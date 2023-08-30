About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG 42LM6200 Cinema 3D Smart TV

Specs

Reviews

Support

LG 42LM6200 Cinema 3D Smart TV

42LM6200

LG 42LM6200 Cinema 3D Smart TV

Print

All specs

COMMON SPEC

Screen Size ( Inch )

42

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

Analog

Yes (PAL-I, PAL/SECAM BG/DK, NTSC M)

PICTURE

BLU Type

Edge

Resolution

1920x1080

Dynamic Motion Clarity Index

400

Screen Size

107

VIDEO

Aspect Ratio Correction

7 modes (No Zoom Mode) ( 16:9, Just scan, Original, Full Wide, 4:3, 14:9, Cinema Zoom 1)

Picture Wizard II

Yes

Picture Mode

7 Modes(Intelligent sensor, Vivid, Standard, Cinema,Game, isf Expert1, isf Expert2)

Just Scan (0% overscan)

HDMI :1080i,1080p,720p, component : 1080i,1080p,720p

AV Mode (Picture & Sound)

3 Modes (Off / Cinema / Game)

Triple XD Engine

Yes

Resolution Upscaler (Plus/Basic)

Yes (Basic)

Smart Enhancer

Yes

Contrast Optimizer /local dimming

Yes

SOUND

Audio Output

10W+10W

Speaker System

1 Way 2 Speakers

Sound Mode

7 Modes (Music / Cinema / Sport / Game / Standard / Vivid / User setting)

Clear Voice II

Yes

Dolby Digital Decoder

Yes

Surround System

Virtual Surround

Sound Optimizer

Yes (3 mode)

Mute

Yes (Normal)

Mono / Stereo / Dual (MTS/SAP)

Yes

INTERFACE

USB 2.0

3 (1: Hub)

RF In

Yes

AV In

Yes

Component in (Y,Pb,Pr) + Audio

1

PC Audio Input

Yes

USB 2.0

Yes

RGB In (D-sub 15pin)

Yes

LAN (For Modem)

Yes

Digital Audio Out

Yes

POWER

Voltage, Hz

100 ~ 240V 50/60Hz

Standby (Stand by mode)

0.5W

DIMENSION

SET (w/o stand)

13.1

with stand

15.6

Packing

19

with stand

933 x 594 x 35.5

SET (w/o stand)

933 x 660 x 269

Packing

1197 x 770 x 125

CINEMA 3D SPECIFICATION

SG / Cinema

Cinema

Module

FPR

Converting 2D to 3D

Yes

Converting 3D to 2D

Yes

Depth Control

'0~+20 (default : 10)

Viewpoint Control

'-10~+10 (default : 0)

3D Depth Control

'0~+20 (default : 10)

3D Viewpoint Control

-10~+10 (default : 0)

3D Image Correction

Yes

3D Sound Zooming

Yes

Dual Play/3D

Yes

Format Auto Detection

Yes

SMART TV

Home Dashboard 2.0

Yes

App Store

Yes

Premium CP

Yes

Full Web Browser

Yes

Social Center

Yes

Search & Recommendation

Yes

3D World (3D Contents Streaming)

Yes

3D Effect Game

Yes

Skype Ready

Yes

Smart Phone Remort Support

Yes

Picture In Picture

Yes

External Device App Download

Yes

NETWORK

Wifi

Yes (Ready)

Windows 7 Certified

Yes

SIMPLINK (HDMI CEC)

Yes

WiFi Direct

Yes

Media Link

Yes

DLNA (Movie/Photo/Music)

Yes

WiFi Display

Yes

WiDi

Yes

USB 2.0

Picture

jpeg

Audio Codec

AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, AAC, Mpeg, MP3, PCM, DTS

USB Version (& Speed)

2.0

USB Hub

Yes

Moving Picture Playback (SD/HD/Plus HD)

Divx HD

SPECIAL

Smart Energy Saving

Yes, Plus (Backlight Control+Intelligent Sensor)

Intelligent Sensor

Yes

Input Labeling

Yes

Key Lock/ Child Lock

Yes

Closed Caption

Subtitle

Camera (Ready/Built-in)

Yes (Ready)

EPG (SI - 8 days)

Yes

Quick View (Flashback)

Yes

e-Manual

Yes

e-Streamer

Yes

EZ OSD(MENU SYSTEM)

Quick Menu

Aspect Ratio,Picture mode, Sound mode, sleep timer,USB eject,Skip off/on ,subtitle language, audio language, audio description, energy saving, AV mode

CHANNEL(PROGRAM)

Auto Tuning / Programming

Yes

Program (Channel) Edit (Add / Delete)

Yes

Program (Channel) Labeling (Name Edit)

Yes

Favorite Channel Programming

Yes

TIME/CLOCK

Auto/ Manual Clock

Yes

On Time/ Off Time

Yes

Sleep Timer

Yes

Auto Off/ Auto Sleep

Yes

DVR

DVR Type I (B/I, Ready)

Yes (Ready)

DVR Type (Digital / Analog)

Digital only

Watch & Recording

Yes

Time Shift Signal

Yes

REMOTE CONTROL

Conventional Remote

S-con

Magic Motion Remote Control

Ready

Modes ( 4 modes/ 3modes)

3 mode

What people are saying