
smi/*.srt/*.sub(MicroDVD, SubViewer1.0/2.0)/*.ass/*.ssa/*.txt(TMPlayer)/*.psb(PowerDivx)
DiVX (SD/HD/HD Plus)
Yes (SD)
Smart Energy Saving
Yes (Backlight Control)
Intelligent Sensor
Yes
1080p Source Input
HDMI 60p/50p/30p/24p Component 60p/50p
AV Input Navigation/ EZ Input searching
Yes
Input Labeling
Yes
Key Lock/ Child Lock
Yes
Quick Menu
Aspect Ratio/Clear voice2, Picture mode/Sound mode/Audio, Sleep Timer/favorite/USB Device
UI Version
Yes (2009)
Auto Tuning / Programming
Yes
Program (Channel) Edit (Add / Delete)
Yes
Favorite Channel Programming
Yes
Auto/ Manual Clock
Yes
On Time/ Off Time
Yes
Sleep Timer
Yes
Auto Off/ Auto Sleep
Yes
