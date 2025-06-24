Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
65 Inch LG NanoCell AI NANO80 4k Smart TV Bundle with Soundbar S70TY

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Where to buy

Support

65 Inch LG NanoCell AI NANO80 4k Smart TV Bundle with Soundbar S70TY

65 Inch LG NanoCell AI NANO80 4k Smart TV Bundle with Soundbar S70TY

NANOSBAR.PTO16
  • Front view of NanoCell TV, LG NanoCell Al Logo on the top corner. LG NanoCell NANO80 TV depicts colorful paintike textures coming together.
  • Front view of NanoCell TV, LG NanoCell Al Logo on the top corner. LG NanoCell NANO80 TV depicts colorful paintike textures coming together.
  • Slightly-angled right-facing side view of LG NanoCell NANO80 TV.
  • Rear view of LG NanoCell NANO80 TV.
  • Left-facing side view of LG NanoCell NANO80 TV.
  • Front view and side view of LG NanoCell NANO80 AI 4K Smart TV showing its length, width, height, and depth dimensions.
  • LG 65 Inch LG NanoCell AI NANO80 4k Smart TV Bundle with Soundbar S70TY, NANOSBAR.PTO16
  • LG 65 Inch LG NanoCell AI NANO80 4k Smart TV Bundle with Soundbar S70TY, NANOSBAR.PTO16
  • LG 65 Inch LG NanoCell AI NANO80 4k Smart TV Bundle with Soundbar S70TY, NANOSBAR.PTO16
  • LG 65 Inch LG NanoCell AI NANO80 4k Smart TV Bundle with Soundbar S70TY, NANOSBAR.PTO16
  • LG 65 Inch LG NanoCell AI NANO80 4k Smart TV Bundle with Soundbar S70TY, NANOSBAR.PTO16
  • LG 65 Inch LG NanoCell AI NANO80 4k Smart TV Bundle with Soundbar S70TY, NANOSBAR.PTO16
  • LG 65 Inch LG NanoCell AI NANO80 4k Smart TV Bundle with Soundbar S70TY, NANOSBAR.PTO16
  • LG 65 Inch LG NanoCell AI NANO80 4k Smart TV Bundle with Soundbar S70TY, NANOSBAR.PTO16
Front view of NanoCell TV, LG NanoCell Al Logo on the top corner. LG NanoCell NANO80 TV depicts colorful paintike textures coming together.
Front view of NanoCell TV, LG NanoCell Al Logo on the top corner. LG NanoCell NANO80 TV depicts colorful paintike textures coming together.
Slightly-angled right-facing side view of LG NanoCell NANO80 TV.
Rear view of LG NanoCell NANO80 TV.
Left-facing side view of LG NanoCell NANO80 TV.
Front view and side view of LG NanoCell NANO80 AI 4K Smart TV showing its length, width, height, and depth dimensions.
LG 65 Inch LG NanoCell AI NANO80 4k Smart TV Bundle with Soundbar S70TY, NANOSBAR.PTO16
LG 65 Inch LG NanoCell AI NANO80 4k Smart TV Bundle with Soundbar S70TY, NANOSBAR.PTO16
LG 65 Inch LG NanoCell AI NANO80 4k Smart TV Bundle with Soundbar S70TY, NANOSBAR.PTO16
LG 65 Inch LG NanoCell AI NANO80 4k Smart TV Bundle with Soundbar S70TY, NANOSBAR.PTO16
LG 65 Inch LG NanoCell AI NANO80 4k Smart TV Bundle with Soundbar S70TY, NANOSBAR.PTO16
LG 65 Inch LG NanoCell AI NANO80 4k Smart TV Bundle with Soundbar S70TY, NANOSBAR.PTO16
LG 65 Inch LG NanoCell AI NANO80 4k Smart TV Bundle with Soundbar S70TY, NANOSBAR.PTO16
LG 65 Inch LG NanoCell AI NANO80 4k Smart TV Bundle with Soundbar S70TY, NANOSBAR.PTO16

Key Features

  • Pure Colors in Real 4K, vivid colors paired with astounding detail
  • 4K picture quality, upscaled visual and surround sound from the alpha 7 4K AI Processor Gen8
  • New AI button, voice controls, drag and drop functions on the AI Magic Remote
  • Enjoy 4K Super Upscaling enhanced resolution, brightness, and clarity
  • High resolution on a massive Ultra Big TV screen
More
Products in this Bundle: 2
Front view of NanoCell TV, LG NanoCell Al Logo on the top corner. LG NanoCell NANO80 TV depicts colorful paintike textures coming together.

65NANO80ASA

65 Inch LG NanoCell AI NANO80 4k Smart TV 2025
Front view of LG Soundbar S70TY and subwoofer

S70TY

LG Soundbar for TV with Dolby Atmos® 3.1.1 channel S70TY
CES Innovation Awards badge with a 2025 Honoree citation.

CES Innovation Awards - 2025 Honoree (webOS Re:New Program)

Cybersecurity

AVForums Editor's Choice logo for LG webOS 24 as Best Smart TV System 2024/2025.

AVForums Editor’s Choice -Best Smart TV System 2024/25

“webOS 24 continues to deliver a sleek, fast and easy-to-use smart experience that is also fresh and uncluttered."

*The CES Innovation Awards are based upon descriptive materials submitted to the judges. CTA did not verify the accuracy of any submission or of any claims made and did not test the item to which the award was given.

LG NanoCell TV sits slightly angled facing left and depicts colorful threads. The alpha 7 4K AI Processor logo is embedded in the bottom right corner of the TV. The background is a light teal gradient.

Dive into a world of authentic color

Picture Quality webOS 25 Sound Quality Ultra Big TV Epic Movies & Games

Meet the powerful and smart alpha 7 AI Processor Gen8

With significant improvements to performance, faster processing from alpha 7 AI Processor Gen8 now delivers 4K picture quality with much better sharpness and depth than before.

The alpha 7 AI Processor Gen8 lights up yellow and colorful bolts of light shoot out from it.

*Compared to the same year entry level Smart TV alpha 5 AI Processor Gen6 based on internal spec comparison.

Pure Colors in Real 4K

Watch 4K content refined with vivid color accuracy and crisp details, making every scene visually striking and enjoyable.

A faded carousel is washed with a wave of colors, resulting in a sharper visualization of a brightly lit colorful carousel.

4K Super Upscaling brings every frame to life

LG's powerful processor boosts the resolution to the original quality. Enjoy 4K Super Upscaling enhanced resolution, brightness, and clarity.

Before and after comparison of how LG 4K Super Upscaling improves image quality. Two panels showing the same image of a colorful bird sitting on a branch in a forest, panel on the right is faded out.

*Image quality of upscaled content will vary based on the source resolution.

The next generation of LG AI TV

Learn More

Complete your AI experience with AI Magic Remote featuring a dedicated AI button

Control your TV easily with AI magic remote — no extra device needed! With a motion sensor and scroll wheel, point and click to use it like an air mouse or simply speak for voice commands.

*AI Magic Remote's design, availability and functions may vary by region and supported language, even for the same model.

*Some features may require an internet connection.

*AI Voice Recognition is only provided in countries that support NLP in their native language.

AI Voice ID

LG AI Voice ID recognizes each user's unique voice signature and offers personalized recommendations the moment you speak.

*Reduced or limited content may be shown depending on region and network connectivity.

*Voice ID support may vary by region and country and is available on OLED, QNED, NanoCell, and UHD TVs released from 2024 onwards.

*It works only with apps that support the Voice ID account.

Close-up of an LG QNED TV screen showing how AI Search works. A small chat window is open showing how the user asked for what sports games are available. AI search responded via chat and by showing thumbnails of available content. There is also a prompt to ask Microsoft Copilot.

AI Search

Ask your TV anything. Built-in AI recognizes your voice and swiftly provides personalized recommendations to your requests. You can also get additional results and solutions with Microsoft Copilot.

*AI Search is available on OLED, QNED, NanoCell, and UHD TVs released from 2024 onwards. 

*The US and Korea use the LLM Model.

*Internet connection required. 

Sci-fi content is playing on an LG QNED TV screen. On the screen is the AI Chatbot interface. The user messaged the chatbot saying that the screen is too dark. The chatbot offered solutions to the request. The whole scene is also split in two. One side is darker, the other side is brighter, showing how AI Chatbot solved the issue for the user automatically.

AI Chatbot

Interact with the AI Chatbot through your AI Magic Remote and address all concerns from configuring settings to troubleshooting. AI can understand user intent and will provide immediate solutions.

*Internet connection required.

*AI Chatbot available in countries supporting NLP in their native language.

*It is possible to link the AI chatbot to customer service.

LG AI Magic Remote in front of an LG TV screen. On the screen is a personalized greeting from the LG AI with custom keywords based on the user's search and watch history. By the remote is an icon and label showing that the AI Concierge functionality is easily accessible with one short press on the AI button.

AI Concierge

One short press on the AI button on your remote opens up your AI Concierge which provides customized keywords and recommendations based on your search and watching history. 

*Supported menus and apps may vary by country.

*Menus displayed may be different upon release.

*Keyword recommendations vary according to the app and time of day.

AI Picture Wizard

Advanced algorithms learn your preferences by going through 1.6 billion image possibilities. Based on your selections, your TV creates a personalized picture just for you.

AI Sound Wizard

Choose the audio you like from a selection of sound clips. From 40 million parameters, AI creates a tailored sound profile tuned to your preferences.

webOS Re:New Program logo and name with the CES Innovation Awards 2025 Honoree badge near it.

New upgrade every year for 5 years with award-winning webOS Re:New Program

Get the benefits from the latest features and software with annual upgrades. A CES Innovation Awardee for the cybersecurity category, feel safe knowing webOS keeps your privacy and data, secure.

*webOS Re:New Program applies to 2025 OLED/QNED/NanoCell/UHD TVs.

*The webOS Re:New Program supports a total of four upgrades over five years, the threshold is the pre-installed version of webOS, and upgrade schedule varies from month-end to year-start.

*Updates and the schedule to some features, applications, and services may vary by model and region.

*Upgrades available for 2022 OLEDs and 2023 UHD and above models.

AI Sound Pro fine-tunes your sound for impact

A man playing guitar, a woman singing into a mic, and a man playing the piano are pictured. Soundwaves which are coming from them are seen to show sound emission and how sound quality is enhanced with Al Clear Sound.

AI Clear Sound

Precision tone correction enhances sound clarity for an exceptional audio experience.

LG NanoCell TV depicts a man on a motorcycle with purple abstract circles coming out of the wheel to visualize sound emission.

Dynamic Sound Booster powered by AI Processor

AI processing enhances TV sound for a more powerful sound experience.

Living room with a wall-mounted LG TV. Sound waves are graphically represented to fill the space showing how virtual 9.1.2 channels create a surround sound experience for the user.

All-encompassing surround sound with virtual 9.1.2 channels

Get the surround sound experience with just your LG TV. AI uses deep learning algorithms to make it feel as if sound is coming from 9.1.2 channels all around you.

*AI Clear Sound must be activated through the Sound Mode menu.

*Sound may vary according to the listening environment. 

WOW Interface lets you control sound easier from your TV

LG Soundbar is below an LG NanoCell TV. On the TV screen is the UI for the soundbar and TV volume controls.

*Soundbar can be purchased separately. 

*Soundbar Mode Control may vary by model.

*Please note that the service may not be available at the time of purchase. A network connection is required for updates.  

*The soundbar models compatible with the TV may vary by region and country.

*LG TV remote usage is limited to certain features only.

Find the best LG Soundbar and LG TV pair

*Features may vary by model. Please see each product page for detailed specifications.

Ultra Big TV

See all your favorite films, sports, and games on LG Ultra Big TV. Dive into high resolution on a super-scale screen.

LG TV with an impressively large screen mounted on a wall above a LG Soundbar in a modern style living room.

*NANO80 comes in a maximum of 86 inches and inches may vary by region.

Powerful Gameplay

Experience peak gaming with VRR. Get your game on without lag hindering your performance.

Hands holding game controller in front of a screen showing a race car video game. VRR logo is at the upper left corner. Nvidia GeForce Now logo and other relevant certifications are visible.

*It only works with games or PC inputs that support 60Hz.

FILMMAKER MODE

Experience cinema as the director intended with FILMMAKER MODE that adapts to surroundings and keeps visuals as close as possible to its original form.

A director in front of a control panel editing the movie "Killers of the Flower Moon" on an LG NanoCell TV. Bottom left of the image has the FILMMAKER MODE™ logo. Below the image are logos for Netflix, HBOmax, Prime Video, Disney Plus, Apple TV and LG Channels.

*FILMMAKER MODE is a trademark of UHD Alliance, Inc.
*FILMMAKER MODE auto starts on AppleTV+ and Amazon Prime video app.
*Ambient FILMMAKER MODE applies to NANO90 and FILMMAKER MODE applies to NANO80.

Best NanoCell TV for Movies

Watch movies come to life in your home cinema with immersive sound and FILMMAKER MODE that adjusts to environmental lighting for picture quality that meets top filmmaker standards.

FILMMAKER MODE

Experience cinema as the director intended with FILMMAKER MODE that adapts to surroundings and keeps visuals as close as possible to its original form.

Dolby Atmos

Let lifelike surround sound move all around you, making you feel like you're in the center of all the action.

*FILMMAKER MODE is a trademark of UHD Alliance, Inc. 

*FILMMAKER MODE auto starts on AppleTV+ and Amazon Prime video app.

*Ambient FILMMAKER MODE applies to NANO90 and FILMMAKER MODE applies to NANO80.

*The images above in this product detail page are for illustrative purposes only. Refer to the gallery images for a more accurate representation.

*All images above are simulated.

*Service availability varies by region and country.

*Personalized services may vary depending on the policies of the 3rd party application.

Print

Key Specs

Display Type

4K UHD

Refresh Rate

60Hz Native

Wide Color Gamut

Nano Color

Picture Processor

α7 AI Processor 4K Gen8

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

HDR10 / HLG

TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD, mm)

1454 x 838 x 57.7

TV Weight without Stand (kg)

21.5

All specs

ACCESSIBILITY

Gray Scale

Yes

High Contrast

Yes

Invert Colors

Yes

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED

Remote

Magic Remote MR25

Power Cable

Yes (Detachable)

AUDIO

AI Sound

α7 AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)

AI Acoustic Tuning

Yes

Audio Codec

AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, apt-X (Refer to manual)

Audio Output

20W

Bluetooth Surround Ready

Yes (2 Way Playback)

Clear Voice Pro

Yes (Auto Volume Leveling)

LG Sound Sync

Yes

Simultaneous Audio Output

Yes

Sound Mode Share

Yes

Speaker Direction

Down Firing

Speaker System

2.0 Channel

WOW Orchestra

Yes

BROADCASTING

Analog TV Reception

Yes

Digital TV Reception

DVB-T2/T (Terrestrial), DVB-C (Cable) / ISDB-T (Terrestrial, only Philippines)

CONNECTIVITY

Bluetooth Support

Yes (v 5.1)

Ethernet Input

1ea

HDMI Audio Return Channel

eARC (HDMI 2)

HDMI Input

3ea (supports eARC, ALLM)

RF Input (Antenna/Cable)

1ea

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Yes

SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

1ea

USB Input

2ea (v 2.0)

Wi-Fi

Yes (Wi-Fi 5)

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS

Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD, mm)

1600 x 970 x 172

Packaging Weight (kg)

27.7

TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD, mm)

1454 x 838 x 57.7

TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD, mm)

1454 x 903 x 269

TV Stand (WxD, mm)

1156 x 269

TV Weight without Stand (kg)

21.5

TV Weight with Stand (kg)

21.7

VESA Mounting (WxH, mm)

300 x 300

GAMING

Game Optimizer

Yes (Game Dashboard)

ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

Yes

HGIG Mode

Yes

VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

Yes (Up to 60Hz)

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

Backlight Type

Direct

Display Resolution

4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

Display Type

4K UHD

Refresh Rate

60Hz Native

Wide Color Gamut

Nano Color

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

AI Upscaling

4K Super Upscaling

AI Brightness Control

Yes

Auto Calibration

Yes

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Yes

FILMMAKER MODE™

Yes

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

HDR10 / HLG

Picture Mode

10 modes

Picture Processor

α7 AI Processor 4K Gen8

POWER

Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

Standby Power Consumption

Under 0.5W

SMART TV

AI Chatbot

Yes

Full Web Browser

Yes

Google Cast

Yes

Google Home / Hub

Yes

Home Hub

Yes

Intelligent Voice Recognition

Yes

Magic Remote Control

Built-In

Multi View

Yes

Operating System (OS)

webOS 25

Smartphone Remote App

Yes (LG ThinQ)

USB Camera Compatible

Yes

Voice ID

Yes

Works with Apple Airplay

Yes

Works with Apple Home

Yes

Print

Key Specs

Number of Channels

3.1.1

Output Power

400 W

Main

950 x 63 x 115 mm

All specs

ACCESSORY

HDMI Cable

Yes

Remote Control

Yes

Wall Mount Bracket

Yes

Warranty Card

Yes

AUDIO FORMAT

AAC

Yes

Dolby Atmos

Yes

Dolby Digital

Yes

DTS Digital Surround

Yes

DTS:X

Yes

CONNECTIVITY

Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC

Yes

Bluetooth Version

5.1

HDMI In

1

HDMI Out

1

Optical

1

USB

1

Wireless Rear Ready

Yes

CONVENIENCE

Remote App - iOS/Android OS

Yes

Soundbar Mode Control

Yes

TV Sound Mode Share

Yes

WOW Interface

Yes

WOW Orchestra

Yes

DIMENSION (WXHXD)

Main

950 x 63 x 115 mm

Subwoofer

200 x 377 x 285 mm

GENERAL

Number of Channels

3.1.1

Number of Speakers

7 EA

Output Power

400 W

HDMI SUPPORTED

Audio Return Channel (ARC)

Yes

120Hz

Yes

Audio Return Channel (e-ARC)

Yes

CEC (Simplink)

Yes

Dolby Vision

Yes

HDR10

Yes

Pass-through

Yes

Pass-through (4K)

Yes

VRR / ALLM

Yes

HI-RESOLUTION AUDIO

Sampling

24bit/96kHz

POWER

Power Consumption (Main)

33 W

Power Consumption (subwoofer)

33 W

Power Off Consumption (Main)

0.5 W ↓

Power Off Consumption (Subwoofer)

0.5 W ↓

SOUND EFFECT

AI Sound Pro

Yes

Bass Blast / Bass Blast +

Yes

Cinema

Yes

Clear Voice Pro

Yes

Game

Yes

Music

Yes

Sports

Yes

Standard

Yes

WEIGHT

Gross Weight

13.3 kg

Main

3.0 kg

Subwoofer

5.7 kg

What people are saying

Find locally

Experience this product around you.

Our picks for you