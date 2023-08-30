About Cookies on This Site

LG 42 inch CINEMA Smart TV LN570T

Specs

Reviews

Support

LG 42 inch CINEMA Smart TV LN570T

42LN570T

LG 42 inch CINEMA Smart TV LN570T

Print

All specs

DISPLAY SCREEN

Screen Size (Inch)

42

Resolution

1920 x 1080

BLU Type

Direct LED

Dynamic MCI (Hz)

100 (50Hz)

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

Analog TV Reception

PALⅠ, PAL/SECAM BG/DK, NTSC M

Digital TV Reception - Terrestrial

DVB-T2

VIDEO

Triple XD Engine

Yes

Resolution Upscaler (Plus/Basic)

Yes (basic)

Dynamic Color Enhancer

Yes

Picture Mode

7 modes (Vivid,Standard,Eco, Cinema,Game isf Expert1,isf Expert2)

Picture Wizard II (2D/3D)

Yes

Aspect Ratio

8 modes ( 16:9, Just scan, Original, Full Wide, 4:3, 14:9, Cinema Zoom 1, Zoom)

Just Scan (1:1 Pixel Matching) 0% OverScan

( HDMI/Component/RF) 1080i / 1080p / 720p

AV Mode (Picture & Sound)

Yes (Off/ Cinema/ Game)

(3D MPEG) Noise Reduction

Yes

Real Cinema 24p (3:2 Pull Down)

Yes

AUDIO

Mono / Stereo / Dual (MTS/SAP)

Yes

Dolby Digital Decoder

Yes

DTS Decoder

Yes

Speaker System

1 Way 2 Speakers

Audio Output

20W

Sound System

Virtual Surround Plus

Clear Voice II

Yes

Sound Mode

6 modes (Standard, Music, Cinema, Sport, Game, User setting)

SMART Sound Mode

Yes

Sound Optimizer

3 modes (Normal, Wall-Mount Type, Stand Type)

Optical Sound Sync

Yes

Wireless Sound Sync

Ready (available with magic remote dongle)

SMART TV

Smart Home

Yes

App Store

Yes

Full Web Browser

Yes

Social Center

Yes

Skype

Ready

Search & Recommendation

Yes(Search)

Game World

Yes

SMART SHARE

Media Share - Remote App

Yes

Media Share - Network File Browser

Yes

Media Share - Media Link

Yes

Media Share - Window Media Player (Play to)

Yes

Media Share - DLNA

Yes

Screen Share - MHL

Yes

Screen Share - Miracast

Yes

Screen Share - 2nd Display

Yes

Screen Share - NFC (Mobile → TV, TV → Mobile)

Yes

Screen Share - WiDi

Yes

Wi-Fi Built-in / Wi-Fi Ready

Built-in

WiFi Direct

Yes

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Yes

TIME MACHINE

Scheduled Recording - Manual

Yes

TIME MACHINE II

Internal Memory

Yes (1. HD Input - High Definition : About 12Min - Normal : About 1Hr 2. SD & Analog Input - High Definition : About 45Min - Normal : About 1Hr 16Min)

USB

Divx (SD/HD/Plus HD)

DivX HD

Picture

JPEG

Audio Codec

AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, AAC, Mpeg, MP3, PCM, DTS

SPECIAL

Motion Eye Care

Yes

Smart Energy Saving

Yes

Input Labeling

Yes

e-Manual

Yes

CHANNEL

Auto Tuning / Programming

Yes

Program (Channel) Edit (Add/Delete)

Yes

Program (Channel) Labeling (Name Edit)

Yes

Favorite Channel Programming

Yes

TIME/CLOCK

Auto/ Manual Clock

Yes

On Time/ Off Time

Yes

Sleep Timer

Yes

Auto Off/ Auto Sleep

Yes

INPUT & OUTPUT(REAR)

Digital Audio Out (Optical)

1 (Optical)

Headphone out

1 (H)

LAN

1 (H)

RF In

Yes

INPUT AND OUTPUT (SIDE)

HDMI1.4 (Simplink : HDMI CEC)

3 (V)

USB 3.0/2.0

0 / 3 (V)

INPUT DEVICE / UX

Magic Remote

ready

Voice Recognition

Yes

Feature

Search / Web browsing / SNS

Smart Phone Remote Controller (Remote App)

Yes

TV Camera

Ready (VC400)

POWER

Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

100~240Vac 50-60Hz

DIMENSIONS

Without Stand (kg)

9.3

With Stand (kg)

10.4

Without Stand (W x H x D)(mm)

968 x 566 x 79

With Stand (W x H x D)(mm)

968 x 628 x 235

