LG QNED 86 65 inch 4K Smart TV, 2023
Quantum Dot Meets NanoCell
The scene of the color powder exploding is overlapped on the TV screen.
QNED Lit Up, Scaled Up
See Pure Colors Even Richer
Experience color that's out of this world with QNED Color powered by Quantum Dot and NanoCell technology.
*QNED86 features QNED Color Pro.
*QNED80/75 feature QNED Color.
Color That's Remarkable
There are two TV screens – one on left another on right. There are same images of a colorful crystal on each TV. An image on left is a bit pale while an image on right is very vivid. There is a processor chip image on left bottom corner of a TV on right image.
*QNED86/80(86") feature Precision Dimming.
*QNED80/75 feature Dimming Pro.
*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding.
*MiniLED size was calculated using LG's internal measurement standards.
Take Charge of Quality
*QNED86/80 feature the α7 AI Processor 4K Gen6.
*QNED75 features the α5 AI Processor 4K Gen6.
AI Picture Pro
A sunflower image is shown through the left and right split screen. The right image with AI Picture Pro activated appears brighter and clearer.
AI Sound Pro
AI Sound Pro is activated and an image is shown as if rich sound fills the space with sound effects.
*QNED86/80 feature AI Picture Pro.
*QNED86/80 feature AI Super Upscaling.
*AI Picture Pro will not work with any copyright-protected content on OTT services.
*Conventional refers to LG UHD TVs without NanoCell Technology.
*Image quality of upscaled content will vary based on the source resolution.
*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding.
*QNED86/80/75 feature virtual surround 5.1.2 up-mix.
Super Slim Design
The slim design is emphasized through a side shot of the display.
*QNED80(75/65/55/50") features Super Slim Design.
*Applied models may vary by region.
Get Complete Entertainment with Superior Sound
Perfectly Paired for Entertainment
The perfectly paired is shown through a close-up shot of the matching TV and sound bar.
*TV Sound Mode Share may vary by TV model.
*TV AI Processor version varies by TV model.
*Sound Bar Mode Control may vary by sound bar models.
*LG TV Remote usage is limited to certain features only.
Diversified Settings
The interface to change settings is displayed on the TV screen.
*This feature is only supported on 2023 TV models. Support varies by model.
*Feature support varies by LG Soundbar model.
Smart Functions For You
*Service availability may differ by region or country.
*Separate subscriptions required for OTT services.
My Profile
Quick Card
*Reduced or limited content may be shown depending on region and network connectivity.
*An unlimited number of profiles can be created however the homescreen will only display up to 10 profiles.
Picture Personalized to You
*QNED86/80 feature AI Picture Wizard.
Your Personal Content Curator
A man's face is displayed on the TV screen, and recommended keywords are displayed nearby.
*Service Availability may vary depending on region and series.
*For you keyword' can only be provided in countries that support NLP in their native language.
Matter & AirPlay & HomeKit
The logo of matter The logo of works with Apple AirPlay The logo of works with Apple Home
*LG supports 'Matter' Wi-Fi devices. 'Matter' supported services and features may vary depending on the connected devices. Initial Connection for ThinQ and Matter should be via ThinQ mobile app.
*Apple, the Apple logo, Apple TV, AirPlay and HomeKit are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries.
*Supported menus and apps may vary by country.
*Voice Command availability may vary by product and country.
*Menus displayed may be different upon release.
*Support for AirPlay 2 and HomeKit may vary by region.
*Support for Amazon Alexa may vary by language and region.
Multi View
Side By Side
Picture In Picture
Dual Monitor
*App/Input Combination availability can vary depending on the service.
*Picture/sound settings on both screens are the same.
*'LG Fitness' has Picture In Picture mode function with USB cam in app.
*Image output limited to one screen.
LG Smart Cam
An image showing a close-up view of an LG Smart Cam installed on a TV in beige-colored space.
A woman is sitting on an armrest of a sofa, holding a laptop and watching TV. Inside the TV on the big screen, you can see four characters and a video conference.
*LG Smart Cam is sold separately.
Expertly Enhanced Picture
A man is staring outside, looking mad. The image is divided into two part. On left half of image appears to be dull and less vibrant color, while on the right half of image looks more vibrant with more colors. On left top corner says ‘conventional’, on right top corner says ‘HDR 10 PRO’.
*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding.
*Conventional refers to LG UHD TVs without NanoCell Technology.
FILMMAKER Mode
A movie director is looking at a big TV monitor, editing something. The TV screen shows a tower crane in purple sky. FILMMAKER Mode logo is placed on bottom right corner.
*Support for FILMMAKER Mode may vary by country.
*Netflix streaming membership required.
*Content and app availability may vary by country or region. Separate subscription required for Disney+. (c) 2022 Disney and its related entities.
*Apple, the Apple logo, and Apple TV are trademarks of Apple Inc, registered in the U.S. and other countries.
*Apple TV+ and/or select content may not be available in all regions.
*Apple TV+ requires a subscription.
*Amazon, Prime Video and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates. Amazon Prime membership and/or Prime Video fees apply. See primevideo.com/terms for details.
*Supported services may differ by country.
Advanced Gaming
Unlock Gaming Greatness
Upgrade your gaming setup with a next-level TV designed for ultimate next-gen gaming.
There is a big TV on the wall and you can see the racing game screen in the screen. In front of the TV, you can see the hands and controllers of the person who focuses on the game.
Game Optimizer & Dashboard
Dashboard image displayed on the game screen - its palette shows icons of game status, dark mode, App on App, Game optimizer, all settings, and user guide.
4K 120Hz & ALLM & eARC
There is a red fighter plane and an image is divided into two – left half of image seems less colorful and slightly darker while right half of image is brighter and more colorful. On left top corner of image says Conventional and on right top corner is LG QNED Logo.
*Availability of software updates may vary depending on model and region.
*Items in the Game Optimizer menu may vary by series.
*'Game Dashboard' is activated only when both “Game Optimizer” and “Game Dashboard” is “ON”
*Conventional refers to LG UHD TVs without NanoCell Technology.
*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding.
*QNED86/80 feature AMD FreeSync™ Premium.
*QNED86/80 feature VRR.
*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding.
HGiG
An image shows a woman holding a gun, wearing a full-covered face mask. A left half of image is pale with less color, and right half of image is relatively more colorful.
*HGiG is a volunteer group of companies from the game and TV display industries that meet to specify and make available for the public guidelines to improve consumer gaming experiences in HDR.
*Support for HGiG may vary by country.
*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding.
*Supported partnerships may differ by country.
*Content on box may vary by model or country.
*Source: Omdia. Unit shipments, 2013-2022. Results are not an endorsement of LG Electronics. Any reliance on these results is at the third-party's own risk. Visi https://www.omdia.com/ for more details.
All specs
DISPLAY TYPE
-
Top Title
LG QNED 86 65" 4K TV
-
Screen Type
4K QNED MiniLED
-
Screen Size (inch)
65
-
Resolution
4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)
-
Wide Color Gamut
QNED Color Pro
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping
Yes
-
Dimming Technology
Precision Dimming
-
TruMotion / Refresh Rate
120Hz Native
PICTURE QUALITY
-
Processor
α7 AI Processor 4K Gen6
-
AI Picture / Pro
AI Picture Pro
-
AI Upscaling
AI Super Upscaling 4K
-
Auto Genre Selection
Yes (SDR/HDR)
-
AI Brightness Control
Yes
-
HDR
Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG
-
HFR
4K 120 fps (HDMI)
-
FILMMAKER MODE ™
Yes
-
Motion Pro
Motion Pro
-
HEVC (Video Decoder)
4K@120P, 10bit
-
VP9 (Video Decoder)
4K@60p, 10bit
-
AV1
4K@60p, 10bit
-
FreeSync Compatible (AMD)
Yes
-
HGIG Mode
Yes
-
Game Optimizer
Yes (Game Dashboard)
-
Picture Mode
10 modes (Personalized Picture Wizard, Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))
SOUND QUALITY
-
Speaker(Sound Output)
40W
-
Woofer / per Channel Output
WF : 20W, 10W per Channel
-
Channel
2.2 channel
-
Direction
Down Firing
-
DOLBY ATMOS
Yes
-
AI Sound / Pro
AI Sound Pro (Virtual 5.1.2 Up-mix)
-
AI Acoustic Tuning
Yes
-
Clear Voice
Yes
-
Bluetooth Surround Ready
Yes (2 Way Playback)
-
WiSA Ready
Yes (Up to 2.1 Channel)
-
LG Sound Sync
Yes
-
Sound Mode Share
Yes
-
Audio Codec
AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)
SMART FEATURE
-
ThinQ
Yes
-
Intelligent Voice Recognition
Yes
-
Works with Hey Google
Yes
-
Works with Apple Home
Yes
-
Works with Apple Airplay2
Yes
-
AI Recommendation
Yes
-
Intelligent Edit
Yes
-
AI Home
Yes
-
Home Hub
Yes
-
Home Office
Yes
-
Magic Remote Control
Built-In
-
Multi View
Yes
-
Room to Room Share
Yes (Receiver)
-
Smartphone Remote App
Yes (LG ThinQ)
-
AI Concierge
Yes
-
Operating System (OS)
webOS 23
-
Number of CPUs
Quad
-
Amazon Alexa
Yes (Built-in)
-
Art Gallery
Yes
-
App Store
Yes (App)
-
Web Browser
Yes
-
Music Service
Yes
-
Sports Alert
Yes
-
Family settings
Yes
BROADCASTING SYSTEM
-
Digital TV Reception(Terrestrial,Cable,Satellite)
Yes
-
Terrestrial
DVB-T2/T
-
Cable
DVB-C
-
Analog TV Reception
Yes
-
Data Broadcasting (Country Spec)
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI Input
HDMI 2.1 2ea, HDMI 2.0 2ea :
- 4ea (supports 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS as specified in HDMI 2.1 (2 port))
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Yes
-
eARC / ARC (Audio Return Channel)
eARC (HDMI 3)
-
USB Input
2ea (v 2.0)
-
RF In
1ea
-
SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)
1ea
-
Wi-Fi
Wi-Fi (Wi-Fi 5)
-
Bluetooth Support
Yes (v 5.0)
POWER
-
Power Supply
AC 100~240V 50-60Hz
-
Standby Power Consumption
Under 0.5W
-
Energy Saving Mode
Yes
-
Illuminance Green sensor
Yes
-
Energy Standard
Yes
WEIGHT/DIMENSIONS
-
Weight without Stand (kg)
31.1
-
Weight with Stand (kg)
35
-
Size without Stand (WxHxD mm)
1452 x 839 x 44.9
-
Size with Stand (WxHxD mm)
1452 x 907 x 285
ACCESSORY
-
Remote
Magic Remote
-
Batteries
Yes (AA x 2EA)
-
Power Cable
Yes (Attached)
WALL MOUNT
-
VESA Size (HxV mm)
400x400
-
LG bracket Model (Optional)
LSW440B
