About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
86” UHD 4K TV​​

Specs

Reviews

Support

86” UHD 4K TV​​

86UK6500PTB

86” UHD 4K TV​​

(1)
Print

All specs

DISPLAY TYPE

Screen Type

LED/LCD

Screen Size (inch)

86"

Resolution

3,840 x 2,160

Backlight Type

Direct

Viewing Angle

Wide Viewing Angle

Digital TV (DVB-T2)

Yes

Toggle Red Button (HbbTV)

Yes

PICTURE QUALITY

Picture Master Processor

α7 Intelligent Processor

High Frame Rate (HFR)

4K/2K HFR

TruMotion (Refresh Rate)

TruMotion 200 (Refresh Rate 100Hz)

IPS Technology

IPS 4K

Wide Color Gamut

Yes

Color Enhancer

Dynamic Color

Color Accuracy (3D Color Mapping)

True Color Accuracy

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Depth Enhancer (Contrast)

Active Depth Enhancer

Noise Reduction

Yes

Resolution Upscaler

4K Upscaler

HDR Effect (SDR to HDR)

Yes

High Dynamic Range (HDR)

4K Active HDR

Dolby Vision Support

IP/HDMI/USB

HDR 10 Pro Support

Satellite/IP/HDMI/USB

HDR (HLG) Support

Satellite/IP/USB

HEVC Decoder

4K@120P, 10bit

VP9 Decoder

4K@60P, 10bit

SHVC Decoder

4K@60P, 10bit

SOUND QUALITY

Speaker System

2.0ch 20W

Surround Mode

DTS Virtual:X

One Touch Sound Tuning

Yes

Adative Sound Control

News/Movie/Music

Audio Upscaler

Yes

Bluetooth Audio Player

Yes

Wireless Sound Sync

Yes

DTS Decoder

DTS-HD

AI TV (ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE)

LG ThinQ AI

Yes

Google Assistant

Yes (Built-in Google Assistant require software update)

Intelligent Voice Recognition

Yes (Magic Remote required)

Universal Control Capability

Yes

SMART FEATURE

Smart Operating System

webOS

Processor

Quad

Magic Remote Control

Included

Quick Access

Yes

Magic Zoom

Live Zoom + Focus Zoom

Magic Zoom Recording

Yes

360 VR

Yes

Mobile Connection

iOS/Android

Magic Link

Yes

Intelligent Voice Reognition

Yes

Cloud Photo & Video

Yes

LG Content Store (App Store)

Yes

Music Player

Yes

Web Browser

Yes

CONVENIENCE

Universal Control Capability

Yes

Time Machine

Yes

Analog/Digital Recording

Yes (External Storage)

Live Playback

RF/Composite

CONNECTIVITY

Wi-fi Built-in

Yes (802.11.ac)

Smart Share

DLNA/Miracast/Wi-Fi Direct

Mobile Connection

Yes (LG TV Plus Mobile App)

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Yes

INPUT & OUTPUT

HDMI 2.0

2 (Rear)/2 (Side)

HDMI ARC

Yes

USB 2.0

2 (Rear)/1 (Side)

RF-IN (Antenna)

1

Composite In

1

Component In

1

Digital Audio Out (Optical)

1

LAN (Ethernet)

1

Headphone Out

1

POWER

Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

AC 100-240V (50/60Hz)

Standby Power Consumption

0.5W↓

ACCESSORIES

Remote Controller

Magic Remote

Power Cable

Yes

WALL MOUNT

VESA Size (H x Vmm)

600 x 400

LG bracket Model (Optional)

LSW640B

DIMENSION/WEIGHT

Size with Stand (W x H x Dmm)

1943 x 1188 x 345

Size without Stand (W x H x Dmm)

1943 x 1118 x 93.3

Weight with Stand (Kg)

45.0

Weight without Stand (Kg)

44.2

ENERGY LABEL

Green Tick

4

Annual Energy Consumption (kWh)

413

Annual Energy Cost ($)

112

What people are saying