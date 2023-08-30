We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG 55” SUPER UHD TV
All specs
-
Display Device (OLED/LED)
-
LED
-
Resolution
-
3840 x 2160
-
Flat / Curved
-
Flat
-
Dimming
-
Local Dimming
-
Analog TV redeption
-
Yes
-
Digital TV Reception
-
DVB-T2
-
HDR format Support
-
HDR10 & Dolby Vision
-
HDR Effect
-
Yes
-
Picture Engine
-
Prime Master Engine
-
ULTRA Luminance
-
Yes
-
Color Prime
-
Color Prime Plus
-
3D Color Mapping
-
Yes
-
Dynamic Color
-
Yes
-
Color Depth
-
Billion Rich Colors
-
4K Upscaler
-
Yes
-
Smart Content Optimizer
-
Yes
-
Audio Output / Speaker System
-
20W / 2.0ch
-
Dolby Digital Decoder
-
Yes
-
DTS Digital Decoder
-
Yes (DTS M6)
-
Surround
-
Ultra Surround
-
Sound Designed by Harman Kardon
-
Yes
-
Magic Sound Tuning
-
Yes
-
Smart Sound Mode
-
Yes
-
Clear Voice
-
Clear Voice III
-
Hi-Fi Audio
-
Yes
-
Wireless Sound Sync
-
Yes
-
Magic Zoom
-
Yes
-
Magic Mobile Connection
-
Yes
-
Music Player
-
Yes
-
STB Control
-
Yes
-
LG Content Store
-
Yes
-
web Browser
-
Yes
-
Recording
-
Yes (RF / Composite)
-
Mobile App (LG TV Plus)
-
Yes
-
Mobile TV On
-
Yes
-
WiDi
-
Yes
-
Miracast
-
Yes
-
Network File Browser
-
Yes
-
HDMI 2.0A
-
3
-
USB 3.0
-
1
-
USB 2.0
-
2
-
RF In
-
Yes
-
Composite In
-
Yes
-
Component in
-
Yes
-
LAN
-
1
-
Digital Audio Out
-
Yes
-
Headphone Out
-
Yes
-
CPU
-
Quad
-
HEVC Decoder
-
4K@60fps,10bit
-
VP9 Decoder
-
4K@60fps,8bit
-
Wifi
-
Built-in
-
Bluetooth
-
Yes
-
Remote Controller
-
In Pack (MR15)
What people are saying
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.