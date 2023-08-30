We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG 47 INCH Smart TV with webOS
All specs
-
Display Device
-
LED
-
Screen Size (Inch)
-
47
-
Resolution
-
FULL HD 1920 x 1080
-
Dynamic MCI (Hz)
-
500
-
Analog TV Reception
-
PALⅠ, PAL/SECAM BG/DK, NTSC M
-
Digital TV Reception - Terrestrial
-
DVB-T2 (V1.3.1)
-
Triple XD Engine
-
Yes
-
Tru Black Control
-
Yes
-
Resolution Upscaler
-
Yes (Resolution upscaler Basic)
-
Active Noise Reduction
-
Yes
-
Tru Color Enhancer
-
Yes
-
Dynamic Clear White
-
Yes
-
Dynamic Color Enhancer
-
Yes
-
Picture Mode
-
8 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema,Soccer, Game, Expert1, Expert2) Asia :APS MEA : Eco
-
Picture Wizard III
-
Yes
-
Aspect Ratio
-
8 modes (16:9, Just scan, Original, Full Wide, 4:3, 14:9, Zoom, Cinema Zoom)
-
Just Scan (1:1 Pixel Matching) 0% OverScan
-
Yes (HDMI/Component/RF) 1080i / 1080p / 720p
-
Real Cinema 24p
-
Yes
-
H.264 Codec
-
Yes
-
Mono / Stereo / Dual (MTS/SAP)
-
Yes
-
Dolby Digital Decoder
-
Yes
-
DTS Decoder
-
Yes
-
Speaker System
-
2Ch Speaker System
-
Audio Output
-
20W
-
Sound System
-
Virtual Surround Plus
-
Clear Voice II
-
Yes
-
Sound Mode
-
6 modes (Standard, News, Music, Cinema, Soccer, Game)
-
SMART Sound Mode
-
Yes
-
Sound Optimizer
-
3 modes (Off, Stand Type, Wall-mounted Type)
-
Optical Sound Sync
-
Yes
-
Wireless Sound Sync
-
Audio device : Initial
-
Private Sound Sync
-
Yes (with Headphone and Mobile)
-
apt-X Encoder
-
Yes
-
Launcher (Recent / Home / My Apps)
-
Yes
-
LG Store
-
Yes
-
Live Menu
-
Yes
-
Full Web Browser
-
Yes
-
Skype
-
Ready (available with Camera accessory)
-
Finger Gesture
-
Yes
-
Magic Remote 3 Modes (Pointing/Wheel/Voice)
-
B/in
-
Contents Share- Remote App
-
Yes
-
Contents Share-Google Dial
-
Yes
-
Screen Share-Screen Share- Smart Mobile Link (MHL)
-
Yes
-
Screen Share-Miracast
-
Yes
-
Screen Share- WiDi
-
Yes
-
Wi-Fi B/in / Wi-Fi Ready
-
B/in
-
Simplink(compatible with other brands)
-
Yes / No
-
WiFi Direct
-
Yes
-
Recording Format
-
NTFS
-
External HDD Recording
-
Yes
-
LivePlayback(Time shift) - External HDD
-
Yes
-
Scheduled Recording - Manual
-
Yes
-
Scheduled Recording - Program Information
-
Yes
-
Divx (SD/HD/Plus HD)
-
DivX HD
-
Picture
-
JPEG, JPS, MPO
-
Audio Codec
-
AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HAAC, AAC, Mpeg, MP3, PCM
-
Motion Eye Care
-
Yes
-
Intelligent Sensor
-
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
Yes
-
Input Labeling
-
Yes
-
e-Manual
-
Yes
-
Auto Tuning / Programming
-
Yes
-
Program (Channel) Edit (Add / Delete)
-
Yes
-
Program (Channel) Labeling (Name Edit)
-
Yes
-
Favorite Channel Programming
-
Yes
-
Auto/ Manual Clock
-
Yes
-
On/Off Timer
-
Yes
-
Sleep Timer
-
Yes
-
Auto Off/ Auto Sleep
-
Yes
-
HDMI 1.4
-
3
-
USB 2.0
-
3
-
RF In
-
1 (H)
-
Composite In (CVBS + Audio)
-
1 (H, Component common use)
-
Digital Audio Out (Optical)
-
1 (H)
-
LAN
-
1 (H)
-
Headphone out
-
1 (H)
-
RS-232C (Control / SVC)
-
USB to RS232C
-
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
-
100~240Vac 50-60Hz
-
Standby Mode
-
0.3W
-
Weight With Stand
-
13.0kg
-
TV With Stand (W x H x D)
-
1072 x 677 x 247
-
TV Camera
-
Ready
-
Accessory - TV Camera
-
Ready (VC500)
