LG NANO95 65" NanoCell 8K TV

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to buy

65NANO95TNA

LG NANO95 65" NanoCell 8K TV, front view with infill image and logo, 65NANO95TNA

The image of micro leaves on the TV screen

The Real 8K LED

The RGB spectrum graph that showing filter out dull colors and images Comparing Color Purity between Conventional and NanoCell Tech

The Pure Colors

LG NanoCell technology reproduces pure color by applying about 1 nm nanoparticles. Now in 8K resolution, NanoCell TV delivers incredible picture quality with improved color purity.

*Image simulated.
*Conventional refers to LG’s UHD TVs without NanoCell technology.

TV screen showing the wide view of nature with Real 8K and CTA logos

Why Real 8K?

8K offers 33 million pixels (99 million sub-pixels)– the more pixels, the higher the density. So to get the sense of realism from 8K, making each pixel appear separate and distinct to the eyes is more important. LG NanoCell exceeds the CTA's definition for 8K TV. That’s what LG NanoCell 8K presents – the ‘Real 8K’.

*CTA (Consumer Technology Association) : A standard and trade organization representing more than 2,200 consumer technology companies in the United States.
*CTA logo is given to the product that verifying compliance with the official industry definition’s requirements.

α9 Gen3 AI Processor 8K

Transform into Optimal 8K Content

With deep learning algorithms, α9 Gen3 AI Processor 8K analyzes the on-screen content to deliver content as its most immersive. All adjustments are automatic, enhanced for the ultimate picture and sound, to make every viewing a spectacular one.
Learn More

Alpha 9 chip mounted on a TV mainboard

See Pure Colors with
Eye Comfort

LG NanoCell TVs have received a “No Photobiological LED Hazard” certification from Underwriters Laboratories (UL), ensuring your eyes are protected from harmful light being emitted.

The image of a forest on the TV screen with the mark of "UL that certified No Photobiological LED Hazard"

Bar chart showing that NanoCell passed safety standards in five LEDs. The mark of "UL that certified No Photobiological LED Hazard"

No Photobiological LED Hazard1)

Exceeds International Standards

The ‘No Photobiological LED Hazard’ test measures five standards including blue light, actinic UV, near UV, IR radiation, and retinal thermal.
These are the official international standards for measuring the harmful effects of LEDs on the human body, as defined by the IEC2), NanoCell TVs exceeded each standard.

1) UL Verified Mark is certified for LG NanoCell 65NANO90, 65NANO80.
2) International Electrotechnical Commission

Comparison of nature before and after upscaling

AI 8K Upscaling

See It in Brilliant 8K Resolution

Using deep learning algorithms, LG NanoCell 8K transforms 2K or 4K content into the most life-like 8K picture by enhancing detail and definition. Enjoy much clearer text and images with reduced noise and enhanced sharpness.

*Image simulated

TV screen showing the close-up eyes of a woman in a movie

Dolby Vision IQ & Dolby Atmos

Delivering the Creator's Vision

Watch movies the way they should be – absolutely breathtaking. With Dolby Vision IQ -extends the benefits of Dolby Vision beyond HDR-, screen brightness, color and contrast are intelligently adjusted for genre and lighting conditions. Dolby Atmos delivers the immersive audio experience, for maximum enjoyment of all content.

FILMMAKER MODE™

See Content the Way it was Made

The processor automatically adjusts the picture, turning off motion smoothing for the full motion picture effect. Watch films with the creative intent and cinematic experience preserved. Enjoy all your content at the cinematic standard and feel the full artistic intent of every film.

*FILMMAKER MODE™ logo is a trademark of UHD Alliance, Inc.

Marvel Iron Man, title cards with the HLG pro and HDR 10 Pro logos

HDR 10 Pro & HLG Pro

Upgraded Major HDR Formats

NanoCell TVs provide optimal HDR picture quality by adjusting the supported major HDR formats HLG and HDR 10. It allows you to enjoy all of your content in lifelike high definition.

Comparison of image quality between conventional and Full Array Dimming with earth image

Full Array Dimming

Make Every Scene a Highlight

Full Array Dimming enhances contrast and black levels by individual control of LED backlight and dramatically improves details for a more immersive experience.

*Image simulated

Two logos: The Apple TV app and Netflix

Unlimited Entertainment

Multiplex in Your Home

Dive into the wide variety of content available on the Apple TV app and Netflix. From the latest movies, TV shows, and documentaries, to live sports and more, find them all here in one place. Just sit back and enjoy.

*Apple, the Apple logo, and Apple TV are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. Apple TV+ is a trademark of Apple Inc.

Thumbnails of Apple TV top 4 titles

The Apple TV app

The home of Apple TV and much more

Original shows and movies from Apple TV . Just the premium channels you want and thousands of movies to buy or rent. It’s personalized and expertly curated, so you’ll discover the best of what’s on. And it’s all in the Apple TV app.

*Apple, the Apple logo, and Apple TV are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. Apple TV+ is a trademark of Apple Inc.
*Supported service may differ by country
*Available on 2019 TV models after software updates.

TV screen showing green parrot documentary with Youtube, USB and Streaming icons

Built-in Video Decoder

Ready to Play More 8K Content

With HEVC and AV11) codec support, you can watch 8K YouTube videos as well as 8K videos from a USB storage device or streaming services2).

1) With AV1 you can watch the latest 8K videos on YouTube. Support for HEVC provides coverage for other streaming services and local media playback.
2) Streaming may require a software update after purchase. 8K content availability may vary depending on the service provide.
*8K playback requires a high-bandwidth internet connection.

Pure Colors Bring Battlefield in Front of You

NanoCell technology completes a virtual world that surpasses reality with Pure Colors, created through NanoCell Technology. In addition, various game features such as Low Input lag, HDMI 2.1 and HGiG allow you to enjoy a virtual world of improved graphics on real-time.

A scene of a battle game with the plane

Low Input Lag

React and Aim More Faster

NanoCell TV allows users to instantly attack the opponent without delay. It synchronizes your senses with real-time scenes happening in a fast-paced game by low input lag.

*Images simulated.

Man sitting on a sofa, holding a joystick while playing a RPG game on a TV screen

ALLM and eARC

Next Gen. Gaming Standard

A higher frame rate, ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode) and eARC (Enhanced Audio Return Channel) all meet HDMI 2.1 specifications. These latest features allow fast-moving content in higher resolution and smooth, synchronized graphics. It's a more lifelike gaming experience. LG NanoCell 8K TVs have successfully completed testing at the HDMI Authorized Test Center in accordance with the HDMI Compliance Test Specification (2.1d)*.

AMD FreeSync™ Premium

Smooth Action Guaranteed

With AMD FreeSync™ Premium technology support, the LG NanoCell TV delivers a smoother gaming experience by reducing image tearing and stuttering. Enjoy fast-action games seamlessly.

*Images simulated.
*Software update is required to support this feature.

A scene of a game with monster shown on a conventional TV and other half on an LG NanoCell TV with HDR

HGiG profile for HDR Gaming

Realistic Cinema Cut-scene

Get wholly immersed into the game with views that are much more pleasing to the eyes. HGiG recognizes TV performance of picture quality and tunes HDR graphics to providing the ultimate HDR gaming experience.

*Image simulated

Pure Colors Create a Real Stadium Feel

With Nano Accuracy, the NanoCell TV delivers accurate color from any angles, all on 8K screen without distortion. Watch your favorite teams play displayed with Pure Colors on an ultra-large screen with amazing picture quality.

TV screen showing a scene from a basketball game with a Sports Alert

Sports Alert

Don't Miss the Shot

Sports alert notifies you before, during, and after games. You’ll never have to worry about missing the big plays from your favorite teams, even when you’re watching other content.

*Supported service may differ by country

A man and women watching sports game on TV in the living room with Bluetooth rear speakers

Bluetooth Surround Ready

Big Sound for the Big Game

NanoCell TV up-mixed 2.0 ch sound to richer virtual 4.0 sound. It can create a surround sound effect by connecting two bluetooth speakers. Become more immersed in the game and get the feeling of a live atmosphere.

*Connection Available : LG PK7/7W/5/5W, PL7/5, PN7/5, RL3, RM2, RN9/7/5, ON9/7/5, JBL Clip3/Go2/Go, MARSHALL STOCKWELL II, B&O Beoplay P2, Canston LX-C600, Sony SRS-XB22

ThinQ™ AI

Do More Beyond the TV

Transform your TV into a central hub with the intelligent ThinQ™ AI. With natural voice recognition, LG ThinQ™ allows you to command and control your Home IoT ecosystem, simply with your voice, no remote needed.
Learn More

A men and women sitting on a sofa in the living room with the Home Dashboard on the TV screen

*Supported service may differ by country.
*The feature name on the settings may vary among TV OS versions.

TV showing an eye level view of nature in a luxurious house setting

Add Sophisticated Ambiance

With its minimal Nano Bezel, NanoCell designed to blend into any interior and delivers immersive viewing experience without any interruption.

Millions of tiny colorful particles in space

Curious about OLED?

Curious about OLED? Learn More
All specs

DISPLAY TYPE

Screen Type

8K NanoCell

Screen Size (inch)

65"

Resolution

7,680 x 4,320

NanoCell Display

Yes

Wide Viewing Angle

Wide Viewing Angle

Wide Color Gamut

Nano Color Pro

Biliion Rich Colors

Yes

Dimming

Full Array Dimming

Ultra Luminance

Ultra Luminance Pro

BLU Type

Slim Direct

TruMotion / Refresh Rate

Refresh Rate 50Hz

PICTURE QUALITY

Processor

α9 Gen3 AI Processor 8K

AI Picture / Pro

AI Picture Pro

Face Enhancing

AI Picture Pro - Face Enhancing

AI Upscaling

AI 8K Upscaling

Auto Genre Selection

Yes (SDR/HDR/Dolby HDR)

Image Enhancing

Image Enhacing on SQM

AI Brightness Control

Yes

HDR

Cinema HDR

Dolby Vision IQ (RF / HDMI / CP / USB)

HDMI / CP / USB (4K/2K)

HDR10 Pro (RF / HDMI / CP / USB)

RF / HDMI / CP / USB (4K/2K)

HLG (RF / HDMI / CP / USB)

RF / HDMI / CP / USB (4K/2K)

FILMMAKER MODE ™

Yes

HDR Effect

Yes (4K/2K)

Dynamic Tone Mapping / Pro

HDR Dynamic Tone Mapping

Dimming Algorithm

Luminance Optimizer for Local Dimming

Upscaler

8K Upscaler

HEVC (Video Decoder)

8K@60p, 10bit
4K@60p, 10bit

VP9 (Video Decoder)

4K@60p, 10bit

AV1

8K@60p, 10bit
4K@60p, 10bit

HGIG Mode

Yes

Instant Game Response (VRR/ALLM)

ALLM

Picture Mode

10 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, HDR Effect, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))

Auto Calibration

Yes

SOUND QUALITY

Speaker (Sound Output)

40W (WF:20W, 10W per Channel)

Channel

2.2 ch

Direction

Down Firing

Simultaneous Audio Output

Yes

DOLBY ATMOS

Yes

AI Sound / Pro

AI Sound Pro

AI Acoustic Tuning

Yes

Surround Mode

Ultra Surround

Clear Voice

Clear Voice IV

Bluetooth Surround Ready

Yes (Required Bluetooth)

WiSA Speakers

Yes (2.0ch)

LG Sound Sync

Yes (Required Bluetooth)

Auto Notification (Bluetooth easy pairing)

Yes (Required Bluetooth)

Sound Share

Yes

Audio Codec

AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X

AI

ThinQ™

Yes (Required Bluetooth)

Intelligent Voice Recognition

Yes (2.0ch)

Speech to Text

Yes (Required Bluetooth)

LG Voice Search

Yes (Required Bluetooth)

Google Assistant

Yes

AI UX

Yes

AI Home

Yes

AI Recommendation

Yes

Intelligent Edit

Yes

Home Dashboard

Yes

Auto Device Detection (Magic Remote Control)

Yes

Smart Speaker Compatible

Yes

Google Home Connection

Yes

Mobile Connectivity

Yes

Screen Share

Yes

LG TV Plus App

Yes

ThinQ™ App

Yes

Remote Voice Recognition

Yes

SMART FEATURE

Operating System (OS)

webOS Smart TV

Number of CPUs

Quad

Magic Remote Control

Built-In

Quick Access

Yes

Universal Control

Yes (Magic Remote Controller)

360° VR Play

Yes

Related Content Search

Yes

Art Gallery

Yes

LG Store

Yes

DIAL

Yes

Web Browser

Yes

Music Player

Yes

TV On With Mobile

Yes

Wi-Fi TV On

Yes

Bluetooth Low Energy On

Yes (Required Bluetooth)

Network File Browser

Yes

Block access to harmful site

Yes

Live Plus (ACR-based Bilateral Service)

webOS5.0

Hotel Mode

Yes

Sports Alert

Yes

Music Discovery

Yes

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

Digital TV Reception(Terrestrial,Cable,Satellite)

Yes

Terrestrial

DVB-T2

Cable

DVB-C (VH Only)

Analog TV Reception

Yes

Data Broadcasting (Country Spec)

HbbTV (Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam)

CONNECTIVITY

HDMI

4 (Side)

Version

HDMI 2.1

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Yes

eARC / ARC (Audio Return Channel)

eARC (HDMI 2)

USB

1(Rear) / 2 (Side)

LAN

Yes (Rear)

Component

Yes (Rear, Gender Type)

Composite In (AV)

Yes (Rear, Gender Type)

RF In

1 (RF)

SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

Yes (Rear)

IR Blaster

Yes

Wifi

Yes (802.11ac)

Bluetooth

Yes (V5.0)

POWER

Power Supply

AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

Standby Power Consumption

0.5W↓

Power Consumption (W)

195

Energy Saving Mode

Yes

Illuminance Green sensor

Yes

Energy Standard

Yes

ENERGY STAR® Qualified (Ticks)

3

Estimated Annual Operating Cost ($)

96

Estimated Annual Electricity Use (kWh)

356

WEIGHT/DIMENSIONS

Weight without Stand (kg)

27

Weight with Stand (kg)

28.1

Size without Stand (WxHxD mm)

1454 x 840 x 68.9

Size with Stand (WxHxD mm)

1454 x 900 x 287

ACCESSORY

Remote

MR20

Batteries

Yes (AA x 2EA)

Component / AV Gender

Yes

IR Blaster Cable

Yes

Power Cable

Yes

WALL MOUNT

VESA Size (HxV mm)

400 x 400

LG bracket Model (Optional)

LSW440

