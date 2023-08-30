We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG 47LV3730 LED, Smart TV
All specs
-
Screen Size ( Inch )
-
47
-
BLU Type
-
Edge LED Plus
-
Resolution
-
1920x1080
-
TruMotion
-
50Hz (MCI: 100Hz)
-
Dynamic Contrast Ratio
-
4,000,000:1
-
Response Time(MPRT)
-
3ms
-
WCC (Wide Color Control)
-
Yes
-
Aspect Ratio Correction
-
7 Modes (16:9/JustScan/Original/4:3/14:9/Zoom/CinemaZoom)
-
24p Real Cinema(24p 5:5/2:2 Pull down Mode)
-
Yes
-
Expert Mode / ISF Ready
-
Yes
-
xvyCC
-
Yes
-
Picture Wizard II
-
Yes
-
Just Scan (0% overscan)
-
Yes
-
Audio Output
-
10W+10W
-
Speaker System
-
1 Way 2 Speakers
-
Infinite Sound
-
Yes
-
Bass/Treble/Balance
-
Yes
-
Auto Volume
-
Yes
-
Sound Mode
-
5 Modes (Standard, Music, Cinema, Sport, Game)
-
Clear Voice II
-
Yes
-
SIMPLINK (HDMI CEC)
-
Yes
-
USB MP3 / JPEG / DivX
-
Yes / Yes
-
USB 2.0
-
MP3/JPEG
-
DLNA
-
Yes
-
USB 2.0
-
1
-
HDMI In
-
3
-
RF In
-
Yes
-
AV In
-
Yes
-
Component in (Y,Pb,Pr) + Audio
-
1
-
RGB In (D-sub 15pin) - PC
-
Yes
-
PC Audio Input
-
Yes
-
RS-232C (Control / SVC)
-
Yes
-
RGB In (D-sub 15pin)
-
Yes
-
LAN (For Modem)
-
Yes
-
Digital Audio Out
-
Yes
-
Voltage, Hz
-
100 ~ 240V 50/60Hz
-
Consumption (IEC62087 dynamic broadcast-content video signal)
-
140
-
Standby (Off mode)
-
0.1W↓
-
SET (w/o stand)
-
18.7
-
with stand
-
20.9
-
Packing
-
24.1
-
SET (w/o stand)
-
1108 x 677 x 30.4(40.1)
-
with stand
-
1108 x 746 x 256
-
Packing
-
1330 x 810 x 141
-
NetCast™ Entertainment Access
-
Yes
-
Application Store
-
Yes
-
Search & Recommended
-
Yes
-
SKYPE Ready
-
Yes (NSU, 3Q)
-
Wifi
-
Yes (Ready, No Dongle in the Box)
-
PC contents Sharing (CIFS/DLNA)
-
Yes (DLNA Certified)
-
Windows 7 Certified
-
Yes
-
SIMPLINK (HDMI CEC)
-
Yes
-
Audio
-
mp3
-
Video Codec
-
DivX3.11, DivX4.12, DivX5.x, DivX6, Xvid1.00, Xvide1.01, Xvid1.02, Xvid1.03, Xvid 1.10-beta-1/beta-2, Mpeg-1, Mpeg-2, Mpeg-4, H.264, AVC
-
Audio Codec
-
AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, AAC, Mpeg, MP3, PCM
-
DivX Caption Fomat
-
smi/*.srt/*.sub(MicroDVD, SubViewer1.0/2.0)/*.ass/*.ssa/*.txt(TMPlayer)/*.psb(PowerDivx)
-
DiVX (SD/HD/HD Plus)
-
Yes (HD Plus)
-
Magic Motion Remote Control
-
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
Yes, Plus (Backlight Control+Intelligent Sensor)
-
Intelligent Sensor
-
Yes
-
1080p Source Input
-
HDMI 60p/50p/30p/24p Component 60p/50p
-
AV Input Navigation/ EZ Input searching
-
Yes
-
Input Labeling
-
Yes
-
Language
-
EN/FR/TH/MA/IN/AR/HE/RU/Kurd/Far/VN/SP/PO
-
Quick Menu
-
Aspect Ratio, Picture Mode, Sound Mode, Sleep Timer, Audio, Energy Saving, AV Mode, Skip On/Off, USB Device
-
UI Version
-
Yes (2011 New UI)
-
Auto Tuning / Programming
-
Yes
-
Program (Channel) Edit (Add / Delete)
-
Yes
-
Program (Channel) Labeling (Name Edit)
-
Yes
-
Favorite Channel Programming
-
Yes
-
Auto/ Manual Clock
-
Yes
-
On Time/ Off Time
-
Yes
-
Sleep Timer
-
Yes
-
Auto Off/ Auto Sleep
-
Yes
