LG OLED evo C3 48 inch TV Bundle with Soundbar S75Q
*Source: Omdia. Unit shipments, 2013-2022. Results are not an endorsement of LG Electronics. Any reliance on these results is at the third-party’s own risk. Visit https://www.omdia.com/ for more details.
LG OLED evo. The Trailblazer of a Definitive Decade.
An image presenting the key features of the LG OLED evo C3 against a black background with a pink and purple firework display. The pink reflection from the firework display on the ground shows the words "OLED evo." Within the picture, an image depicting the α9 AI Processor 4K Gen6 shows the chip standing before a picture of a lake scene being remastered with the processing technology. An image presenting Brightness Booster Max shows a bird's bright feathers. An image presenting the SC9 Soundbar shows the LG OLED evo C3 and SC9 Soundbar neatly on the wall with a music concert playing on the TV. An image presenting AI Sound Pro shows a rock show playing on the TV with music bubbles depicting soundwaves filling the living space.
**Brightness differs by series and size.
***Soundbar can be purchased separately.
A Harmony of Spectacular Sights and Sounds with a 10-Year Legacy
**Soundbar can be purchased separately.
A Decade of Evolution at Its Core
AI Super Upscaling
The AI processing system uses AI Noise Reduction and AI Super Resolution to classify images and remove noise based on their category. Then, deep learning algorithms enhance faces and objects to make them look more defined, expressive, and multi-dimensional without appearing artificial.
An image of a woman in a city. A square overlay is applied on top of the woman representing AI Super Upscaling, putting her in focus with detail against an artfully blurred backdrop.
OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro
OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro refines imagery through an enhancement process that emphasizes contrast in low-gradation areas, brightens mid-tone areas, and adds expressive detail to high-gradation areas.
HDR Expression Enhancer
HDR Expression Enhancer applies individual tone mapping curves to the objects your eyes are naturally drawn to, making them stand out sharply and expressively.
**Soundbar can be purchased separately.
AI Sound Pro
Step Into a Realm of Cinematic Sound
The movie theater comes home with AI Sound Pro. Heart-pounding, room-filling, crystal-clear audio surrounds you for a level of immersion that's virtually unheard of.
An overhead image of an LG OLED TV and the α9 AI Processor 4K Gen6. Orange and turquoise waves connect the chip and the TV, and then bubbles depicting sound radiate from the screen.
**Sound may vary according to the listening environment.
***Must be activated through the sound mode menu.
**Sound may vary according to the listening environment.
***AI Acoustic Tuning must be activated in the AI Service menu.
****Remote control may vary by region.
Behold Even Brighter OLED
*Brightness differs by series and size.
Screen and speakers in harmony
**Soundbar can be purchased separately.
Sounds and Sights Come Together as One
TV and Soundbar in Harmony
More Sound Settings
*Soundbar Mode may vary by TV models.
**Soundbar Mode control may vary by soundbar models.
***Soundbar can be purchased separately.
Boundary-Defying Dimensions
An image of LG OLED G3 on the wall of an ornate room showcasing its One Wall Design. A side view of LG OLED G3's incredibly slim dimensions. An angled view of LG OLED G3 on the wall of a city view apartment with a Soundbar below.
**Soundbar can be purchased separately.
No Backlight Necessary
What Makes OLED Different?
While traditional LCD TVs feature bulky layers of backlights and color filters, OLED is made up purely of self-lit pixels for unrivaled contrast and sleek design.
A comparison between LCD and OLED's layers of display. LCD's many layers are shown, featuring a polarizer and glass, colour filter, cell, TFT glass, polarizer, combined optical sheet, and backlight/edge-lit LEDs. OLED's few layers are presented, showing just a polarizer and glass, colour refiner, and TFT/OLED.
Infinite Contrast
With deep dark blacks that can only be achieved by self-lit pixels, bold contrast reveals details your eyes usually miss with crisp, defined visuals.
100% colour Fidelity & 100% colour Volume
With 100% colour fidelity and volume, colours are displayed exactly like the original, with rich tones in both bright and dark environments.
Intertek colour Fidelity certification. Intertek colour Volume certification.
**LG OLED Panel is certified by Intertek for 100% colour Fidelity measured to CIE DE2000 with 125 colour patterns.
***Display colour Gamut Volume (CGV) is equivalent or exceeds the CGV of the DCI-P3 colour space as verified independently by Intertek.
Any Size You Like
An image comparing LG OLED C3's varying sizes, showing 42", 48", 55", 65", 77", and 83".
Tailored to Your Liking
**Supported menus and apps may vary by country.
***Menus displayed may be different upon release.
****Keyword recommendations vary according to the app and time of day.
Sights and Sounds Come To Life
Spellbinding Cinema
The True Picture
Endless Libraries of Entertainment
*Content and app availability may vary by country or region.
**Separate subscriptions required for OTT services.
Embark on Epic Gaming Adventures
An image of three men playing a racing game on an LG OLED TV in a modern city apartment.
*Response time tested and certified by Intertek.
**VRR is a certified specification of HDMI 2.1.
Game Settings at a Glance
Three game screens are shown against a black gradient background. One shows a car racing game with the Game Dashboard hovering over the action. Another shows a Sci-Fi game with the Game Optimizer menu. And the last screen shows Game Optimizer's Game Tab over a music game.
A World of Games to Play
Cyberpunk 2077 game poster.
*GeForce NOW subscription may be required.
The Only Match for Games That Take Your Breath Away
An image of the display showing a soccer game with a player in a red strip about to kick the ball across the stadium. The game score is visible at the bottom of the screen. The green grass from the pitch stretches beyond the screen to the black backdrop.
*Image is for illustration purposes only.
*The above content and certification refer to 65C3 and may vary by model.
**All 2023 LG OLED models feature eco-friendly packing.
***All Z3, G3, C3, B3 and A3 models are certified "Eco Product".
****The "Reducing CO2" footprint label applies to 77/65/55/48/42C3. All G3 & 83C3 models features a "CO2 Measured" label.
*****The “Recycled Content” label applies to all G3 & C3 models.
1.α-realism refers to the realistic image and sound quality driven by LG's α9 AI Processor 4K Gen6.
2.All LG OLED evo models, with the exception of 48/42 C3, are brighter than conventional OLED televisions.
3.Compared to non OLED evo models and based on the Full White measurement.
4.Light Boosting Algorithm does not apply to 48/42 C3.
5.Synergy bracket compatible with 77/65/55 C3.
6.Narrow Bezel dimensions do not apply to 83/48 C3.
7.Netflix streaming membership required.
8.Disney+ subscription required. Subject to terms at http://www.disneyplus.com ⓒ 2023 Disney and its related entities.
9.Amazon, Prime Video and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates. Amazon Prime membership and/or Prime Video fees apply. See primevideo.com/terms for details.
10.Subscription required for Apple TV+. Apple, the Apple logo, and Apple TV are trademarks of Apple Inc, Registered in the U.S. and other countries.
LG Soundbar S75Q
LG OLED evo C3 48 inch TV 4K Smart TV 2023 | Gaming TV | Small TV | Wall mounted TV | TV wall design | Ultra HD 4K resolution | AI ThinQ
Key Specs
Number of Channels
3.1.2
Output Power
380 W
Dolby Atmos
Yes
DTS:X
Yes
WOW Orchestra
Yes
Main
890 x 65 x 119 mm
Subwoofer
180 x 394 x 290 mm
All specs
HI-RESOLUTION AUDIO
Sampling
24bit/96kHz
Upbit / Upsampling
24bit/96kHz
SOUND EFFECT
AI Sound Pro
Yes
Bass Blast / Bass Blast +
Yes
Cinema
Yes
Clear Voice Pro
Yes
Game
Yes
Music
Yes
Sports
Yes
Standard
Yes
GENERAL
Number of Channels
3.1.2
Number of Speakers
8 EA
Output Power
380 W
POWER
Power Consumption (Main)
38 W
Power Consumption (subwoofer)
33 W
Power Off Consumption (Main)
0.5 W ↓
Power Off Consumption (Subwoofer)
0.5 W ↓
WEIGHT
Gross Weight
13.7 kg
Main
3.79 kg
Subwoofer
5.8 kg
CONNECTIVITY
Bluetooth Version
4.2
Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC
Yes
HDMI In
1
HDMI Out
1
Optical
1
USB
1
AUDIO FORMAT
AAC
Yes
AAC+
Yes
Dolby Atmos
Yes
Dolby Digital
Yes
DTS Digital Surround
Yes
DTS:X
Yes
HDMI SUPPORTED
Audio Return Channel (ARC)
Yes
Audio Return Channel (e-ARC)
Yes
CEC (Simplink)
Yes
Dolby Vision
Yes
HDR10
Yes
Pass-through
Yes
Pass-through (4K)
Yes
ACCESSORY
HDMI Cable
Yes
Remote Control
Yes
Wall Mount Bracket
Yes
Warranty Card
Yes
CONVENIENCE
Remote App - iOS/Android OS
Yes
Soundbar Mode Control
Yes
TV Sound Mode Share
Yes
WOW Orchestra
Yes
DIMENSION (WXHXD)
Main
890 x 65 x 119 mm
Subwoofer
180 x 394 x 290 mm
Key Specs
Display Type
4K OLED
Refresh Rate
120Hz Native
Wide Color Gamut
OLED Color
Picture Processor
α9 AI Processor 4K Gen6
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG
G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)
Yes
FreeSync Compatible (AMD)
Yes
Dolby Atmos
Yes
All specs
AUDIO
AI Sound
AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)
Audio Output
40W
Speaker System
2.2 Channel
Speaker Direction
Down Firing
Dolby Atmos
Yes
Clear Voice Pro
Yes
AI Acoustic Tuning
Yes
WiSA Ready
Yes (Up to 2.1 Channel)
LG Sound Sync
Yes
Sound Mode Share
Yes
Simultaneous Audio Output
Yes
Bluetooth Surround Ready
Yes (2 Way Playback)
Audio Codec
AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)
ACCESSIBILITY
Gray Scale
Yes
High Contrast
Yes
Invert Colors
Yes
PICTURE (PROCESSING)
AI Upscaling
AI Super Upscaling 4K
Picture Processor
α9 AI Processor 4K Gen6
AI Picture
AI Picture Pro
AI Genre Selection
Yes (SDR/HDR)
AI Brightness Control
Yes
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG
FILMMAKER MODE™
Yes
HFR (High Frame Rate)
4K 120 fps (HDMI, USB)
Dynamic Tone Mapping
Yes (OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)
Dimming Technology
Pixel Dimming
Motion
OLED Motion
Picture Mode
10 modes (Personalized Picture Wizard, Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))
CONNECTIVITY
Bluetooth Support
Yes (v 5.0)
HDMI Input
4ea (supports 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS as specified in HDMI 2.1 (4 port))
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Yes
HDMI Audio Return Channel
eARC (HDMI 2)
USB Input
3ea (v 2.0)
Wi-Fi
Yes (Wi-Fi 5)
Ethernet Input
1ea
RF Input (Antenna/Cable)
2ea
SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)
1ea
DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS
Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)
1373 x 735 x 162
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)
1071 x 618 x 46.9
TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)
1071 x 675 x 230
TV Stand (WxD)
470 x 230
TV Weight without Stand
14.9
TV Weight with Stand
16.8
Packaging Weight (Overseas)
20.5
VESA Mounting (WxH)
300 x 200
GAMING
Game Optimizer
Yes (Game Dashboard)
G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)
Yes
FreeSync Compatible (AMD)
Yes
HGIG Mode
Yes
ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)
Yes
VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)
Yes
POWER
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
AC 100~240V 50-60Hz
Standby Power Consumption
Under 0.5W
ACCESSORIES INCLUDED
Remote
Magic Remote
Remote Control Batteries
Yes (AA x 2EA)
Power Cable
Yes (Attached)
IR Blaster Cable
Yes
PICTURE (DISPLAY)
Display Type
4K OLED
Display Resolution
4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)
Refresh Rate
120Hz Native
Wide Color Gamut
OLED Color
SMART TV
Operating System (OS)
webOS 23
ThinQ
Yes
Intelligent Voice Recognition
Yes
Magic Remote Control
Built-In
Works with Apple Airplay2
Yes
Smartphone Remote App
Yes (LG ThinQ)
Hands-free Voice Control
Yes
Art Gallery
Yes
Full Web Browser
Yes
Sports Alert
Yes
Multi View
Yes
Room to Room Share
Yes (Sender/Receiver)
Family Settings
Yes
Always Ready
Yes
USB Camera Compatible
Yes
-
Buy directly
OLEDSBAR.PTO7
LG OLED evo C3 48 inch TV Bundle with Soundbar S75Q