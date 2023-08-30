LG NANO99 65" NanoCell 8K TV

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
*Image simulated.
*Conventional refers to LG’s UHD TVs without NanoCell technology.
*CTA (Consumer Technology Association) : A standard and trade organization representing more than 2,200 consumer technology companies in the United States.
*CTA logo is given to the product that verifying compliance with the official industry definition’s requirements.
Transform into Optimal 8K Content
Alpha 9 chip mounted on a TV mainboard
See Pure Colors with
Eye Comfort
The image of a forest on the TV screen with the mark of "UL that certified No Photobiological LED Hazard"
1) UL Verified Mark is certified for LG NanoCell 65NANO90, 65NANO80.
2) International Electrotechnical Commission
*FILMMAKER MODE™ logo is a trademark of UHD Alliance, Inc.
*Apple, the Apple logo, and Apple TV are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. Apple TV+ is a trademark of Apple Inc.
*Supported service may differ by country.
*Available on 2019 TV models after software updates.
¹⁾With AV1 you can watch the latest 8K videos on YouTube. Support for HEVC and VP9 provide coverage for other streaming services and local media playback.
²⁾Streaming may require a software update after purchase. 8K content availability may vary depending on the service provide.
*8K playback requires a high-bandwidth internet connection.
*Software update is required to support this feature.
*Supported service may differ by country
*Connection Available : LG PK7/7W/5/5W, PL7/5, PN7/5, RL3, RM2, RN9/7/5, ON9/7/5, JBL Clip3/Go2/Go, MARSHALL STOCKWELL II, B&O Beoplay P2, Canston LX-C600, Sony SRS-XB22
Do More Beyond the TV
A women sitting on a sofa in the living room with the Home Dashboard on the TV screen
*Supported service may differ by country.
*The feature name on the settings may vary among TV OS versions.
*It includes a TV stand. The slim wall mount bracket is sold separately.
All specs
-
Screen Type
-
8K NanoCell
-
Screen Size (inch)
-
65"
-
Resolution
-
7,680 x 4,320
-
NanoCell Display
-
Yes
-
Wide Viewing Angle
-
Wide Viewing Angle
-
Wide Color Gamut
-
Nano Color Pro
-
Biliion Rich Colors
-
Yes
-
Dimming
-
Full Array Dimming Pro
-
Ultra Luminance
-
Ultra Luminance Pro
-
BLU Type
-
Slim Direct
-
TruMotion/Refresh Rate
-
Refresh Rate 100Hz
-
Processor
-
α9 Gen3 AI Processor 8K
-
AI Picture/Pro
-
AI Picture Pro
-
Face Enhancing
-
AI Picture Pro - Face Enhancing
-
AI Upscaling
-
AI 8K Upscaling
-
Auto Genre Selection
-
Yes (SDR/HDR/Dolby HDR)
-
Image Enhancing
-
Image Enhacing on SQM
-
AI Brightness Control
-
Yes
-
HDR
-
Cinema HDR
-
Dolby Vision IQ (RF/HDMI/CP/USB)
-
HDMI/CP/USB (4K/2K)
-
HDR10 Pro (RF/HDMI/CP/USB)
-
RF/HDMI/CP/USB (4K/2K)
-
HLG (RF/HDMI/CP/USB)
-
RF/HDMI/CP/USB (4K/2K)
-
FILMMAKER MODE™
-
Yes
-
HDR Effect
-
Yes (4K/2K)
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping/Pro
-
HDR Dynamic Tone Mapping
-
4K HFR (RF/HDMI/CP/USB)
-
HDMI/USB
-
2K HFR (RF/HDMI/CP/USB)
-
HDMI/USB
-
Motion Pro
-
Motion Pro
-
Dimming Algorithm
-
Luminance Optimizer for Local Dimming
-
Upscaler
-
8K Upscaler
-
HEVC (Video Decoder)
-
8K@60p, 10bit
4K@120p, 10bit
-
VP9 (Video Decoder)
-
Web Browser : 8K@60p, 10bit
CP : 4K@60p, 10bit
-
AV1
-
8K@60p, 10bit
4K@60p, 10bit
-
HGIG Mode
-
Yes
-
Instant Game Response (VRR/ALLM)
-
ALLM
-
Picture Mode
-
10 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, HDR Effect, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))
-
Auto Calibration
-
Yes
-
Speaker (Sound Output)
-
60W (WF:20W, 10W per Channel)
-
Channel
-
4.2ch
-
Direction
-
Down Firing
-
Simultaneous Audio Output
-
Yes
-
DOLBY ATMOS
-
Yes
-
AI Sound/Pro
-
AI Sound Pro
-
AI Acoustic Tuning
-
Yes
-
Surround Mode
-
Ultra Surround
-
Clear Voice
-
Clear Voice IV
-
Bluetooth Surround Ready
-
Yes (Required Bluetooth)
-
WiSA Speakers
-
Yes (2.0ch)
-
LG Sound Sync
-
Yes (Required Bluetooth)
-
Auto Notification (Bluetooth easy pairing)
-
Yes (Required Bluetooth)
-
Sound Share
-
Yes
-
Audio Codec
-
AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X
-
ThinQ™
-
Yes
-
Intelligent Voice Recognition
-
Yes
-
Speech to Text
-
Yes
-
LG Voice Search
-
Yes
-
Google Assistant
-
Yes
-
AI UX
-
Yes
-
AI Home
-
Yes
-
AI Recommendation
-
Yes
-
Intelligent Edit
-
Yes
-
Home Dashboard
-
Yes
-
Auto Device Detection(Magic Remote Control)
-
Yes
-
Smart Speaker Compatible
-
Yes
-
Google Home Connection
-
Yes
-
Mobile Connectivity
-
Yes
-
Screen Share
-
Yes
-
LG TV Plus App
-
Yes
-
ThinQ™ App
-
Yes
-
Remote Voice Recognition
-
Yes
-
Operating System (OS)
-
webOS Smart TV
-
Number of CPUs
-
Quad
-
Quick Access
-
Yes
-
Universal Control
-
Yes (Magic Remote Controller)
-
360° VR Play
-
Yes
-
Related Content Search
-
Yes
-
Art Gallery
-
Yes
-
LG Store
-
Yes
-
DIAL
-
Yes
-
Web Browser
-
Yes
-
Music Player
-
Yes
-
TV On With Mobile
-
Yes
-
Wi-Fi TV On
-
Yes
-
Bluetooth Low Energy On
-
Yes (Required Bluetooth)
-
Network File Browser
-
Yes
-
Block access to harmful site
-
Yes
-
Live Plus (ACR-based Bilateral Service)
-
webOS5.0
-
Hotel Mode
-
Yes
-
Sports Alert
-
Yes
-
Music Discovery
-
Yes
-
Digital TV Reception(Terrestrial,Cable,Satellite)
-
Yes
-
Terrestrial
-
DVB-T2
-
Cable
-
DVB-C (VH Only)
-
Analog TV Reception
-
Yes
-
Data Broadcasting (Country Spec)
-
HbbTV (Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam)
-
HDMI
-
4 (Rear)
-
Version
-
HDMI 2.1
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
-
Yes
-
eARC/ARC (Audio Return Channel)
-
eARC (HDMI 2)
-
USB
-
3 (Side)
-
LAN
-
Yes (Rear)
-
Component
-
Yes (Rear, Gender Type)
-
Composite In (AV)
-
Yes (Rear, Gender Type)
-
RF In
-
1 (RF)
-
SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)
-
Yes (Rear)
-
Headphone out
-
Yes (Bottom)
-
Line out
-
Yes (Headphone Out Common)
-
IR Blaster
-
Yes
-
Wifi
-
Yes (802.11ac)
-
Bluetooth
-
Yes (V5.0)
-
Power Supply
-
AC 100~240V 50-60Hz
-
Standby Power Consumption
-
0.5W↓
-
Energy Saving Mode
-
Yes
-
Illuminance Green sensor
-
Yes
-
Energy Standard
-
Yes
-
Weight without Stand (kg)
-
31.7
-
Weight with Stand (kg)
-
32.1
-
Size without Stand (WxHxD mm)
-
1452 x 839 x 54.9
-
Size with Stand (WxHxD mm)
-
1452 x 896 x 285
-
Remote
-
MR20
-
Batteries
-
Yes (AA x 2EA)
-
Component/AV Gender
-
Yes
-
IR Blaster Cable
-
Yes
-
Power Cable
-
Yes
-
VESA Size (HxV mm)
-
400 x 400
-
LG bracket Model (Optional)
-
LSW440A/B
65NANO99TNA
LG NANO99 65" NanoCell 8K TV