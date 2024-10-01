Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
75NANO99TNA

(2)
LG NANO99 75” NanoCell 8K TV, front view with infill image and logo, 75NANO99TNA
The image of micro leaves on the TV screen

The Real 8K LED

The RGB spectrum graph that showing filter out dull colors and images Comparing Color Purity between Conventional and NanoCell Tech

The Pure Colors

LG NanoCell technology reproduces pure color by applying about 1 nm nanoparticles. Now in 8K resolution, NanoCell TV delivers incredible picture quality with improved color purity.

*Image simulated.
*Conventional refers to LG’s UHD TVs without NanoCell technology.

TV screen showing the wide view of nature with Real 8K and CTA logos

Why Real 8K?

8K offers 33 million pixels (99 million sub-pixels)– the more pixels, the higher the density. So to get the sense of realism from 8K, making each pixel appear separate and distinct to the eyes is more important. LG NanoCell exceeds the CTA's definition for 8K TV. That’s what LG NanoCell 8K presents – the ‘Real 8K’.

*CTA (Consumer Technology Association) : A standard and trade organization representing more than 2,200 consumer technology companies in the United States.
*CTA logo is given to the product that verifying compliance with the official industry definition’s requirements.

Alpha 9 chip mounted on a TV mainboard
α9 Gen3 AI Processor 8K

Transform into Optimal 8K Content

With deep learning algorithms, α9 Gen3 AI Processor 8K analyzes the on-screen content to deliver content as its most immersive. All adjustments are automatic, enhanced for the ultimate picture and sound, to make every viewing a spectacular one.

Transform into Optimal 8K Content

See Pure Colors with
Eye Comfort

LG NanoCell TVs have received a “No Photobiological LED Hazard” certification from Underwriters Laboratories (UL), ensuring your eyes are protected from harmful light being emitted.

The image of a forest on the TV screen with the mark of "UL that certified No Photobiological LED Hazard"

Bar chart showing that NanoCell passed safety standards in five LEDs. The mark of "UL that certified No Photobiological LED Hazard"
No Photobiological LED Hazard1)

Exceeds International Standards

The ‘No Photobiological LED Hazard’ test measures five standards including blue light, actinic UV, near UV, IR radiation, and retinal thermal.
These are the official international standards for measuring the harmful effects of LEDs on the human body, as defined by the IEC2), NanoCell TVs exceeded each standard.

1) UL Verified Mark is certified for LG NanoCell 65NANO90, 65NANO80.
2) International Electrotechnical Commission.

Comparison of nature before and after upscaling
AI 8K Upscaling

See It in Brilliant 8K Resolution

Using deep learning algorithms, LG NanoCell 8K transforms 2K or 4K content into the most life-like 8K picture by enhancing detail and definition. Enjoy much clearer text and images with reduced noise and enhanced sharpness.

*Image simulated.

Large TV screen showing the top view of nature

Pure Colors Complete the 8K Large Screen

The NanoCell TV delivers viewing experience like no other on a large screen. Pure Colors enhanced by NanoCell technology make spectacular images on an ultra 8K scale.

TV screen showing the scene of colorful romance movie with men and women hugging.

Pure Colors Turn Your Home into the Movie Theater

NanoCell TV makes all scenes real based on the vivid Pure Colors creates and the intense contrast that Nano Black creates. In addition, it delivers optimized visual and sound for a spectacular, more lifelike experience. Now enjoy the true home cinema with NanoCell TV, which supports unlimited entertainment.

TV screen showing the close-up eyes of a woman in a movie
Dolby Vision IQ & Dolby Atmos

Delivering the Creator's Vision

Watch movies the way they should be – absolutely breathtaking. With Dolby Vision IQ -extends the benefits of Dolby Vision beyond HDR-, screen brightness, color and contrast are intelligently adjusted for genre and lighting conditions. Dolby Atmos delivers the immersive audio experience, for maximum enjoyment of all content.

A man sitting on a sofa in the living room with the colofful movie on the TV screen
FILMMAKER MODE™

See Content the Way it was Made

The processor automatically adjusts the picture, turning off motion smoothing for the full motion picture effect. Watch films with the creative intent and cinematic experience preserved. Enjoy all your content at the cinematic standard and feel the full artistic intent of every film.

*FILMMAKER MODE™ logo is a trademark of UHD Alliance, Inc.

Marvel Iron Man, title cards with the HLG pro and HDR 10 Pro logos
HDR 10 Pro & HLG Pro

Upgraded Major HDR Formats

NanoCell TVs provide optimal HDR picture quality by adjusting the supported major HDR formats HLG and HDR 10. It allows you to enjoy all of your content in lifelike high definition.

Comparison of image quality between conventional and Full Array Dimming Pro with flame image
Full Array Dimming Pro

Warp to Real Cinematic Universe

Full Array Dimming Pro technology delivers intense details and excellent contrast for more vivid scenes across all your favorite movie genres.

*Image simulated.

Two logos: The Apple TV app and Netflix
Unlimited Entertainment

Multiplex in Your Home

Dive into the wide variety of content available on the Apple TV app and Netflix. From the latest movies, TV shows, and documentaries, to live sports and more, find them all here in one place. Just sit back and enjoy.

Thumbnails of Apple TV top 4 titles
The Apple TV app

The home of Apple TV and much more

Original shows and movies from Apple TV . Just the premium channels you want and thousands of movies to buy or rent. It’s personalized and expertly curated, so you’ll discover the best of what’s on. And it’s all in the Apple TV app.

*Apple, the Apple logo, and Apple TV are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. Apple TV+ is a trademark of Apple Inc.
*Supported service may differ by country.
*Available on 2019 TV models after software updates.

TV screen showing green parrot documentary with Youtube, USB and Streaming icons
Built-in Video Decoder

Ready to Play More 8K Content

With HEVC, AV1 and VP9¹⁾ codec support, you can watch 8K YouTube videos as well as 8K videos from a USB storage device or streaming services²⁾.

¹⁾With AV1 you can watch the latest 8K videos on YouTube. Support for HEVC and VP9 provide coverage for other streaming services and local media playback.
²⁾Streaming may require a software update after purchase. 8K content availability may vary depending on the service provide.
*8K playback requires a high-bandwidth internet connection.

TV screen showing the scene of the battle game.

Pure Colors Bring Battlefield in Front of You

NanoCell technology completes a virtual world that surpasses reality with Pure Colors, created through NanoCell Technology. In addition, various game features such as Low Input lag, HDMI 2.1 and HGiG allow you to enjoy a virtual world of improved graphics on real-time.

A scene of a battle game with the plane
Low Input Lag

React and Aim More Faster

NanoCell TV allows users to instantly attack the opponent without delay. It synchronizes your senses with real-time scenes happening in a fast-paced game by low input lag.

*Image simulated.

Man sitting on a sofa, holding a joystick while playing a RPG game on a TV screen
ALLM and eARC

Next Gen. Gaming Standard

A higher frame rate, ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode) and eARC (Enhanced Audio Return Channel) all meet HDMI 2.1 specifications. These latest features allow fast-moving content in higher resolution and smooth, synchronized graphics. It's a more lifelike gaming experience. LG NanoCell 8K TVs have successfully completed testing at the HDMI Authorized Test Center in accordance with the HDMI Compliance Test Specification (2.1d)*.
A scene of a game shown on a conventional TV with tearing and other half on an LG NanoCell TV without tearing
AMD FreeSync™ Premium

Smooth Action Guaranteed

With AMD FreeSync™ Premium technology support, the LG NanoCell TV delivers a smoother gaming experience by reducing image tearing and stuttering. Enjoy fast-action games seamlessly.

*Images simulated.
*Software update is required to support this feature.

A scene of a game with monster shown on a conventional TV and other half on an LG NanoCell TV with HDR
HGiG profile for HDR Gaming

Realistic Cinema Cut-scene

Get wholly immersed into the game with views that are much more pleasing to the eyes. HGiG recognizes TV performance of picture quality and tunes HDR graphics to providing the ultimate HDR gaming experience.

*Image simulated.

People watching sports game on TV in the living room with ultra large scree TV

Pure Colors Create a Real Stadium Feel

With Nano Accuracy, the NanoCell TV delivers accurate color from any angles, all on 8K screen without distortion.
Watch your favorite teams play displayed with Pure Colors on an ultra-large screen with amazing picture quality.


People watching sports game on TV in the living room with ultra large scree TV
Ultra Large Screen

Sit a Real Stadium Stand

With an ultra-large screen spanning 75-inches or more. NanoCell TV brings the huge stadium straight to your home. See the detailed movements of players as if they are right in front of you.

a_scene_from_a_football_game,_half_on_an_conventional_lcd/LED TV with blurry picture quality, and other half on LG NanoCell TV with clear picture quality
Motion Pro

See Every Movement in Detail

Residual image(motion blur) must be avoided at all costs when watching sports. Now, with the Motion Pro feature, watch every quick and subtle movement of every player without the blur on your TV. With LG NanoCell, there's no need to worry about the blur of flicker.

*Image simulated.

TV screen showing a scene from a basketball game with a Sports Alert
Sports Alert

Don't Miss the Shot

Sports alert notifies you before, during, and after games. You’ll never have to worry about missing the big plays from your favorite teams, even when you’re watching other content.

*Supported service may differ by country.

A man and women watching sports game on TV in the living room with Bluetooth rear speakers
Bluetooth Surround Ready

Big Sound for the Big Game

NanoCell TV up-mixed 2.0 ch sound to richer virtual 4.0 sound. It can create a surround sound effect by connecting two bluetooth speakers. Become more immersed in the game and get the feeling of a live atmosphere.

*Connection Available : LG PK7/7W/5/5W, PL7/5, PN7/5, RL3, RM2, RN9/7/5, ON9/7/5, JBL Clip3/Go2/Go, MARSHALL STOCKWELL II, B&O Beoplay P2, Canston LX-C600, Sony SRS-XB22.

ThinQ™ AI

Do More Beyond the TV

Transform your TV into a central hub with the intelligent ThinQ™ AI. With natural voice recognition, LG ThinQ™ allows you to command and control your Home IoT ecosystem, simply with your voice, no remote needed.
A women sitting on a sofa in the living room with the Home Dashboard on the TV screen

*Supported service may differ by country.
*The feature name on the settings may vary among TV OS versions.

TV showing an eye level view of nature in a luxurious house setting
Gallery Design

The Pure Colors on with Your Wall

The wall mount adheres to the wall to blend in with your space and feel like a gallery.

*It includes a TV stand. The slim wall mount bracket is sold separately.

Millions of tiny colorful particles in space

Curious about OLED?

All specs

DISPLAY TYPE

  • Screen Type

    8K NanoCell

  • Screen Size (inch)

    75"

  • Resolution

    7,680 x 4,320

  • NanoCell Display

    Yes

  • Wide Viewing Angle

    Wide Viewing Angle

  • Wide Color Gamut

    Nano Color Pro

  • Biliion Rich Colors

    Yes

  • Dimming

    Full Array Dimming Pro

  • Ultra Luminance

    Ultra Luminance Pro

  • BLU Type

    Slim Direct

  • TruMotion/Refresh Rate

    Refresh Rate 100Hz

PICTURE QUALITY

  • Processor

    α9 Gen3 AI Processor 8K

  • AI Picture/Pro

    AI Picture Pro

  • Face Enhancing

    AI Picture Pro - Face Enhancing

  • AI Upscaling

    AI 8K Upscaling

  • Auto Genre Selection

    Yes (SDR/HDR/Dolby HDR)

  • Image Enhancing

    Image Enhacing on SQM

  • AI Brightness Control

    Yes

  • HDR

    Cinema HDR

  • Dolby Vision IQ (RF/HDMI/CP/USB)

    HDMI/CP/USB (4K/2K)

  • HDR10 Pro (RF/HDMI/CP/USB)

    RF/HDMI/CP/USB (4K/2K)

  • HLG (RF/HDMI/CP/USB)

    RF/HDMI/CP/USB (4K/2K)

  • FILMMAKER MODE™

    Yes

  • HDR Effect

    Yes (4K/2K)

  • Dynamic Tone Mapping/Pro

    HDR Dynamic Tone Mapping

  • 4K HFR (RF/HDMI/CP/USB)

    HDMI/USB

  • 2K HFR (RF/HDMI/CP/USB)

    HDMI/USB

  • Motion Pro

    Motion Pro

  • Dimming Algorithm

    Luminance Optimizer for Local Dimming

  • Upscaler

    8K Upscaler

  • HEVC (Video Decoder)

    8K@60p, 10bit
    4K@120p, 10bit

  • VP9 (Video Decoder)

    Web Browser : 8K@60p, 10bit
    CP : 4K@60p, 10bit

  • AV1

    8K@60p, 10bit
    4K@60p, 10bit

  • HGIG Mode

    Yes

  • Instant Game Response (VRR/ALLM)

    ALLM

  • Picture Mode

    10 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, HDR Effect, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))

  • Auto Calibration

    Yes

SOUND QUALITY

  • Speaker (Sound Output)

    60W (WF:20W, 10W per Channel)

  • Channel

    4.2ch

  • Direction

    Down Firing

  • Simultaneous Audio Output

    Yes

  • DOLBY ATMOS

    Yes

  • AI Sound/Pro

    AI Sound Pro

  • AI Acoustic Tuning

    Yes

  • Surround Mode

    Ultra Surround

  • Clear Voice

    Clear Voice IV

  • Bluetooth Surround Ready

    Yes (Required Bluetooth)

  • WiSA Speakers

    Yes (2.0ch)

  • LG Sound Sync

    Yes (Required Bluetooth)

  • Auto Notification (Bluetooth easy pairing)

    Yes (Required Bluetooth)

  • Sound Share

    Yes

  • Audio Codec

    AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X

AI

  • ThinQ™

    Yes

  • Intelligent Voice Recognition

    Yes

  • Speech to Text

    Yes

  • LG Voice Search

    Yes

  • Google Assistant

    Yes

  • AI UX

    Yes

  • AI Home

    Yes

  • AI Recommendation

    Yes

  • Intelligent Edit

    Yes

  • Home Dashboard

    Yes

  • Auto Device Detection(Magic Remote Control)

    Yes

  • Smart Speaker Compatible

    Yes

  • Google Home Connection

    Yes

  • Mobile Connectivity

    Yes

  • Screen Share

    Yes

  • LG TV Plus App

    Yes

  • ThinQ™ App

    Yes

  • Remote Voice Recognition

    Yes

SMART FEATURE

  • Operating System (OS)

    webOS Smart TV

  • Number of CPUs

    Quad

  • Quick Access

    Yes

  • Universal Control

    Yes (Magic Remote Controller)

  • 360° VR Play

    Yes

  • Related Content Search

    Yes

  • Art Gallery

    Yes

  • LG Store

    Yes

  • DIAL

    Yes

  • Web Browser

    Yes

  • Music Player

    Yes

  • TV On With Mobile

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi TV On

    Yes

  • Bluetooth Low Energy On

    Yes (Required Bluetooth)

  • Network File Browser

    Yes

  • Block access to harmful site

    Yes

  • Live Plus (ACR-based Bilateral Service)

    webOS5.0

  • Hotel Mode

    Yes

  • Sports Alert

    Yes

  • Music Discovery

    Yes

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

  • Digital TV Reception(Terrestrial,Cable,Satellite)

    Yes

  • Terrestrial

    DVB-T2

  • Cable

    DVB-C (VH Only)

  • Analog TV Reception

    Yes

  • Data Broadcasting (Country Spec)

    HbbTV (Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam)

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI

    4 (Rear)

  • Version

    HDMI 2.1

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Yes

  • eARC/ARC (Audio Return Channel)

    eARC (HDMI 2)

  • USB

    3 (Side)

  • LAN

    Yes (Rear)

  • Component

    Yes (Rear, Gender Type)

  • Composite In (AV)

    Yes (Rear, Gender Type)

  • RF In

    1 (RF)

  • SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

    Yes (Rear)

  • Headphone out

    Yes (Bottom)

  • Line out

    Yes (Headphone Out Common)

  • IR Blaster

    Yes

  • Wifi

    Yes (802.11ac)

  • Bluetooth

    Yes (V5.0)

POWER

  • Power Supply

    AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

  • Standby Power Consumption

    0.5W↓

  • Power Consumption (W)

    369

  • Energy Saving Mode

    Yes

  • Illuminance Green sensor

    Yes

  • Energy Standard

    Yes

  • ENERGY STAR® Qualified (Ticks)

    2

  • Estimated Annual Operating Cost ($)

    182

  • Estimated Annual Electricity Use (kWh)

    673

WEIGHT/DIMENSIONS

  • Weight without Stand (kg)

    42.4

  • Weight with Stand (kg)

    43.1

  • Size without Stand (WxHxD mm)

    1672 x 963 x 54.9

  • Size with Stand (WxHxD mm)

    1672 x 1021 x 361

ACCESSORY

  • Remote

    MR20

  • Batteries

    Yes (AA x 2EA)

  • Component/AV Gender

    Yes

  • IR Blaster Cable

    Yes

  • Power Cable

    Yes

WALL MOUNT

  • VESA Size (HxV mm)

    400 x 400

  • LG bracket Model (Optional)

    LSW440A/B

