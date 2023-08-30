We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG webOS TV 49''LF630T
All specs
-
Display Device
-
LED
-
Screen Size (Inch)
-
49
-
Resolution
-
1920 x 1080
-
BLU Type
-
Edge
-
PMI
-
700
-
LED Plus (Local Dimming)
-
Yes
-
Analog TV Reception
-
Yes
-
Terrestrial
-
DVB-T2
-
Active Noise Reduction
-
Yes
-
Dynamic Clear White
-
Yes
-
Dynamic Color Enhancer
-
Yes
-
Picture Mode
-
Yes. 8 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco (Asia:APS), Cinema, Soccer (India:Cricket), Game, Expert1, Expert2)
-
Aspect Ratio
-
Yes. 8 modes (16:9, Just scan, Original, Full Wide, 4:3, 14:9, Cinema Zoom 1, Zoom)
-
Real Cinema 24p
-
Yes
-
Triple XD Engine
-
Yes
-
Contents Optimizer
-
Yes
-
Mono / Stereo / Dual (MTS/SAP)
-
Yes
-
Dolby Digital Decoder
-
Yes
-
DTS Decoder
-
Yes
-
Speaker System
-
2.0Ch Speaker System (1 Way 2 SPK)
-
Audio Output
-
20W (32" : 10W)
-
Sound System
-
Virtual Surround Plus
-
Clear Voice II
-
Yes
-
Sound Mode
-
6 modes (Standard, News, Music, Cinema, Soccer(India:Cricket), Game)
-
SMART Sound Mode
-
Yes
-
Sound Optimizer
-
Yes. 3 modes (Off, Stand Type, Wall-mounted Type)
-
Optical Sound Sync
-
Yes
-
Wireless Sound Sync
-
Yes
-
Private Sound Sync
-
Yes
-
apt-X Encoder
-
Yes
-
Media Share - Remote App
-
Yes
-
Media Share - Network File Browser (DLNA) - Web OS: certification not available
-
Yes
-
Media Share - Bluetooth wireless headphone connection and control
-
Yes
-
Media Share - Bluetooth - Phone to TV Sound Transmission
-
Yes (MR)
-
Screen Share - Miracast
-
Yes
-
Screen Share - WiDi
-
Yes
-
Screen Share - MHL
-
Yes (2.0)
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
-
Yes
-
Wi-Fi Built-in / Wi-Fi Ready
-
Built-in
-
WiFi Direct
-
Yes
-
HDMI
-
3
-
USB 2.0
-
3
-
USB 3.0
-
0
-
RF In
-
1 (H)
-
Composite In
-
1 (H, Component common use)
-
Component In (Y,Pb,Pr)
-
1 (Composite, Component common use)
-
Digital Audio Out (Optical)
-
1 (H)
-
LAN
-
1 (H)
-
Ext. Speaker / Headphone out
-
1 (H)
-
RS-232C (Control / SVC)
-
USB to RS232C
-
Remote Controller
-
S-con
-
HID Keyboard, Mouse
-
Ready
-
BT Soundbar
-
Ready
-
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
-
100~240Vac 50-60Hz
-
Standby Mode
-
0.5W
-
CPU
-
Quad (1.1GHz, 512KB)
-
GPU
-
IMG SGX543MP2 (266MHz)
-
DDR
-
1.5GB
-
Flash
-
8GB
-
Live Menu (Channels)
-
Yes
-
TV Shows (Catch-up)
-
Yes
-
My page
-
Yes
-
Channel to Launcher(Tuner + STB)
-
Yes
-
Apps & Games
-
Yes
-
Live (Live TV)
-
Yes
-
Launcher (Recent / Home / My Apps)
-
Yes
-
Movies (VoD)
-
Yes
-
Live Menu (Recordings)
-
Yes
-
LG Store
-
Yes
-
Premium
-
Yes
-
Web Browser
-
Yes
-
Accessibility
-
Yes
-
Voice Recognition
-
Yes
-
Speech To Text
-
(Aus Eng/Thai/Vietnamese/Indonesian/Malay/Turkish/Arab/Hebrew)
-
Magic Remote - 3 Mode (Voice / Wheel / Pointing)
-
Ready
-
Divx (SD/HD/Plus HD)
-
DivX HD
-
Picture
-
JPEG, JPS, MPO
-
Audio Codec
-
AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, DTS, RA, WMA
-
Subtitle for DivX (Language)
-
21 Language
-
Intelligent Sensor
-
Yes
-
EPG (SI - 8 days)
-
Yes
-
Input Labeling
-
Yes
-
e-Manual
-
Yes
-
Auto Tuning / Programming
-
Yes
-
Program (Channel) Edit (Add / Delete)
-
Yes
-
Program (Channel) Labeling (Name Edit)
-
TBD
-
Favorite Channel Programming
-
Yes
-
Auto/ Manual Clock
-
Yes
-
On/Off Timer
-
Yes
-
Sleep Timer
-
Yes
-
Auto Off/ Auto Sleep
-
Yes
-
VESA Size
-
300 x 300
-
VESA Compatible
-
Yes
-
Local Key Type
-
Jogstick
-
Watch & Record (Record while watching contents from External Input)
-
(RF/Composite input only)
-
Watch & Record (Record while Smart function using & record)
-
Yes
-
Schedule Recording (Manual)
-
Yes
-
Schedule Recording (According to broadcasting information)
-
Yes
-
Recording (External Hard Drive)
-
Yes
-
Block access to harmful site
-
Yes
-
Recording (Internal Memory)
-
Yes
-
External Input Record
-
(RF/Composite input only)
What people are saying
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.