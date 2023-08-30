About Cookies on This Site

LG 42PW450 Plasma TV

Specs

Reviews

Support

LG 42PW450 Plasma TV

42PW450

LG 42PW450 Plasma TV

All specs

COMMON SPEC

Screen Size ( Inch )

42

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

Digital DVB-T

Yes

Data MHEG

Yes

PICTURE

Resolution

1024x768

Colors Reproduction (R,G,B)

16bit

Response Time(MPRT)

0.001ms

Dynamic Mega Constrast Ratio

3,000,000:1

600Hz Sub-field Driving

Yes

ISM (Image Sticking Minimization)

(White Wash/Orbiter/Color Wash)

Altitude

2,900m

Life Span (hr)

100,000

VIDEO

Color Temperature Control

3 Modes (Warm, Medium, Cool)

24p Real Cinema(24p 5:5/2:2 Pull down Mode)

Yes

Picture Wizard II

Yes

Dual XD Engine

Yes

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Picture Mode

9 Modes(Intelligent Sensor,Vivid,Standard,Natural, Cinema,Sport, Game,Expert1,Expert2)

SOUND

Speaker

Invisible Speaker

Audio Output

10W+10W

Speaker System

1 Way 2 Speakers

Bass/Treble/Balance

Yes

Clear Voice II

Yes

Dolby Digital Decoder

Yes

Surround System

Infinite 3D Surround

Smart Volume Leveler

Yes

FEATURE

DivX

Yes (HD)

Intelligent Sensor

Yes

SIMPLINK (HDMI CEC)

Yes

USB MP3 / JPEG / DivX

Yes / Yes

Smart Energy Saving Plus

Yes

Device (With USB Hub)

USB Flash Memory, Card Reader External HDD(FAT32, NTFS)

Clear Voice II (Voice Zoom)

Yes

AV Mode

Yes

1080P Source Input

HDMI 60p/50p/24p, Component 60p/50p

AV Input Navigation

Yes

Invisible Speaker

Yes

HD Ready

Yes

Picture Wizard

Yes

POWER

Voltage, Hz

100 ~ 240V 50/60Hz

Consumption (IEC62087 dynamic broadcast-content video signal)

132

Standby (Stand by mode)

0.3W↓

DIMENSION

SET (w/o stand)

20

with stand

21.5

SET (w/o stand)

984 x 608.9 x 52.5

with stand

984 x 662.7 x 230.5

3D SPECIFICATION

3D

Yes

3D Type

Active Shutter

3D Emitter (IR)

RF Type Built-in

Format

Frame sequential / Side by Side / Top and bottom / Checker Board / Frame Packing

Brightness (cd/m2)

19

Crosstalk (%)

2.5

3D to 2D

● (Digital RF/ HDMI / Component / USB)

ViewPoint (Convergence Control) -10 ~ +10 : 720P ↑

● (20 steps) (Digital RF / HDMI / Component / USB)

3D XD Engine

Yes

3D Picture Balance

Yes (On/Off)

3D Picture Size

Yes (16:9/Just Scan)

HDMI Version

1.4a_3D

3D INPUT MODE

Digital RF

Side by Side (1280x720p 50Hz) / Top & Bottom (1920x1080i 50Hz)

HDMI

Yes

DLNA

Yes

Component

Side by Side (1280x720p 50Hz/60Hz) / Top & Bottom (1920x1080i 50Hz/60Hz)

USB

Side by Side / Top & Bottom / Checker Board : 1920x1080p 30Hz, MPF(MPO)

3D GLASSES

Model Number

S250

Synchronization

120Hz Frame Sequencial

Communication Protocol

RF

Light Transmittance

34%

Contrast Ratio

Max 1000:1

Weight

36g

Battery

USB Charging

Charging time / Using time

40hrs

