We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG 47LS4600 LED TV
All specs
-
Screen Size ( Inch )
-
47
-
Analog
-
Yes (PAL-I, PAL/SECAM BG/DK, NTSC M)
-
BLU Type
-
Edge
-
Resolution
-
1920x1080
-
Dynamic Motion Clarity Index
-
100
-
Screen Size
-
119
-
Aspect Ratio Correction
-
8 Modes (16:9/Just scan/Original/4:3/14:9/Zoom/Cinema Zoom/Full Wide)
-
Picture Wizard II
-
Yes
-
Picture Mode
-
8 Modes(16:9/Just Scan/Original/Full Wide/4:3/14:9/Zoom/Cinema Zoom 1)
-
Just Scan (0% overscan)
-
HDMI (1080p / 1080i / 720p), Component (1080p / 1080i / 720p), RF (1080p /1080i / 720p)
-
AV Mode (Picture & Sound)
-
4 Modes (Off / Cinema / Sport / Game)
-
Audio Output
-
10W+10W
-
Speaker System
-
1 Way 2 Speakers
-
Infinite Sound
-
Yes
-
Sound Mode
-
5 Modes (Standard, Music, Cinema, Sport, Game)
-
Clear Voice II
-
Yes
-
Mute
-
Yes (Normal)
-
Mono / Stereo / Dual (MTS/SAP)
-
Yes
-
USB 2.0
-
1
-
HDMI In
-
1
-
RF In
-
Yes
-
Component in (Y,Pb,Pr) + Audio
-
1 + 1(Composite)
-
RGB In (D-sub 15pin) - PC
-
Yes
-
PC Audio Input
-
Yes
-
USB 2.0
-
Yes
-
HDMI/HDCP Input
-
2
-
LAN (For Modem)
-
Yes
-
Digital Audio Out
-
Yes
-
Voltage, Hz
-
100 ~ 240V 50/60Hz
-
SET (w/o stand)
-
17.2
-
with stand
-
19.7
-
Packing
-
26.4
-
with stand
-
1089 x 655 x 35.5
-
SET (w/o stand)
-
1089 x 720 x 269
-
Packing
-
1330 x 810 x 141
-
SIMPLINK (HDMI CEC)
-
Yes
-
DLNA (Movie/Photo/Music)
-
Yes
-
Picture
-
jpeg
-
Audio Codec
-
AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, AAC, Mpeg, MP3, PCM
-
USB Version (& Speed)
-
2.0
-
Moving Picture Playback (SD/HD/Plus HD)
-
Divx HD
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
Yes, Plus (Backlight Control+Intelligent Sensor)
-
Intelligent Sensor
-
Yes
-
Input Labeling
-
Yes
-
Key Lock/ Child Lock
-
Yes
-
Closed Caption
-
Subtitle
-
EPG (SI - 8 days)
-
Yes
-
Quick View (Flashback)
-
Yes
-
e-Manual
-
Yes
-
e-Streamer
-
Yes
-
Quick Menu
-
Aspect Ratio, Clear Voice2, Picture Mode, Sound Mode, Sleep Timer, Audio, Skip On/Off, USB Device
-
Auto Tuning / Programming
-
Yes
-
Program (Channel) Edit (Add / Delete)
-
Yes
-
Program (Channel) Labeling (Name Edit)
-
Yes
-
Favorite Channel Programming
-
Yes
-
Auto/ Manual Clock
-
Yes
-
On Time/ Off Time
-
Yes
-
Sleep Timer
-
Yes
-
Auto Off/ Auto Sleep
-
Yes
-
Conventional Remote
-
S-con
What people are saying
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.