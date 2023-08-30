We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG 32" LED TV
All specs
-
Display Device
-
LED
-
Screen Size (Inch)
-
32
-
Resolution
-
HD Ready 1366x768
-
Dynamic MCI (Hz)
-
100
-
Analog TV Reception
-
PALⅠ, PAL/SECAM BG/DK, NTSC M
-
Digital TV Reception - Terrestrial
-
DVB-T2 (V1.3.1)
-
Triple XD Engine
-
Yes
-
Active Noise Reduction
-
Yes
-
Dynamic Clear White
-
Yes
-
Dynamic Color Enhancer
-
Yes
-
Picture Mode
-
8 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema,Soccer, Game, Expert1, Expert2) Asia :APS MEA : Eco
-
Picture Wizard III
-
Yes
-
Aspect Ratio
-
8 modes (16:9, Just scan, Original, Full Wide, 4:3, 14:9, Zoom, Cinema Zoom)
-
Just Scan (1:1 Pixel Matching) 0% OverScan
-
Yes (HDMI/Component/RF) 1080i / 1080p / 720p
-
Real Cinema 24p
-
Yes
-
H.264 Codec
-
Yes
-
Mono / Stereo / Dual (MTS/SAP)
-
Yes
-
Dolby Digital Decoder
-
Yes
-
Speaker System
-
2Ch Speaker System
-
Audio Output
-
20W
-
Sound System
-
Virtual Surround
-
Clear Voice II
-
Yes
-
Sound Mode
-
6 modes (Standard, News, Music, Cinema, Soccer, Game)
-
Sound Optimizer
-
3 modes (Off, Stand Type, Wall-mounted Type)
-
Optical Sound Sync
-
Yes
-
Screen Share-Screen Share- Smart Mobile Link (MHL)
-
Yes
-
External HDD Recording
-
Yes (DTV only)
-
LivePlayback(Time shift) - External HDD
-
Yes (DTV only)
-
Scheduled Recording - Manual
-
Yes
-
Scheduled Recording - Program Information
-
Yes
-
Divx (SD/HD/Plus HD)
-
DivX HD
-
Picture
-
JPEG
-
Audio Codec
-
AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HAAC, AAC, Mpeg, MP3, PCM
-
Motion Eye Care
-
Yes
-
EPG (SI - 8 days)
-
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
Yes
-
Input Labeling
-
Yes
-
Auto/ Manual Clock
-
Yes
-
On/Off Timer
-
Yes
-
Sleep Timer
-
Yes
-
Auto Off/ Auto Sleep
-
Yes
-
HDMI 1.4
-
1
-
USB 2.0
-
1 (RS232C common use)
-
Headphone out
-
1
-
RF In
-
1 (H)
-
Composite In (CVBS + Audio)
-
2 (H, Component common use)
-
Digital Audio Out (Optical)
-
1H
-
HDMI 1.4
-
1 (H)
-
RS-232C (Control / SVC)
-
USB to RS232C
-
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
-
100~240Vac 50-60Hz
-
Standby Mode
-
0.3W
-
Weight With Stand
-
6.2kg
-
TV With Stand (W x H x D)
-
732 x 481 x 207
