About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG TV 49'' LF540T

Specs

Reviews

Support

LG TV 49'' LF540T

49LF540T

LG TV 49'' LF540T

Print

All specs

DISPLAY SCREEN

Display Device

LED

Resolution

1920 x 1080

BLU Type

Edge

PMI

300

VIDEO

Active Noise Reduction

Yes

Dynamic Clear White

Yes

Dynamic Color Enhancer

Yes

Picture Mode

8 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema,Soccer, Game, Expert1, Expert2) Asia :APS MEA : Eco

Aspect Ratio

8 modes (16:9, Just scan, Original, Full Wide, 4:3, 14:9, Cinema Zoom 1, Zoom)

Real Cinema 24p

Yes

Triple XD Engine

Yes

AUDIO

Mono / Stereo / Dual (MTS/SAP)

Yes

Dolby Digital Decoder

Yes

Speaker System

2Ch Speaker System

Audio Output

10W

Sound System

Virtual Surround

Clear Voice II

Yes

Sound Mode

6 modes (Standard, News, Music, Cinema, Soccer(India:Cricket), Game)

Sound Optimizer

3 modes (Off, Stand Type, Wall-mounted Type)

INPUT & OUTPUT(SIDE)

RS-232C (Control / SVC)

USB to RS232C

HDMI

1

USB 2.0

1

USB 3.0

0

Headphone out

1

INPUT & OUTPUT(REAR)

RF In

1 (H)

HDMI

1

Composite In

2(1 Component common use, H)

Component In (Y,Pb,Pr)

1 (Composite common use)

ACCESSORY

Remote Controller

L-con

POWER

Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

100~240Vac 50-60Hz

Standby Mode

0.3W

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

Analog TV Reception

Yes

Terrestrial

DVB-T2

USB

Divx (SD/HD/Plus HD)

DivX HD

Picture

JPEG, JPS, MPO

Audio Codec

AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, DTS, RA, WMA

Subtitle for DivX (Language)

15 Language

SPECIAL

EPG (SI - 8 days)

Yes

Input Labeling

Yes

CHANNEL

Auto Tuning / Programming

Yes

Program (Channel) Edit (Add / Delete)

Yes

Program (Channel) Labeling (Name Edit)

Yes. (ATV only)

Favorite Channel Programming

Yes

TIME/CLOCK

Auto/ Manual Clock

Yes

On/Off Timer

Yes

Sleep Timer

Yes

Auto Off/ Auto Sleep

Yes

CABINET DESCRIPTION

VESA Compatible

Yes

Local Key Type

Jogstick

DVR(DIGITAL)

Schedule Recording (Manual)

Yes

Time Shift (External Hard Drive)

Yes (DTV only)

Schedule Recording (According to broadcasting information)

Yes

Recording (External Hard Drive)

Yes (DTV only)

What people are saying