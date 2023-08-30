LG NANO86 55" NanoCell 4K TV

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Key Specs
-
Display Type
-
4K NanoCell
-
Refresh Rate
-
120Hz Native
-
Wide Color Gamut
-
Nano Color
-
Picture Processor
-
α7 Gen4 Processor 4K
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
-
Dolby Vision IQ / HDR10 / HLG
-
Dolby Atmos
-
Yes
All specs
-
Gray Scale
-
Yes
-
High Contrast
-
Yes
-
Invert Colors
-
Yes
-
AI Sound
-
AI Sound (Virtual 5.1 Up-mix)
-
Bluetooth Surround Ready
-
Yes
-
Clear Voice Pro
-
Clear Voice
-
Dolby Atmos
-
Yes
-
LG Sound Sync
-
Yes
-
Simultaneous Audio Output
-
Yes
-
Sound Mode Share
-
Yes
-
Bluetooth Support
-
Yes (v 5.0)
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
-
Yes
-
Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)
-
1360 x 810 x 187
-
Packaging Weight (Overseas)
-
22.5
-
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)
-
1233 x 716 x 44.2
-
TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)
-
1233 x 781 x 271
-
TV Stand (WxD)
-
841 x 271
-
TV Weight without Stand
-
16.3
-
TV Weight with Stand
-
17.9
-
VESA Mounting (WxH)
-
300 x 300
-
Game Optimizer
-
Yes
-
ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)
-
Yes
-
HGIG Mode
-
Yes
-
VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)
-
Yes
-
Backlight Type
-
Edge
-
Display Resolution
-
4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)
-
Display Type
-
4K NanoCell
-
Refresh Rate
-
120Hz Native
-
Wide Color Gamut
-
Nano Color
-
AI Upscaling
-
AI Upscaling
-
AI Brightness Control
-
Yes
-
AI Genre Selection
-
Yes (Dolby HDR)
-
AI Picture
-
AI Picture
-
Dimming Technology
-
Local Dimming
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping
-
Yes
-
FILMMAKER MODE™
-
Yes
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
-
Dolby Vision IQ / HDR10 / HLG
-
HFR (High Frame Rate)
-
4K 120 fps (HDMI)
-
Motion
-
Motion Pro
-
Picture Mode
-
9 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))
-
Picture Processor
-
α7 Gen4 Processor 4K
-
Home Dashboard
-
Yes
-
Art Gallery
-
Yes
-
Operating System (OS)
-
webOS 6.0
-
ThinQ
-
Yes
