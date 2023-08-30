We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG 47 inch LED TV LN5400
All specs
-
Screen Size (Inch)
-
47
-
Resolution
-
1920 x 1080
-
BLU Type
-
Direct LED
-
Dynamic MCI (Hz)
-
100 (50Hz)
-
Analog TV Reception
-
PALⅠ, PAL/SECAM BG/DK, NTSC M
-
Digital TV Reception - Terrestrial
-
DVB-T
-
Triple XD Engine
-
Yes
-
Resolution Upscaler (Plus/Basic)
-
Yes (basic)
-
Dynamic Color Enhancer
-
Yes
-
Picture Mode
-
7 modes (Vivid,Standard,Eco, Cinema,Game isf Expert1,isf Expert2)
-
Picture Wizard II (2D/3D)
-
Yes
-
Aspect Ratio
-
8 modes ( 16:9, Just scan, Original, Full Wide, 4:3, 14:9, Cinema Zoom 1, Zoom)
-
Just Scan (1:1 Pixel Matching) 0% OverScan
-
( HDMI/Component/RF) 1080i / 1080p / 720p
-
AV Mode (Picture & Sound)
-
Yes (Off/ Cinema/ Game)
-
(3D MPEG) Noise Reduction
-
Yes
-
Real Cinema 24p (3:2 Pull Down)
-
Yes
-
Mono / Stereo / Dual (MTS/SAP)
-
Yes
-
Dolby Digital Decoder
-
Yes
-
Speaker System
-
1 Way 2 Speakers
-
Audio Output
-
20W
-
Sound System
-
Virtual Surround
-
Clear Voice II
-
Yes
-
Sound Mode
-
6 modes (Standard, Music, Cinema, Sport, Game, User setting)
-
Sound Optimizer
-
3 modes (Normal, Wall-Mount Type, Stand Type)
-
Screen Share - MHL
-
Yes
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
-
Yes
-
Divx (SD/HD/Plus HD)
-
DivX HD
-
Picture
-
JPEG
-
Audio Codec
-
AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, AAC, Mpeg, MP3, PCM, DTS
-
Motion Eye Care
-
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
Yes
-
Input Labeling
-
Yes
-
e-Manual
-
Yes
-
Key Lock
-
Yes
-
Auto Tuning / Programming
-
Yes
-
Channel Edit (Add/Delete)
-
Yes
-
Channel Labeling (Name Edit)
-
Yes
-
Favorite Channel Programming
-
Yes
-
Auto/ Manual Clock
-
Yes
-
On Time/ Off Time
-
Yes
-
Sleep Timer
-
Yes
-
Auto Off/ Auto Sleep
-
Yes
-
Digital Audio Out (Optical)
-
60"만 대응
-
HDMI1.4 (Simplink : HDMI CEC)
-
1
-
Composite In (CVBS + Audio)
-
1
-
RF In
-
Yes
-
HDMI1.4 (Simplink : HDMI CEC)
-
1 (V)
-
Headphone out
-
1 (V)
-
USB 3.0/2.0
-
0/1 (V)
-
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
-
100~240Vac 50-60Hz
-
With Stand (W x H x D)(mm)
-
1079 x 694 x 263
-
With Stand (kg)
-
14.5
-
Without Stand (W x H x D)(mm)
-
1079 x 629 x 80.5
-
Without Stand (kg)
-
13.1
What people are saying
-
