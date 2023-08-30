About Cookies on This Site

LG 42 inch FULL HD Smart TV

Specs

Reviews

Support

LG 42 inch FULL HD Smart TV

42LB582T

LG 42 inch FULL HD Smart TV

All specs

DISPLAY SCREEN

Display Device

LED

Screen Size (Inch)

42

Resolution

FULL HD 1920 x 1080

Dynamic MCI (Hz)

100

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

Analog TV Reception

PALⅠ, PAL/SECAM BG/DK, NTSC M

Digital TV Reception - Terrestrial

DVB-T2 (V1.3.1)

VIDEO

Triple XD Engine

Yes

Active Noise Reduction

Yes

Dynamic Clear White

Yes

Dynamic Color Enhancer

Yes

Picture Mode

8 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema,Soccer, Game, Expert1, Expert2) Asia :APS MEA : Eco

Picture Wizard III

Yes

Aspect Ratio

8 modes (16:9, Just scan, Original, Full Wide, 4:3, 14:9, Zoom, Cinema Zoom)

Just Scan (1:1 Pixel Matching) 0% OverScan

Yes (HDMI/Component/RF) 1080i / 1080p / 720p

Real Cinema 24p

Yes

H.264 Codec

Yes

AUDIO

Mono / Stereo / Dual (MTS/SAP)

Yes

Dolby Digital Decoder

Yes

DTS Decoder

Yes

Speaker System

2Ch Speaker System

Audio Output

20W

Sound System

Virtual Surround Plus

Clear Voice II

Yes

Sound Mode

6 modes (Standard, News, Music, Cinema, Soccer, Game)

SMART Sound Mode

Yes

Sound Optimizer

3 modes (Off, Stand Type, Wall-mounted Type)

Optical Sound Sync

Yes

Wireless Sound Sync

Yes (Ready with Bluetooth dongle)

SMART TV

My Apps

Yes

Full Web Browser

Yes

Skype

Ready (available with Camera accessory)

Hand Gesture

Ready (available with Camera accessory)

Magic Remote

Ready

Magic Remote 3Mode(Pointing/Wheel/Voice)

Yes

Contents Share - Window Media Player (Play to)

Yes

Contents Share-Google Dial

Yes

Screen Share-Screen Share- Smart Mobile Link (MHL)

Yes

Screen Share-Miracast

Yes

Screen Share- 2nd Display(Mobile App interlocked)

Yes

Screen Share- WiDi

Yes

Wi-Fi B/in / Wi-Fi Ready

B/in

WiFi Direct

Yes

Windows 7/8 Certified

Yes

Simplink(compatible with other brands)

Yes / No

TIME MACHINE

Recording Format

JFS

External HDD Recording

Yes

LivePlayback(Time shift) - External HDD

Yes

Scheduled Recording - Manual

Yes

Scheduled Recording - Program Information

Yes

USB

Divx (SD/HD/Plus HD)

DivX HD

Picture

JPEG

Audio Codec

AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, AAC, Mpeg, MP3, PCM, DTS

SPECIAL

Motion Eye Care

Yes

Intelligent Sensor

Yes

EPG (SI - 8 days)

Yes

Smart Energy Saving

Yes

Input Labeling

Yes

e-Manual

Yes

CHANNEL

Auto Tuning / Programming

Yes

Program (Channel) Edit (Add / Delete)

Yes

Program (Channel) Labeling (Name Edit)

Yes

Favorite Channel Programming

Yes

TIME/CLOCK

Auto/ Manual Clock

Yes

On/Off Timer

Yes

Sleep Timer

Yes

Auto Off/ Auto Sleep

Yes

INPUT & OUTPUT(SIDE)

HDMI 1.4

3

USB 2.0

3

INPUT & OUTPUT(REAR)

RF In

1 (H)

Composite In (CVBS + Audio)

1 (H, Component common use)

Digital Audio Out (Optical)

1

LAN

1 (H)

Headphone out

1 (H)

RS-232C (Control / SVC)

USB to RS232C

INPUT DEVICE / UX

B/I TV Camera

Ready

Accessory - TV Camera

Ready (VC500)

POWER

Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

100~240Vac 50-60Hz

Standby Mode

0.3W

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

Weight With Stand

9.5kg

TV With Stand (W x H x D)

961 x 610 x 218

