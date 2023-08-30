We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
UHD 4K Smart 3D Curved OLED TV
All specs
-
Display Device
-
OLED
-
Dynamic UCI
-
Only for LED spec
-
Screen Size (Inch)
-
65
-
Resolution
-
3840 x 2160
-
Dynamic MCI (Hz)
-
Only for LED spec
-
H.264 Codec
-
Yes
-
Tru ULTRA HD Engine Pro (U14+URSA9)
-
Yes - Tru ULTRA HD Engine
-
Tru ULTRA HD Engine Pro (URSA9)
-
Yes - Tru ULTRA HD Engine
-
Resolution Upscaler
-
Yes (Resolution upscaler Plus)
-
Active Noise Reduction
-
Yes
-
Tru Color Generator
-
Yes
-
Dynamic Clear White
-
Yes
-
Dynamic Color Enhancer
-
Yes
-
Picture Mode
-
9 modes (Vivid, Photo,Standard, Eco, Cinema,Soccer, Game, Expert1, Expert2) Asia :APS MEA : Eco
-
Picture Wizard III
-
Yes
-
Aspect Ratio
-
8 modes (16:9, Just scan, Original, Full Wide, 4:3, 14:9, Zoom, Cinema Zoom)
-
Just Scan (1:1 Pixel Matching) 0% OverScan
-
Yes (HDMI/Component/RF) 2160p/1080i/1080p/720p
-
Real Cinema 24p
-
Yes
-
Triple XD Engine
-
Yes
-
Mono / Stereo / Dual (MTS/SAP)
-
Yes
-
Dolby Digital Decoder
-
Yes
-
DTS Decoder
-
Yes
-
Speaker System
-
4.0 Ch Speaker System
-
Audio Output
-
40W
-
Sound System
-
Ultra Surround
-
Clear Voice II
-
Yes
-
Sound Mode
-
6 modes (Standard, News, Music, Cinema, Soccer, Game)
-
SMART Sound Mode
-
Yes (인도는 Demo 모드 시 Music -> Bollywood)
-
Sound Optimizer
-
3 modes (Off, Stand Type, Wall-mounted Type)
-
Wireless Sound Sync
-
Audio device : Initial
-
Private Sound Sync
-
Yes (Phone:1st MR, Headphone:Initial)
-
3D Type
-
FPR
-
Supporting Format
-
S/S, T/B, C/B, F/S
-
Format Auto Detection
-
Yes
-
3D to 2D Convert Source
-
Yes
-
2D to 3D Convert Source
-
Yes
-
Depth Control
-
0~+20 (default : 10)
-
Viewpoint Control
-
-10~+10 (default : 0)
-
2D to 3D Mode
-
5 modes (Standard, Manual, Cinema, Sport, Extreme)
-
3D Depth Control
-
Yes
-
3D Viewpoint Control
-
-10~+10 (default : 0)
-
3D Image Correction
-
Yes
-
3D Picture Mode
-
Yes
-
Support 3D Video format
-
Yes (WMV,H.264)
-
Dual Play
-
Ready
-
Launcher (Recent / Home / My Apps)
-
Yes
-
LG Store
-
Yes
-
3D (3D Contents)
-
Yes
-
Apps & Games
-
Yes
-
Live Menu - Channels
-
Yes
-
Live Menu - Recorded
-
Yes
-
Full Web Browser
-
Yes
-
Skype
-
Yes
-
Finger Gesture
-
Yes
-
Magic Remote
-
B/in
-
3 Modes(Pointing/Wheel/Voicel)
-
Yes
-
Screen Share - Simplink (HDMI CEC)
-
Yes
-
Media Share - Remote App
-
Yes
-
Screen Share - Smart Mobile Link (MHL)
-
Yes
-
Screen Share - Miracast
-
Yes
-
Screen Share - Tag On (NFC Sticker Connection)
-
Yes
-
Screen Share - WiDi
-
Yes
-
Wi-Fi Built-in / Wi-Fi Ready
-
B/in
-
WiFi Direct
-
Yes
-
Wi-Fi Built-in
-
Yes
-
Motion Eye Care
-
Yes
-
Intelligent Sensor
-
Yes
-
EPG(SI - 8 days)
-
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
Yes
-
Input Labeling
-
Yes
-
e-Manual
-
Yes
-
HDMI
-
1 (3G)
-
USB 2.0
-
2
-
USB 3.0
-
1
-
RF In
-
1 (V)
-
Composite In
-
1 (Gender, V)
-
Digital Audio Out (Optical)
-
1 (V)
-
HDMI 2.0
-
1(V)
-
LAN
-
1 (V)
-
Headphone out
-
1 (V)
-
RS-232C (Control / SVC)
-
1 (V)
-
# of 3D Glasses (Model Number)
-
F310 4EA
-
TV Camera
-
Yes (8M Camera B/I)
-
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
-
100~240V 50-60Hz
-
Standby Mode
-
0.3W
What people are saying
-
