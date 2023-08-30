About Cookies on This Site

LG 42LW5700 LED, Cinema 3D – Smart TV

Specs

Reviews

Support

42LW5700

42LW5700

LG 42LW5700 LED, Cinema 3D – Smart TV

All specs

COMMON SPEC

Screen Size ( Inch )

42

PICTURE

BLU Type

Edge LED Plus

Resolution

1920x1080

Motion Clarity Index

600 Hz

Dynamic Contrast Ratio

8,000,000:1

Response Time(MPRT)

2.4ms

WCC (Wide Color Control)

Yes

VIDEO

Aspect Ratio Correction

7 Modes (16:9/JustScan/Original/4:3/14:9/Zoom/CinemaZoom)

24p Real Cinema(24p 5:5/2:2 Pull down Mode)

Yes

Expert Mode / ISF Ready

Yes

xvyCC

Yes

Picture Wizard II

Yes

Just Scan (0% overscan)

Yes

SOUND

Audio Output

10W+10W

Speaker System

1 Way 2 Speakers

Infinite Sound

Yes

Bass/Treble/Balance

Yes

Auto Volume

Yes

Sound Mode

5 Modes (Standard, Music, Cinema, Sport, Game)

Clear Voice II

Yes

FEATURE

3D

Yes

SIMPLINK (HDMI CEC)

Yes

USB MP3 / JPEG / DivX

Yes / Yes

USB 2.0

MP3/JPEG

DLNA

Yes

INTERFACE

USB 2.0

2

HDMI In

4

RF In

Yes

AV In

Yes

Component in (Y,Pb,Pr) + Audio

1

RGB In (D-sub 15pin) - PC

Yes

PC Audio Input

Yes

RS-232C (Control / SVC)

Yes

RGB In (D-sub 15pin)

Yes

LAN (For Modem)

Yes

Digital Audio Out

Yes

Phone Jack(component)

Yes

Wireless Control

Yes

POWER

Voltage, Hz

100 ~ 240V 50/60Hz

Consumption (IEC62087 dynamic broadcast-content video signal)

140

Standby (Off mode)

0.1W↓

DIMENSION

SET (w/o stand)

13.4

with stand

15.7

Packing

18.9

SET (w/o stand)

999 x 623 x 30.9

with stand

999 x 681 x 255

CINEMA 3D SPECIFCATION

SG / Cinema

Cinema

Module

FPR

Module Maker

LGD

Frequency

FHD T120Hz

3D MEMC

Yes

3D Local Dimming

Yes

Cross talk

1%

Infinite 3D Sound

Yes

Horizontal viewing angle

Yes

Head tilt angle (available to watch lying)

Yes

Converting 2D to 3D

Yes (RF, HDMI, USB, DLNA, Component, Composite, RGB)

Converting 3D to 2D

Yes (RF, HDMI, USB, DLNA, RGB)

Depth Control: 2D to 3D

'0~+20 (default : 10)

Viewpoint Control: 3D contents

-10~+10 (default : 0)

Viewpoint Control: 2D to 3D

-10~+10 (default : 0)

UI Type

2D

3D camera still picture (MPF type)

Yes

3D moving picture

3D WMV single stream

3D INPUT MODE

Component

2D to 3D

RGB

T/B, S/S (1920x1080@60Hz)

USB

T/B, S/S, C/B (1080p@30Hz)

Composite

2D to 3D

RF

T/B, S/S (720p@60Hz/50Hz, 1080i@60Hz/50Hz)

3D GLASSES

Model Number

AG-F210

Light Transmittance

70%

Weight

16g

Charging time / Using time

free

Viewing distance

free

color variation(△uv)

±15

WIRELESS FUNCTIONS

Wireless HD Ready

Yes

Network Solution

Amimon

Video Resolution

1080p / 60f

DRM / Content Protection

HDCP - ART

Compress / Decompress

Semi-Uncompressed

Distance

* NLOS 30m = 98.4ft

Network (Frequency)

WHDI (5GHz)

BROADBAND

NetCast™ Entertainment Access

Yes

Application Store

Yes

Search & Recommended

Yes

SKYPE Ready

Yes (NSU, 3Q)

NETWORK

Wifi

Yes (Ready, No Dongle in the Box)

PC contents Sharing (CIFS/DLNA)

Yes (DLNA Certified)

Windows 7 Certified

Yes

SIMPLINK (HDMI CEC)

Yes

USB 2.0

Audio

mp3

Picture

jpeg

Video Codec

DivX3.11, DivX4.12, DivX5.x, DivX6, Xvid1.00, Xvide1.01, Xvid1.02, Xvid1.03, Xvid 1.10-beta-1/beta-2, Mpeg-1, Mpeg-2, Mpeg-4, H.264, AVC

Audio Codec

AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, AAC, Mpeg, MP3, PCM

DivX Caption Fomat

smi/*.srt/*.sub(MicroDVD, SubViewer1.0/2.0)/*.ass/*.ssa/*.txt(TMPlayer)/*.psb(PowerDivx)

DiVX (SD/HD/HD Plus)

Yes (HD Plus)

SPECIAL

DVR (Built-in/Ready)

Yes

Magic Motion Remote Control

Yes

Smart Energy Saving

Yes, Plus (Backlight Control+Intelligent Sensor)

Intelligent Sensor

Yes

1080p Source Input

HDMI 60p/50p/30p/24p Component 60p/50p

AV Input Navigation/ EZ Input searching

Yes

Input Labeling

Yes

EZ OSD(MENU SYSTEM)

Language

EN/FR/TH/MA/IN/AR/HE/RU/Kurd/Far/VN/SP/PO

Quick Menu

Aspect Ratio, Picture Mode, Sound Mode, Sleep Timer, Audio, Energy Saving, AV Mode, Skip On/Off, USB Device

UI Version

Yes (2011 New UI)

CHANNEL(PROGRAM)

Auto Tuning / Programming

Yes

Program (Channel) Edit (Add / Delete)

Yes

Program (Channel) Labeling (Name Edit)

Yes

Favorite Channel Programming

Yes

TIME/CLOCK

Auto/ Manual Clock

Yes

On Time/ Off Time

Yes

Sleep Timer

Yes

Auto Off/ Auto Sleep

Yes

