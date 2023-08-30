We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG QNED TV Mini LED QNED91 65 inch 4K Smart TV | Quantum dot | Wall mounted TV | TV wall design | Ultra HD 4K resolution | AI ThinQ
Ignite your senses with QNED colour
Mini lights, mega contrast
Deep darks, Bright whites
There are two TV screens – one on left another on right. There are same images of a beautiful bunch of colorful flowers on black background on both TV. An image on left is a bit pale while an image on right is very vivid. There is a processor chip image on left bottom corner of a TV on right image.
*Image quality dependent on source material.
Television just for you
AMD FreeSync™ Premium
There are two TVs – on the left shows a car racing game scene with a racing car. On the right also shows the same game scene but in a brighter and clearer picture display. On right top corner shows AMD FreeSync premium logo.
So much more
power to play with
All your favourites in one place
Key Specs
-
Display Type
-
4K QNED MiniLED
-
Refresh Rate
-
120Hz
-
Wide Color Gamut
-
Nano Color Pro
-
Picture Processor
-
α7 Gen5 AI Processor 4K
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
-
Dolby Vision IQ / HDR10 / HLG
-
FreeSync Compatible (AMD)
-
Yes
-
Dolby Atmos
-
Yes
All specs
-
Gray Scale
-
Yes
-
High Contrast
-
Yes
-
Invert Colors
-
Yes
-
AI Sound
-
AI Sound Pro (Virtual 5.1.2 Up-mix)
-
Bluetooth Surround Ready
-
Yes (2 Way Playback)
-
Clear Voice Pro
-
Yes
-
Dolby Atmos
-
Yes
-
LG Sound Sync
-
Yes
-
Simultaneous Audio Output
-
Yes
-
Sound Mode Share
-
Yes
-
WiSA Ready
-
Yes (Up to 2.1 Channel)
-
Bluetooth Support
-
Yes (v 5.0)
-
Ethernet Input
-
1ea
-
HDMI Audio Return Channel
-
eARC (HDMI 3)
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
-
Yes
-
SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)
-
1ea
-
Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)
-
1600 x 970 x 253
-
Packaging Weight (Overseas)
-
37.1
-
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)
-
1444 x 834 x 29.5
-
TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)
-
1444 x 902 x 336
-
TV Stand (WxD)
-
831 x 336
-
TV Weight without Stand
-
26.9
-
TV Weight with Stand
-
28.6
-
VESA Mounting (WxH)
-
400 x 400
-
Game Optimizer
-
Yes (Game Dashboard)
-
ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)
-
Yes
-
FreeSync Compatible (AMD)
-
Yes
-
HGIG Mode
-
Yes
-
VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)
-
Yes
-
Backlight Type
-
Mini LED
-
Display Resolution
-
4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)
-
Display Type
-
4K QNED MiniLED
-
Refresh Rate
-
120Hz
-
Wide Color Gamut
-
Nano Color Pro
-
AI Upscaling
-
AI 4K Upscaling
-
AI Brightness Control
-
Yes
-
AI Genre Selection
-
Yes (SDR/HDR/Dolby HDR)
-
AI Picture
-
AI Picture Pro
-
Dimming Technology
-
Precision Dimming Pro
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping
-
Yes
-
FILMMAKER MODE™
-
Yes
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
-
Dolby Vision IQ / HDR10 / HLG
-
HFR (High Frame Rate)
-
4K 120 fps (HDMI)
-
Motion
-
Motion Pro
-
Picture Mode
-
9 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))
-
Picture Processor
-
α7 Gen5 AI Processor 4K
-
Home Dashboard
-
Yes
-
Art Gallery
-
Yes
-
Family Settings
-
Yes
-
Operating System (OS)
-
webOS 22
-
Sports Alert
-
Yes
-
ThinQ
-
Yes
-
USB Camera Compatible
-
Yes
-
Works with Apple Airplay2
-
Yes
-
Works with Apple Homekit
-
Yes
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.
