We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
55" NanoCell 4K TV
All specs
-
Screen Type
-
LED/LCD
-
Screen Size (inch)
-
55"
-
Resolution
-
3,840 x 2,160
-
Backlight Type
-
Slim Direct
-
Viewing Angle
-
Wide Viewing Angle
-
Digital TV (DVB-T2)
-
Yes
-
Toggle Red Button (HbbTV)
-
Yes
-
Picture Master Processor
-
α7 Intelligent Processor
-
High Frame Rate (HFR)
-
4K/2K HFR
-
TruMotion (Refresh Rate)
-
TruMotion 200 (Refresh Rate 100Hz)
-
IPS Technology
-
IPS 4K
-
Pixel Diming/Local Diming
-
Full Array Local Dimming
-
Nano Cell Display
-
Nano Cell 2nd Gen
-
Wide Color Gamut
-
Nano Cell Color Pro
-
Billion Rich Colors
-
Yes
-
Color Enhancer
-
Dynamic Color
-
Color Accuracy (3D Color Mapping)
-
True Color Accuracy
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping
-
Enhanced Dynamic Tone Mapping
-
Black Enhancement
-
Nano Cell Black
-
Ultra Luminance
-
Ultra Luminance Pro
-
Depth Enhancer (Contrast)
-
Active Depth Enhancer
-
Noise Reduction
-
Yes
-
Resolution Upscaler
-
4K Upscaler
-
HDR Effect (SDR to HDR)
-
Yes
-
High Dynamic Range (HDR)
-
4K Cinema HDR
-
Dolby Vision Support
-
IP/HDMI/USB
-
HDR 10 Pro Support
-
Satellite/IP/HDMI/USB
-
HDR (HLG) Support
-
Satellite/IP/USB
-
Advanced HDR by Technicolor
-
Yes
-
Technicolor Expert Mode
-
Yes
-
Professional Game TV
-
Yes
-
Auto Calibration
-
Yes
-
HEVC Decoder
-
4K@120P, 10bit
-
VP9 Decoder
-
4K@60P, 10bit
-
SHVC Decoder
-
4K@60P, 10bit
-
Speaker System
-
2.2ch 40W
-
Woofer
-
20W
-
Dolby Atmos®
-
Yes
-
Surround Mode
-
Dolby Surround/Ultra Surround
-
One Touch Sound Tuning
-
Yes
-
Adative Sound Control
-
News/Movie/Music
-
Audio Upscaler
-
Yes
-
Bluetooth Audio Player
-
Yes
-
Wireless Sound Sync
-
Yes
-
DTS Decoder
-
DTS-HD
-
LG ThinQ AI
-
Yes
-
Google Assistant
-
Yes (Built-in Google Assistant require software update)
-
Intelligent Voice Recognition
-
Yes (Magic Remote required)
-
Universal Control Capability
-
Yes
-
Smart Operating System
-
webOS
-
Processor
-
Quad
-
Magic Remote Control
-
Included
-
Quick Access
-
Yes
-
Magic Zoom
-
Live Zoom + Focus Zoom
-
Magic Zoom Recording
-
Yes
-
360 VR
-
Yes
-
Mobile Connection
-
iOS/Android
-
Magic Link
-
Yes
-
Intelligent Voice Reognition
-
Yes
-
Gallery
-
Yes
-
Cloud Photo & Video
-
Yes
-
LG Content Store (App Store)
-
Yes
-
Music Player
-
Yes
-
Web Browser
-
Yes
-
Multi-View
-
Yes
-
Universal Control Capability
-
Yes
-
Time Machine
-
Yes
-
Analog/Digital Recording
-
Yes (External Storage)
-
Live Playback
-
RF/Composite
-
Wi-fi Built-in
-
Yes (802.11.ac)
-
Smart Share
-
DLNA/Miracast Overlay/Wi-Fi Direct
-
Mobile Connection
-
Yes (LG TV Plus Mobile App)
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
-
Yes
-
HDMI 2.0
-
4 (Side)
-
HDMI ARC
-
Yes
-
USB 2.0
-
1 (Rear)/2 (Side)
-
RF-IN (Antenna)
-
1
-
Composite In
-
1
-
Component In
-
1
-
Digital Audio Out (Optical)
-
1
-
LAN (Ethernet)
-
1
-
Headphone Out
-
1
-
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
-
AC 100-240V (50/60Hz)
-
Standby Power Consumption
-
0.5W↓
-
Remote Controller
-
Magic Remote
-
Power Cable
-
Yes
-
VESA Size (H x Vmm)
-
300 x 300
-
LG bracket Model (Optional)
-
OLW480B
-
Size with Stand (W x H x Dmm)
-
1231.8 x 777.8 x 248.4
-
Size without Stand (W x H x Dmm)
-
1231.8 x 709 x 62.5
-
Weight with Stand (Kg)
-
18.7
-
Weight without Stand (Kg)
-
17.2
-
Green Tick
-
4
-
Annual Energy Consumption (kWh)
-
154
-
Annual Energy Cost ($)
-
42
What people are saying
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.