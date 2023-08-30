We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG HD TV
All specs
-
Display Device (OLED / LED)
-
LED
-
Screen Size (Inch)
-
32"
-
Resolution
-
1366*768(HD)
-
BLU Type (only for LED series)
-
Direct
-
Analog TV Reception
-
Yes
-
Digital TV Reception(Terrestrial,Cable,Satellite)
-
DVB-T2
-
Picture Engine
-
Triple XD Engine
-
Dynamic Color
-
Yes
-
Audio Output / Speaker System
-
6W / 2ch
-
Dolby Digital Decoder
-
Yes
-
DTS Decoder
-
Yes (DTS HD)
-
Mono / Stereo / Dual (MTS/SAP)
-
Yes
-
Surround Mode
-
Virtual Surround Plus
-
Clear Voice
-
Clear Voice III
-
TV Installation Type
-
Yes (3 modes) (Stand Type Ⅰ, Stand Type Ⅱ, Wall-mounted Type)
-
Audio Codec
-
AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, DTS, DTS-HD, DTS Express, RA, WMA
-
SoC
-
M2
-
CPU
-
Dual
-
HEVC Decoder
-
2K@60fps,10bit
-
VP9 Decoder
-
2K@60fps,8bit
-
Wifi
-
802.11.n
-
LG Content Store
-
Yes
-
Mobile TV On
-
Yes
-
WiDi
-
Yes
-
Miracast
-
Yes
-
Network File Browser
-
Yes
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
-
Yes
-
RF In
-
1ea
-
Component In (Y,Pb,Pr + Audio)
-
1ea (Composite)
-
Digital Audio Out (Optical)
-
1
-
HDMI
-
2ea
-
LAN
-
1
-
USB
-
1ea
-
Headphone out / Line out
-
Yes (Headphone Only)
-
Remote Controller
-
L-con
-
Power Cable
-
Yes
-
Owner's Manual
-
Yes
-
Power Supply (Voltage)
-
100~240Vac 50-60
-
Standby Power Consumption
-
0.5W↓
