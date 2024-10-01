Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
65G3AERO.PTO1

OLED65G3PSA

OLED65G3PSA

LG OLED evo G3 65 inch TV 4K Smart TV 2023 | Gallery Edition | Wall mounted TV | TV wall design | Ultra HD 4K resolution | AI ThinQ
AF20CREAM

AF20CREAM

LG PuriCare™ Aero Furniture (Cream White)
T3 Award Logo.

T3 Awards 2023

LG OLED G3

"2023's clear category winner"
T3 logo.

T3 (04/2023)

LG OLED 65G3

"TVs don't come better than the LG G3."
What Hi-Fi? logo.

What Hi-Fi? (03/2023)

LG OLED 65G3

"Brighter, more vibrant in most light…"
AVForums logo.

AVForums

LG OLED 55G3

it's a Best in Class

A video shows the 10 Years World's No.1 OLED TV emblem appear gradually against a black backdrop with purple and blue fireworks.

11 years later.
Still on top.

*Source: Omdia. Unit shipments, 2013-2023. Results are not an endorsement of LG Electronics. Any reliance on these results is at the third-party’s own risk. Visit https://www.omdia.com/ for more details.

LG OLED evo.
The Trailblazer of a Definitive Decade.

What makes LG OLED evo the pinnacle of the world's No.1 OLED brand? Iconic firsts with alluring form factors4 that challenge your imagination. A brighter, bolder picture2, so realistic, you feel like part of the scene. Advanced technology1 that's constantly evolving and refining how you experience TV. And confidence that allows us to offer a 5-year warranty3.

*Screen images simulated.
**70% brighter applies to 55/65/77 G3.
***Brightness differs by series and size.

Behold the World-Leading Brilliance of
10 Year's Innovation

α9 AI Processor 4K Gen6

A Decade of Evolution at Its Core

Enter the world of α-realism1, refined over 10 years of innovation. A portal to new universes and the sensation of feeling like you're really there. Be the main character surrounded by the exceptional picture and sound refinements of α9 AI Processor 4K Gen6.

AI Super Upscaling

The AI processing system uses AI Noise Reduction and AI Super Resolution to classify images and remove noise based on their category. Then, deep learning algorithms enhance faces and objects to make them look more defined, expressive, and multi-dimensional without appearing artificial.

An image of a woman in a city. A square overlay is applied on top of the woman representing AI Super Upscaling, putting her in focus with detail against an artfully blurred backdrop.

OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro

OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro refines imagery through an enhancement process that emphasizes contrast in low-gradation areas, brightens mid-tone areas, and adds expressive detail to high-gradation areas.

A video showing an image of a person camping among mountains. A grid overlays the image to represent the different areas refined for brighter, more expressive imagery.

HDR Expression Enhancer

HDR Expression Enhancer applies individual tone mapping curves to the objects your eyes are naturally drawn to, making them stand out sharply and expressively.

A video of a pink flamingo standing in a lake. A grid overlay covers only the flamingo, making it stand out brightly and vividly against its muted surroundings.

*Screen images simulated.
**Soundbar can be purchased separately.

AI Sound Pro

Step Into a Realm of Cinematic Sound

The movie theater comes home with AI Sound Pro. Heart-pounding, room-filling, crystal-clear audio surrounds you for a level of immersion that's virtually unheard of.

An overhead image of an LG OLED TV and the α9 AI Processor 4K Gen6. Orange and turquoise waves connect the chip and the TV, and then bubbles depicting sound radiate from the screen.

*Screen images simulated.

**Sound may vary according to the listening environment. 

***Must be activated through the sound mode menu.

An image of an LG OLED TV in a room showing a music concert. Bubbles depicting virtual surround sound fill the space.

Virtual 9.1.2 ch

Sound that surrounds you

Virtual 9.1.2 Surround Sound puts you at the heart of the story. Hear fighter jets zooming overhead, footsteps rustling behind you, and the swell of the orchestra as it reaches the crescendo.

A video of a person dirt biking on red, dusty land. As they take a corner, green sound bubbles appear from the wheel.

Dynamic Sound Booster

A heart-pounding audio experience

Heighten home cinema with audio that packs a punch. Dynamic Sound Boost amps up the power, immersion, and impact of everything you hear.

A video of a person playing violin with a yellow bubble and wave depicting sound. The scene changes to a singer and band playing an intimate gig in a lounge. Blue sound waves surround the singer, turquoise soundwaves emit from the guitar, and purple soundwaves come from the cello.

Adaptive Sound Control

Sound tailored to what you watch

Whether it's a blockbuster movie, acoustic set, or family video call, sound is balanced in real time for optimal audio in any scenario.

A video opens showing an aerial shot of the remote control. A blue circle appears over the sensor. The scene pans out to show the remote control on a coffee table in a gray room. Blue soundwaves emit from the TV, and an image fills the screen showing a person kayaking over choppy waves. The blue sound waves reach the remote control, and waves depicting sound bounce from the wall, and then a blanket of sound covers the room.

AI Acoustic Tuning

Perfectly tuned from wall to wall

Your remote control detects the sound in real time and customizes it to fit the unique acoustics of your space and surround you in sound wherever you're sitting.

*Screen images simulated.

**Sound may vary according to the listening environment. 

***AI Acoustic Tuning must be activated in the AI Service menu.

****Remote control may vary by region.

Brightness Booster Max

Behold Even Brighter OLED

LG OLED's iconic self-lit pixels shine brighter2 than before with the Light Boosting Alogirthm, Light Control Architecture, and other refinements driven by α9 AI Processor 4K Gen6.

*70% brighter applies to 55/65/77 G3.
**Brightness differs by series and size.

An image of the Northern Lights is displayed on an LG OLED TV. The top corner of the TV is shown against a black background, where a sky-like gradiation continues. The 5-year panel warranty logo is also displayed on the TV screen.

5-Year Panel Warranty

Confidence in a
Decade of
Craftsmanship

LG OLED's premium craftsmanship mastered over a decade allows us to offer you a generous 5-year panel warranty3.
Confidence in a Decade of Craftsmanship Find out More
One Wall Design

Flush Fit like Wallpaper

The specially designed wall bracket gives LG OLED evo G3 a flush fit, achieving virtually zero gap against the wall4. Following 10 years of constantly evolving design iterations, the fixture creates a streamlined look while also ensuring sound quality remains rich and full.

An image of LG OLED G3 on the wall of an ornate room showcasing its One Wall Design. A side view of LG OLED G3's incredibly slim dimensions. An angled view of LG OLED G3 on the wall of a city view apartment with a Soundbar below.

LG OLED ART

A digital canvas for artists

LG believes artists can use their imagination to create a new kind of digital art never seen before.

The top image shows an LG OLED in a white room with a picture of a gold sculpture playing on the screen. At its side is a physical silver sculpture with a unique textured pattern reflecting what's playing on the TV. The bottom right image shows an LG OLED on a wall at a vertical alignment shows a gold sculpture resembling a person. The phrase "LG art lab with Barry X Ball" is overlayed on the image on the right-hand side of the TV. The bottom left images shows a man in an art gallery looking at a red and black digital artwork of a sculpture on an LG OLED.

Frieze LA 2023 with Barry X Ball

SELF-LIT OLED

No Backlight Necessary

Pixels reach their brightest, most brilliant potential when they stand alone and shine without the dull glow of a backlight.

What Makes OLED Different?

While traditional LCD TVs feature bulky layers of backlights and color filters, OLED is made up purely of self-lit pixels for unrivaled contrast and sleek design.

 

A side-by-side view of an LCD and an OLED. The LCD side shows low contrast and grayish dark areas of the rocky landscape. The OLED side shows dark blacks, vivid colors, and high, natural contrast.

Infinite Contrast

With deep dark blacks that can only be achieved by self-lit pixels, bold contrast reveals details your eyes usually miss with crisp, defined visuals.

A video of a man hiking shown through a caved tunnel. A slider moves across the screen, applying Infinite Contrast to the image.

100% Color Fidelity & 100% Color Volume

With 100% color fidelity and volume, colors are displayed exactly like the original, with rich tones in both bright and dark environments.

An image of a parrot's tail against a black background is displayed on the top corner of a slim OLED TV against a black background. Each color on the parrot's feathers is vivid and boldly defined.

*Screen images simulated.
**LG OLED Panel is certified by Intertek for 100% Color Fidelity measured to CIE DE2000 with 125 color patterns.
***Display Color Gamut Volume (CGV) is equivalent or exceeds the CGV of the DCI-P3 color space as verified independently by Intertek.

Sounds and Sights
Come Together as One

TV and Soundbar in Harmony

Use your LG OLED TV with an LG Soundbar, and they work together like one speaker to create three-dimensional concert hall sound.

More Sound Settings

Connect your LG OLED TV to an LG Soundbar and automatically switch to Soundbar Mode, revealing 3 new settings.

*Soundbar Mode may vary by TV models.
**Soundbar Mode control may vary by soundbar models.
***Soundbar can be purchased separately.

Vast Size Range

Any Size You Like

From the 55" for solo movie marathons to the crowd-pleasing 83" for the most exciting sporting showdowns, the vast LG OLED G3 size range features something for everyone.

An image comparing LG OLED G3's varying sizes, showing 55", 65", 77", and 83".

webOS 23 new Home

Tailored to Your Liking

From your favorite content to your preferred way to view, webOS 23 new Home is the hub that revolves around you.

*Screen images simulated.

My Profile

Create dedicated cards for your favorite apps and services. Arrange them to your liking, switch them up, and jump quickly into your content.

 

Quick Card

Create dedicated cards for your favorite apps and services. Arrange them to your liking, switch them up, and jump quickly into your content.

 

AI Picture Wizard

Pick your favorite images, and AI Picture Wizard analyzes 85M cases from 27 categories to set your ideal sharpness, contrast, and chroma.

 

AI Concierge

AI Concierge

Get recommendations for new things to watch based on your voice search history.

 

*Screen images simulated.
**Supported menus and apps may vary by country.
***Menus displayed may be different upon release.
****Keyword recommendations vary according to the app and time of day.

Sights and Sounds Come To Life

Spellbinding Cinema

Scenes come to life with Dolby Vision's ultra-vivid picture and the immersive, spatial audio of Dolby Atmos.

The True Picture

Picture processing can remove a movie's intended charm. Filmmaker Mode preserves the director's cut for a more authentic way to enjoy films.

Endless Libraries of Entertainment

Tune into all the streaming services you love straight from your TV, including Netflix5, Disney 6, Prime Video7, and Apple TV 8.

*Content and app availability may vary by country or region.
**Separate subscriptions required for OTT services.

Ultimate Gaming

Embark on Epic Gaming Adventures

Feel like a winner every time you play. A blazing-fast 0.1ms response time, NVIDIA G-Sync compatibility, AMD FreeSync Premium, and VRR support come together to create a clear, smooth picture that can't be rivaled, while the gamer-oriented UX and simple game streaming let you dive straight in and play on.

An image of three men playing a racing game on an LG OLED TV in a modern city apartment.

*Response time tested and certified by Intertek.
**VRR is a certified specification of HDMI 2.1.

Game Dashboard & Optimizer

Game Settings at a Glance

Apply the ideal settings for your game genre and playing environment with Game Optimizer. Dive into Sound Tab and amplify the action or Game Tab to make sure everything looks and feels just right. There's no need to pause. Simply access the menu from Game Dashboard, which hovers over the action while you play.

Three game screens are shown against a black gradient background. One shows a car racing game with the Game Dashboard hovering over the action. Another shows a Sci-Fi game with the Game Optimizer menu. And the last screen shows Game Optimizer's Game Tab over a music game.

Cloud Gaming

A World of Games to Play

Access GeForce NOW directly from your TV and discover a library with a colossal number of games to choose from.

Cyberpunk 2077 game poster.

*GeForce NOW subscription may be required.

The Sports Sensation

The Only Match for Games That Take Your Breath Away

Sports step into the spotlight. A personalized Sports Alert keeps you in the know about your favorite team, with direct access to match schedules from your home screen. With a decade of innovation, only LG OLED brings you stadium-like realism with a vast display and the crisp definition of the α9 AI Processor 4K Gen6 — ideal for watching two games at once with Multi View.

An image of the display showing a soccer game with a player in a red strip about to kick the ball across the stadium. The game score is visible at the bottom of the screen. The green grass from the pitch stretches beyond the screen to the black backdrop.

*Image is for illustration purposes only.

Eco-friendly LG OLED cardboard packaging depicted around thriving trees and mountains.

Sustainability

The Circle of Life

From green product design to reduced packaging, energy-efficient use, and a waste recovery system, LG OLED considers the planet from production to disposal.
The Circle of Life Find out More

*The above content and certification refer to 65C3 and may vary by model.

**All 2023 LG OLED models feature eco-friendly packing.

***All Z3, G3, C3, B3 and A3 models are certified "Eco Product".

****The "Reducing CO2" footprint label applies to 77/65/55/48/42C3. All G3 & 83C3 models features a "CO2 Measured" label.

*****The “Recycled Content” label applies to all G3 & C3 models.

 

1.α-realism refers to the realistic image and sound quality driven by LG's α9 AI Processor 4K Gen6.
2.Compared to non OLED evo models and based on the Full White measurement.
3.In the first 3 years of the warranty, panel, parts, and labour costs are covered. In the 4th - 5th year of the warranty, only panels are covered, and labour and parts will be charged.
4.Depending on the installation environment, there may be a slight gap between the TV and the wall. Installation may vary. See installation guide for details.
5.Netflix streaming membership required.
6.Disney+ subscription required. Subject to terms at http://www.disneyplus.com ⓒ 2023 Disney and its related entities.
7.Amazon, Prime Video and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates.Amazon Prime membership and/or Prime Video fees apply. See primevideo.com/terms for details.
8.Subscription required for Apple TV+. Apple, the Apple logo, and Apple TV are trademarks of Apple Inc, Registered in the U.S. and other countries.

Key Specs

Display Type

4K OLED

Refresh Rate

120Hz Native

Wide Color Gamut

OLED Color

Picture Processor

α9 AI Processor 4K Gen6

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)

Yes

FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

Yes

Dolby Atmos

Yes

TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

1441 x 826 x 24.3

TV Weight without Stand

23.9

AUDIO

AI Sound

AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)

Audio Output

60W

Speaker System

4.2 Channel

Speaker Direction

Down Firing

Dolby Atmos

Yes

Clear Voice Pro

Yes

AI Acoustic Tuning

Yes

WiSA Ready

Yes (Up to 2.1 Channel)

LG Sound Sync

Yes

Sound Mode Share

Yes

Simultaneous Audio Output

Yes

Bluetooth Surround Ready

Yes (2 Way Playback)

Audio Codec

AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)

ACCESSIBILITY

Gray Scale

Yes

High Contrast

Yes

Invert Colors

Yes

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

AI Upscaling

AI Super Upscaling 4K

Picture Processor

α9 AI Processor 4K Gen6

AI Picture

AI Picture Pro

AI Genre Selection

Yes (SDR/HDR)

AI Brightness Control

Yes

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

FILMMAKER MODE™

Yes

HFR (High Frame Rate)

4K 120 fps (HDMI, USB)

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Yes (OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)

Dimming Technology

Pixel Dimming

Motion

OLED Motion

Picture Mode

10 modes (Personalized Picture Wizard, Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))

CONNECTIVITY

Bluetooth Support

Yes (v 5.0)

HDMI Input

4ea (supports 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS as specified in HDMI 2.1 (4 port))

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Yes

HDMI Audio Return Channel

eARC (HDMI 2)

USB Input

3ea (v 2.0)

Wi-Fi

Yes (Wi-Fi 6)

Ethernet Input

1ea

RF Input (Antenna/Cable)

2ea

SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

1ea

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS

Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)

1600 x 970 x 172

TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

1441 x 826 x 24.3

TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)

1441 x 878 x 245

TV Stand (WxD)

432 x 245

TV Weight without Stand

23.9

TV Weight with Stand

28.1

Packaging Weight (Overseas)

32.3

VESA Mounting (WxH)

300 x 300

GAMING

Game Optimizer

Yes (Game Dashboard)

G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)

Yes

FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

Yes

HGIG Mode

Yes

ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

Yes

VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

Yes

POWER

Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

Standby Power Consumption

Under 0.5W

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED

Remote

Magic Remote

Remote Control Batteries

Yes (AA x 2EA)

Power Cable

Yes (Attached)

IR Blaster Cable

Yes

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

Display Type

4K OLED

Display Resolution

4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

Refresh Rate

120Hz Native

Wide Color Gamut

OLED Color

SMART TV

Operating System (OS)

webOS 23

ThinQ

Yes

Intelligent Voice Recognition

Yes

Magic Remote Control

Built-In

Works with Apple Airplay2

Yes

Smartphone Remote App

Yes (LG ThinQ)

Hands-free Voice Control

Yes

Art Gallery

Yes

Full Web Browser

Yes

Sports Alert

Yes

Multi View

Yes

Room to Room Share

Yes (Sender/Receiver)

Family Settings

Yes

Always Ready

Yes

USB Camera Compatible

Yes

Summary

Dimension (mm)

Types
Aero Furniture
CADR
2.57 CMM (m³/min) / 19.8 m2
Dimension (W x H x D, mm)
Φ 410 x 550
UVnano
Yes

GENERAL

Air Quality Detection

PM 1.0

CADR

2.57 CMM (m³/min) / 19.8 m2

Air Flow step

Auto / Low / Mid / High / Sleep

Noise Level

Min. 21 dB

Types

Aerofurniture

DESIGN

Color

Cream White

Table Shape

Round

Air Purication indicator

LED

FILTRATION

Basic

Pre-filter

Deodorization

Hazardous gas deodorization filter

HEPA

H13

FEATURE

UVnano

Yes

Mood Light

8 Colours

Wi-Fi (ThinQ)

Yes

Smart Diagnostics

Yes

Filter Replacement Alarm

Yes

Time on/ off

Yes

DIMENSION & WEIGHT

Dimension (W x H x D, mm)

Φ 410 x 550

Weight (KG)

7.1

