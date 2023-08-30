We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG 42PW450 Plasma TV
All specs
-
Screen Size ( Inch )
-
42
-
Digital DVB-T
-
Yes
-
Data MHEG
-
Yes
-
Resolution
-
1024x768
-
Colors Reproduction (R,G,B)
-
16bit
-
Response Time(MPRT)
-
0.001ms
-
Dynamic Mega Constrast Ratio
-
3,000,000:1
-
600Hz Sub-field Driving
-
Yes
-
ISM (Image Sticking Minimization)
-
(White Wash/Orbiter/Color Wash)
-
Altitude
-
2,900m
-
Life Span (hr)
-
100,000
-
Color Temperature Control
-
3 Modes (Warm, Medium, Cool)
-
24p Real Cinema(24p 5:5/2:2 Pull down Mode)
-
Yes
-
Picture Wizard II
-
Yes
-
Dual XD Engine
-
Yes
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:9
-
Picture Mode
-
9 Modes(Intelligent Sensor,Vivid,Standard,Natural, Cinema,Sport, Game,Expert1,Expert2)
-
Speaker
-
Invisible Speaker
-
Audio Output
-
10W+10W
-
Speaker System
-
1 Way 2 Speakers
-
Bass/Treble/Balance
-
Yes
-
Clear Voice II
-
Yes
-
Dolby Digital Decoder
-
Yes
-
Surround System
-
Infinite 3D Surround
-
Smart Volume Leveler
-
Yes
-
DivX
-
Yes (HD)
-
Intelligent Sensor
-
Yes
-
SIMPLINK (HDMI CEC)
-
Yes
-
USB MP3 / JPEG / DivX
-
Yes / Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving Plus
-
Yes
-
Device (With USB Hub)
-
USB Flash Memory, Card Reader External HDD(FAT32, NTFS)
-
Clear Voice II (Voice Zoom)
-
Yes
-
AV Mode
-
Yes
-
1080P Source Input
-
HDMI 60p/50p/24p, Component 60p/50p
-
AV Input Navigation
-
Yes
-
Invisible Speaker
-
Yes
-
HD Ready
-
Yes
-
Picture Wizard
-
Yes
-
Voltage, Hz
-
100 ~ 240V 50/60Hz
-
Consumption (IEC62087 dynamic broadcast-content video signal)
-
132
-
Standby (Stand by mode)
-
0.3W↓
-
SET (w/o stand)
-
20
-
with stand
-
21.5
-
SET (w/o stand)
-
984 x 608.9 x 52.5
-
with stand
-
984 x 662.7 x 230.5
-
3D
-
Yes
-
3D Type
-
Active Shutter
-
3D Emitter (IR)
-
RF Type Built-in
-
Format
-
Frame sequential / Side by Side / Top and bottom / Checker Board / Frame Packing
-
Brightness (cd/m2)
-
19
-
Crosstalk (%)
-
2.5
-
3D to 2D
-
● (Digital RF/ HDMI / Component / USB)
-
ViewPoint (Convergence Control) -10 ~ +10 : 720P ↑
-
● (20 steps) (Digital RF / HDMI / Component / USB)
-
3D XD Engine
-
Yes
-
3D Picture Balance
-
Yes (On/Off)
-
3D Picture Size
-
Yes (16:9/Just Scan)
-
HDMI Version
-
1.4a_3D
-
Digital RF
-
Side by Side (1280x720p 50Hz) / Top & Bottom (1920x1080i 50Hz)
-
HDMI
-
Yes
-
DLNA
-
Yes
-
Component
-
Side by Side (1280x720p 50Hz/60Hz) / Top & Bottom (1920x1080i 50Hz/60Hz)
-
USB
-
Side by Side / Top & Bottom / Checker Board : 1920x1080p 30Hz, MPF(MPO)
-
Model Number
-
S250
-
Synchronization
-
120Hz Frame Sequencial
-
Communication Protocol
-
RF
-
Light Transmittance
-
34%
-
Contrast Ratio
-
Max 1000:1
-
Weight
-
36g
-
Battery
-
USB Charging
-
Charging time / Using time
-
40hrs
What people are saying
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.