Specs

Reviews

Support

32LH570D

LG FULL HD TV
All specs

DISPLAY MODULE

Display Device (OLED / LED)

LED

Screen Size (Inch)

32"

Resolution

1366*768(HD)

BLU Type (only for LED series)

Direct

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

Analog TV Reception

Yes

Digital TV Reception(Terrestrial,Cable,Satellite)

DVB-T2

VIDEO

Picture Engine

Triple XD Engine

Dynamic Color

Yes

AUDIO

Audio Output / Speaker System

6W / 2ch

Dolby Digital Decoder

Yes

DTS Decoder

Yes (DTS HD)

Mono / Stereo / Dual (MTS/SAP)

Yes

Surround Mode

Virtual Surround Plus

Clear Voice

Clear Voice III

TV Installation Type

Yes (3 modes) (Stand Type Ⅰ, Stand Type Ⅱ, Wall-mounted Type)

Audio Codec

AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, DTS, DTS-HD, DTS Express, RA, WMA

FEATURES

SoC

M2

CPU

Dual

HEVC Decoder

2K@60fps,10bit

VP9 Decoder

2K@60fps,8bit

Wifi

802.11.n

LG Content Store

Yes

Mobile TV On

Yes

WiDi

Yes

Miracast

Yes

Network File Browser

Yes

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Yes

JACK PACKS (INPUT & OUTPUT)

RF In

1ea

Component In (Y,Pb,Pr + Audio)

1ea (Composite)

Digital Audio Out (Optical)

1

HDMI

2ea

LAN

1

USB

1ea

Headphone out / Line out

Yes (Headphone Only)

ACCESSORY

Remote Controller

L-con

Power Cable

Yes

Owner's Manual

Yes

POWER

Power Supply (Voltage)

100~240Vac 50-60

Standby Power Consumption

0.5W↓

