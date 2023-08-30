70” UHD 4K TV​​

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
All specs
-
Screen Type
-
UHD TV 4K
-
Screen Size (inch)
-
70"
-
Resolution
-
3,840 x 2,160
-
Backlight Type
-
Direct
-
Digital TV (DVB-T2)
-
Yes
-
Toggle Red Button (HbbTV)
-
Yes
-
Picture Master Processor
-
Quad Core Processor
-
High Frame Rate (HFR)
-
2K HFR
-
TruMotion (Refresh Rate)
-
TruMotion 100 (Refresh Rate 50Hz)
-
Color Enhancer
-
Advanced Color Enhancer
-
Color Accuracy (3D Color Mapping)
-
True Color Accuracy
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping
-
HDR Dynamic Tone Mapping
-
Noise Reduction
-
Yes
-
Resolution Upscaler
-
4K Upscaler
-
HDR Effect (SDR to HDR)
-
Yes
-
High Dynamic Range (HDR)
-
4K Active HDR
-
HDR 10 Pro Support
-
RF/HDMI/CP/USB
-
HDR (HLG) Support
-
RF/HDMI/CP/USB
-
Professional Game TV
-
Yes
-
HEVC Decoder
-
4K@60P, 10bit
-
VP9 Decoder
-
4K@60P, 10bit
-
Speaker System
-
2.0ch 20W
-
Woofer
-
10W
-
Surround Mode
-
DTS Virtual:X
-
Acoustic Sound Tuning
-
Yes
-
Bluetooth Audio Player
-
Yes
-
Wireless Sound Sync
-
Yes
-
DTS Decoder
-
DTS-HD
-
Google Assistant
-
Yes
-
AI Recommendation
-
Yes
-
Home Dashboard
-
Yes
-
Apple Airplay 2
-
Yes
-
Smart Operating System
-
webOS
-
Magic Remote Control
-
Included
-
Quick Access
-
Yes
-
Magic Zoom
-
Live Zoom + Focus Zoom
-
Magic Zoom Recording
-
Yes
-
360 VR
-
Yes
-
Mobile Connection
-
iOS/Android
-
Magic Link
-
Yes
-
Intelligent Voice Recognition
-
Yes
-
LG Content Store (App Store)
-
Yes
-
Music Player
-
Yes
-
Web Browser
-
Yes
-
Universal Control Capability
-
Yes
-
Time Machine
-
Yes
-
Analog/Digital Recording
-
Yes (External Storage)
-
Wi-fi Built-in
-
Yes (802.11.ac)
-
Smart Share
-
DLNA/Miracast Overlay/Wi-Fi Direct
-
Mobile Connection
-
Yes (LG TV Plus Mobile App)
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
-
Yes
-
HDMI 2.0
-
1 (Rear)/2 (Side)
-
HDMI ARC
-
Yes
-
USB 2.0
-
1 (Rear)/1 (Side)
-
RF-IN (Antenna)
-
1
-
Composite In
-
1
-
Component In
-
1
-
Digital Audio Out (Optical)
-
1
-
LAN (Ethernet)
-
1
-
Remote Controller
-
Magic Remote
-
Power Cable
-
Yes
-
VESA Size (H x Vmm)
-
600 x 400
-
LG bracket Model (Optional)
-
LSW640
-
Size with Stand (WxHxD mm)
-
1578 x 984 x 299
-
Size without Stand (WxHxD mm)
-
1578 x 913 x 91.1
-
Weight with Stand (Kg)
-
31.4
-
Weight without Stand (Kg)
-
30.7
-
Green Tick
-
4
-
Annual Energy Consumption (kWh)
-
263
-
Annual Energy Cost ($)
-
71
