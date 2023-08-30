About Cookies on This Site

LG QNED TV Mini LED QNED91 65 inch 4K Smart TV | Quantum dot | Wall mounted TV | TV wall design | Ultra HD 4K resolution | AI ThinQ

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to buy

65QNED91SQA

65QNED91SQA

LG QNED TV Mini LED QNED91 65 inch 4K Smart TV | Quantum dot | Wall mounted TV | TV wall design | Ultra HD 4K resolution | AI ThinQ

(2)
A front view of the LG QNED TV
Quantum Dot meets NanoCell

Ignite your senses with QNED colour

Experience colour that's out of this world, with the combined power of Quantum Dot and LG NanoCell technology.
Mini LEDs

Mini lights, mega contrast

Thousands of tiny backlights fill the screen delivering sharp, bright images with incredible detail.
Precision Dimming Pro

Deep darks, Bright whites

Precision Dimming Pro combines Quantum Dot NanoCell with our Mini LED technology, for incredibly bright colours you can feel. Hundreds of miniature LED backlight zones operate independently, for movies with excellent dark level detail and deep blacks, while minimising halo effects.*

There are two TV screens – one on left another on right. There are same images of a beautiful bunch of colorful flowers on black background on both TV. An image on left is a bit pale while an image on right is very vivid. There is a processor chip image on left bottom corner of a TV on right image.

*Image quality dependent on source material.

α7 Gen5 AI Processor

Beauty meets brains

The α7 Gen5 AI Processor uses deep-learning algorithms to help provide an enhanced viewing experience.*

*Image quality dependent on source material.

ThinQ AI & WebOS

Television just for you

Need inspiration for movie night? LG ThinQ AI gives recommendations based on your taste. Set up profiles for everyone at home so they can quickly dive back into their favourite TV series, and receive tailored news and sports updates.*

Television just for you2

*Internet connection and subscriptions may be required for certain features and to access certain content. Internet usage charges and conditions apply. Content, features and third party services will vary from time to time without notice. LG ThinQ AI account/s required.

True Home Cinema Experience

Premium sound and vision for your home

Dolby Vision IQ can reveal extraordinary depth and detail in almost every scene, even as lighting conditions in your room change. And with surround sound from Dolby Atmos, your favourite films will captivate your senses.*

*Dolby Vision High Dynamic Range content required. Dolby Atmos source content required for full audio effect.

Advanced Gameplay

So much more
power to play with

Upgrade your gaming setup with a next-level LG TV designed for ultimate next-gen gaming. Game Dashboard and Optimiser, 4K 120Hz, plus AMD FreeSync™ Premium and VRR support will help complete your experience.*

*Feature activated when showing HFR content and connected to a compatible gaming device with an Ultra High Speed HDMI certified cable. HDMI ports 3 and 4 receive up to 48Gb/s bandwidth sources (supporting up to 4K 120Hz 4:4:4 RGB @ 12 bits per component).

AMD FreeSync™ Premium

Enjoy fast-paced gameplay with minimal tearing, stuttering, and input lag thanks to AMD FreeSync™ Premium.

There are two TVs – on the left shows a car racing game scene with a racing car. On the right also shows the same game scene but in a brighter and clearer picture display. On right top corner shows AMD FreeSync premium logo.

Advanced Gameplay

So much more
power to play with

Upgrade your gaming setup with a next-level LG TV designed for ultimate next-gen gaming. Game Dashboard and Optimiser, 4K 120Hz, plus AMD FreeSync™ Premium and VRR support will help complete your experience.*

All your favourites in one place

*Internet connection and subscriptions may be required for certain services, features and to access certain content. Internet usage charges and conditions apply. Content, features and third party services will vary from time to time without notice. Apple, the Apple logo, Apple TV and Apple TV+ are trademarks of Apple Inc, registered in the U.S. and other countries. ⓒ 2020 Disney and its related entities. Amazon, Prime Video and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates. Amazon Prime membership and/or Prime Video fees apply. See primevideo.com/terms for details.

Key Specs

Display Type

4K QNED MiniLED

Refresh Rate

120Hz

Wide Color Gamut

Nano Color Pro

Picture Processor

α7 Gen5 AI Processor 4K

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

Dolby Vision IQ / HDR10 / HLG

FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

Yes

Dolby Atmos

Yes

All specs

ACCESSIBILITY

Gray Scale

Yes

High Contrast

Yes

Invert Colors

Yes

AUDIO

AI Sound

AI Sound Pro (Virtual 5.1.2 Up-mix)

Bluetooth Surround Ready

Yes (2 Way Playback)

Clear Voice Pro

Yes

Dolby Atmos

Yes

LG Sound Sync

Yes

Simultaneous Audio Output

Yes

Sound Mode Share

Yes

WiSA Ready

Yes (Up to 2.1 Channel)

CONNECTIVITY

Bluetooth Support

Yes (v 5.0)

Ethernet Input

1ea

HDMI Audio Return Channel

eARC (HDMI 3)

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Yes

SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

1ea

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS

Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)

1600 x 970 x 253

Packaging Weight (Overseas)

37.1

TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

1444 x 834 x 29.5

TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)

1444 x 902 x 336

TV Stand (WxD)

831 x 336

TV Weight without Stand

26.9

TV Weight with Stand

28.6

VESA Mounting (WxH)

400 x 400

GAMING

Game Optimizer

Yes (Game Dashboard)

ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

Yes

FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

Yes

HGIG Mode

Yes

VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

Yes

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

Backlight Type

Mini LED

Display Resolution

4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

Display Type

4K QNED MiniLED

Refresh Rate

120Hz

Wide Color Gamut

Nano Color Pro

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

AI Upscaling

AI 4K Upscaling

AI Brightness Control

Yes

AI Genre Selection

Yes (SDR/HDR/Dolby HDR)

AI Picture

AI Picture Pro

Dimming Technology

Precision Dimming Pro

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Yes

FILMMAKER MODE™

Yes

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

Dolby Vision IQ / HDR10 / HLG

HFR (High Frame Rate)

4K 120 fps (HDMI)

Motion

Motion Pro

Picture Mode

9 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))

Picture Processor

α7 Gen5 AI Processor 4K

SMART TV

Home Dashboard

Yes

Art Gallery

Yes

Family Settings

Yes

Operating System (OS)

webOS 22

Sports Alert

Yes

ThinQ

Yes

USB Camera Compatible

Yes

Works with Apple Airplay2

Yes

Works with Apple Homekit

Yes

What people are saying

A front view of the LG QNED TV

65QNED91SQA

LG QNED TV Mini LED QNED91 65 inch 4K Smart TV | Quantum dot | Wall mounted TV | TV wall design | Ultra HD 4K resolution | AI ThinQ