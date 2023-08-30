About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
UHD 4K Smart 3D Curved OLED TV

Specs

Reviews

Support

UHD 4K Smart 3D Curved OLED TV

65EC970T

UHD 4K Smart 3D Curved OLED TV

Print

All specs

DISPLAY SCREEN

Display Device

OLED

Dynamic UCI

Only for LED spec

Screen Size (Inch)

65

Resolution

3840 x 2160

Dynamic MCI (Hz)

Only for LED spec

VIDEO

H.264 Codec

Yes

Tru ULTRA HD Engine Pro (U14+URSA9)

Yes - Tru ULTRA HD Engine

Tru ULTRA HD Engine Pro (URSA9)

Yes - Tru ULTRA HD Engine

Resolution Upscaler

Yes (Resolution upscaler Plus)

Active Noise Reduction

Yes

Tru Color Generator

Yes

Dynamic Clear White

Yes

Dynamic Color Enhancer

Yes

Picture Mode

9 modes (Vivid, Photo,Standard, Eco, Cinema,Soccer, Game, Expert1, Expert2) Asia :APS MEA : Eco

Picture Wizard III

Yes

Aspect Ratio

8 modes (16:9, Just scan, Original, Full Wide, 4:3, 14:9, Zoom, Cinema Zoom)

Just Scan (1:1 Pixel Matching) 0% OverScan

Yes (HDMI/Component/RF) 2160p/1080i/1080p/720p

Real Cinema 24p

Yes

Triple XD Engine

Yes

AUDIO

Mono / Stereo / Dual (MTS/SAP)

Yes

Dolby Digital Decoder

Yes

DTS Decoder

Yes

Speaker System

4.0 Ch Speaker System

Audio Output

40W

Sound System

Ultra Surround

Clear Voice II

Yes

Sound Mode

6 modes (Standard, News, Music, Cinema, Soccer, Game)

SMART Sound Mode

Yes (인도는 Demo 모드 시 Music -> Bollywood)

Sound Optimizer

3 modes (Off, Stand Type, Wall-mounted Type)

Wireless Sound Sync

Audio device : Initial

Private Sound Sync

Yes (Phone:1st MR, Headphone:Initial)

3D

3D Type

FPR

Supporting Format

S/S, T/B, C/B, F/S

Format Auto Detection

Yes

3D to 2D Convert Source

Yes

2D to 3D Convert Source

Yes

Depth Control

0~+20 (default : 10)

Viewpoint Control

-10~+10 (default : 0)

2D to 3D Mode

5 modes (Standard, Manual, Cinema, Sport, Extreme)

3D Depth Control

Yes

3D Viewpoint Control

-10~+10 (default : 0)

3D Image Correction

Yes

3D Picture Mode

Yes

Support 3D Video format

Yes (WMV,H.264)

Dual Play

Ready

SMART+ TV

Launcher (Recent / Home / My Apps)

Yes

LG Store

Yes

3D (3D Contents)

Yes

Apps & Games

Yes

Live Menu - Channels

Yes

Live Menu - Recorded

Yes

Full Web Browser

Yes

Skype

Yes

Finger Gesture

Yes

Magic Remote

B/in

3 Modes(Pointing/Wheel/Voicel)

Yes

SMART SHARE

Screen Share - Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Yes

Media Share - Remote App

Yes

Screen Share - Smart Mobile Link (MHL)

Yes

Screen Share - Miracast

Yes

Screen Share - Tag On (NFC Sticker Connection)

Yes

Screen Share - WiDi

Yes

Wi-Fi Built-in / Wi-Fi Ready

B/in

WiFi Direct

Yes

Wi-Fi Built-in

Yes

TIME MACHINE

Motion Eye Care

Yes

Intelligent Sensor

Yes

EPG(SI - 8 days)

Yes

Smart Energy Saving

Yes

Input Labeling

Yes

e-Manual

Yes

INPUT & OUTPUT(SIDE)

HDMI

1 (3G)

USB 2.0

2

USB 3.0

1

INPUT & OUTPUT(REAR)

RF In

1 (V)

Composite In

1 (Gender, V)

Digital Audio Out (Optical)

1 (V)

HDMI 2.0

1(V)

LAN

1 (V)

Headphone out

1 (V)

RS-232C (Control / SVC)

1 (V)

ACCESSORY

# of 3D Glasses (Model Number)

F310 4EA

TV Camera

Yes (8M Camera B/I)

POWER

Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

100~240V 50-60Hz

Standby Mode

0.3W

What people are saying