About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG 32" LED TV

Specs

Reviews

Support

LG 32" LED TV

32LB563D

LG 32" LED TV

Print

All specs

DISPLAY SCREEN

Display Device

LED

Screen Size (Inch)

32

Resolution

HD Ready 1366x768

Dynamic MCI (Hz)

100

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

Analog TV Reception

PALⅠ, PAL/SECAM BG/DK, NTSC M

Digital TV Reception - Terrestrial

DVB-T2 (V1.3.1)

VIDEO

Triple XD Engine

Yes

Active Noise Reduction

Yes

Dynamic Clear White

Yes

Dynamic Color Enhancer

Yes

Picture Mode

8 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema,Soccer, Game, Expert1, Expert2) Asia :APS MEA : Eco

Picture Wizard III

Yes

Aspect Ratio

8 modes (16:9, Just scan, Original, Full Wide, 4:3, 14:9, Zoom, Cinema Zoom)

Just Scan (1:1 Pixel Matching) 0% OverScan

Yes (HDMI/Component/RF) 1080i / 1080p / 720p

Real Cinema 24p

Yes

H.264 Codec

Yes

AUDIO

Mono / Stereo / Dual (MTS/SAP)

Yes

Dolby Digital Decoder

Yes

Speaker System

2Ch Speaker System

Audio Output

20W

Sound System

Virtual Surround

Clear Voice II

Yes

Sound Mode

6 modes (Standard, News, Music, Cinema, Soccer, Game)

Sound Optimizer

3 modes (Off, Stand Type, Wall-mounted Type)

Optical Sound Sync

Yes

SMART TV

Screen Share-Screen Share- Smart Mobile Link (MHL)

Yes

TIME MACHINE

External HDD Recording

Yes (DTV only)

LivePlayback(Time shift) - External HDD

Yes (DTV only)

Scheduled Recording - Manual

Yes

Scheduled Recording - Program Information

Yes

USB

Divx (SD/HD/Plus HD)

DivX HD

Picture

JPEG

Audio Codec

AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HAAC, AAC, Mpeg, MP3, PCM

SPECIAL

Motion Eye Care

Yes

EPG (SI - 8 days)

Yes

Smart Energy Saving

Yes

Input Labeling

Yes

TIME/CLOCK

Auto/ Manual Clock

Yes

On/Off Timer

Yes

Sleep Timer

Yes

Auto Off/ Auto Sleep

Yes

INPUT & OUTPUT(SIDE)

HDMI 1.4

1

USB 2.0

1 (RS232C common use)

Headphone out

1

INPUT & OUTPUT(REAR)

RF In

1 (H)

Composite In (CVBS + Audio)

2 (H, Component common use)

Digital Audio Out (Optical)

1H

HDMI 1.4

1 (H)

RS-232C (Control / SVC)

USB to RS232C

POWER

Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

100~240Vac 50-60Hz

Standby Mode

0.3W

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

Weight With Stand

6.2kg

TV With Stand (W x H x D)

732 x 481 x 207

What people are saying