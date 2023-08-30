About Cookies on This Site

LG ULTRA HD TV

Specs

Reviews

Support

LG ULTRA HD TV

65UF860T

LG ULTRA HD TV

All specs

DISPLAY SCREEN

Display Device

LED

Screen Size (Inch)

65

Resolution

3840 x 2160

PMI

2200

LED Plus (Local Dimming)

Yes

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

Analog TV Reception

Yes

Digital TV Reception

Yes

Terrestrial

DVB-T2

VIDEO

Tru ULTRA HD Engine

Yes

Active Noise Reduction

Yes

Tru Color Generator

Yes

Dynamic Clear White

Yes

Picture Mode

Yes. 9 modes (Vivid, Photo, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Game, Soccer, isf Expert1, isf Expert2)

Aspect Ratio

Yes. 8 modes (16:9, Just scan, Original, Full Wide, 4:3, 14:9, Cinema Zoom 1, Zoom)

Real Cinema 24p

Yes

Color Prime

Yes

ULTRA Luminance

Yes

Tru Black Control

Yes

Triple XD Engine

Yes

Contents Optimizer

Yes

HEVC Codec

4K 60P

AUDIO

Mono / Stereo / Dual (MTS/SAP)

Yes

Dolby Digital Decoder

Yes

DTS Decoder

Yes

Speaker System

2.0Ch Speaker System

Audio Output

20W

Sound System

Ultra Surround

Sound Designed by Harman Kardon

Yes

3D Sound Zooming

Yes

Clear Voice II

Yes

Sound Mode

Yes. 6 modes (Standard, News, Music, Cinema, Soccer, Game)

Sound Optimizer

Yes. 3 modes (Off, Stand Type, Wall-mounted Type)

Optical Sound Sync

Yes

Wireless Sound Sync

Yes

Private Sound Sync

Yes

3D

3D Type (SG/FPR/AR/GPR/Non-Glass)

FPR

3D to 2D Convert Source

Yes

2D to 3D Convert Source

Yes

2D to 3D Mode

Yes. 5 modes (Standard, Manual, Cinema, Sport, Extreme)

3D Depth Control

Yes

3D Image Correction

Yes

Dual Play

Yes

SMART SHARE

Media Share - Remote App

Yes

Media Share - Bluetooth wireless headphone connection and control

Yes

Screen Share - Miracast

Yes

Screen Share - WiDi

Yes

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Yes

Wi-Fi Built-in / Wi-Fi Ready

B/in

WiFi Direct

Yes

INPUT & OUTPUT(SIDE)

HDMI

3(3G :1 / 6G : 2)

USB 2.0 / 3.0

2 / 1

INPUT & OUTPUT(REAR)

RF In

1 (H)

Composite In

1 (Component common use)

Component In (Y,Pb,Pr)

1 (Composite common use)

Digital Audio Out (Optical)

1 (H)

LAN

1 (H)

Ext. Speaker / Headphone out

1 (H)

RS-232C (Control / SVC)

Phone Jack 1 (SVC Only)

ACCESSORY

# of 3D Glasses (Model Number)

F310 2ea

Remote Controller

MR15 (BLACK)

Accessory - TV Camera

Ready

POWER

Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

100~240Vac 50-60Hz

Standby Mode

0.3W

SMART TV

LG Photo Editor

Yes

Voice Recognition

Yes

Smart TV

Yes (webOS 2.0)

Magic Remote

Yes

Web Browser

Yes

USB

Divx (SD/HD/Plus HD)

DivX HD

Picture

JPEG, JPS, MPO

Audio Codec

AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, DTS, RA, WMA

Subtitle for DivX (Language)

21 Language

DIMENSIONS

Without Stand (W x H x D)(mm)

1453.7 x 850.2 x 51.6

With Stand (W x H x D)(mm)

1453.7 x 909.1 x 338

