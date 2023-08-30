We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG 55LM6200 Cinema 3D Smart TV
All specs
Screen Size ( Inch )
55
Analog
Yes (PAL-I, PAL/SECAM BG/DK, NTSC M)
BLU Type
Edge
Resolution
1920x1080
Dynamic Motion Clarity Index
400
Screen Size
119
Aspect Ratio Correction
7 modes (No Zoom Mode) ( 16:9, Just scan, Original, Full Wide, 4:3, 14:9, Cinema Zoom 1)
Picture Wizard II
Yes
Picture Mode
7 Modes(Intelligent sensor, Vivid, Standard, Cinema,Game, isf Expert1, isf Expert2)
Just Scan (0% overscan)
HDMI :1080i,1080p,720p, component : 1080i,1080p,720p
AV Mode (Picture & Sound)
3 Modes (Off / Cinema / Game)
Triple XD Engine
Yes
Resolution Upscaler (Plus/Basic)
Yes (Basic)
Smart Enhancer
Yes
Contrast Optimizer /local dimming
Yes
Audio Output
10W+10W
Speaker System
1 Way 2 Speakers
Sound Mode
7 Modes (Music / Cinema / Sport / Game / Standard / Vivid / User setting)
Clear Voice II
Yes
Dolby Digital Decoder
Yes
Surround System
Virtual Surround
Sound Optimizer
Yes (3 mode)
Mute
Yes (Normal)
Mono / Stereo / Dual (MTS/SAP)
Yes
USB 2.0
3 (1: Hub)
RF In
Yes
AV In
Yes
Component in (Y,Pb,Pr) + Audio
1
PC Audio Input
Yes
USB 2.0
Yes
RGB In (D-sub 15pin)
Yes
LAN (For Modem)
Yes
Digital Audio Out
Yes
Voltage, Hz
100 ~ 240V 50/60Hz
Standby (Stand by mode)
0.5W
SET (w/o stand)
21.9
with stand
25.5
Packing
31.2
with stand
1263 x 754 x 35.5
SET (w/o stand)
1268 x822 x 315
Packing
1570 x 880 x 190
SG / Cinema
Cinema
Module
FPR
Converting 2D to 3D
Yes
Converting 3D to 2D
Yes
Depth Control
'0~+20 (default : 10)
Viewpoint Control
'-10~+10 (default : 0)
3D Depth Control
'0~+20 (default : 10)
3D Viewpoint Control
-10~+10 (default : 0)
3D Image Correction
Yes
3D Sound Zooming
Yes
Dual Play/3D
Yes
Format Auto Detection
Yes
Home Dashboard 2.0
Yes
App Store
Yes
Premium CP
Yes
Full Web Browser
Yes
Social Center
Yes
Search & Recommendation
Yes
3D World (3D Contents Streaming)
Yes
3D Effect Game
Yes
Skype Ready
Yes
Smart Phone Remort Support
Yes
Picture In Picture
Yes
External Device App Download
Yes
Wifi
Yes (Ready)
Windows 7 Certified
Yes
SIMPLINK (HDMI CEC)
Yes
WiFi Direct
Yes
Media Link
Yes
DLNA (Movie/Photo/Music)
Yes
WiFi Display
Yes
WiDi
Yes
Picture
jpeg
Audio Codec
AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, AAC, Mpeg, MP3, PCM, DTS
USB Version (& Speed)
2.0
USB Hub
Yes
Moving Picture Playback (SD/HD/Plus HD)
Divx HD
Smart Energy Saving
Yes, Plus (Backlight Control+Intelligent Sensor)
Intelligent Sensor
Yes
Input Labeling
Yes
Key Lock/ Child Lock
Yes
Closed Caption
Subtitle
Camera (Ready/Built-in)
Yes (Ready)
EPG (SI - 8 days)
Yes
Quick View (Flashback)
Yes
e-Manual
Yes
e-Streamer
Yes
Quick Menu
Aspect Ratio,Picture mode, Sound mode, sleep timer,USB eject,Skip off/on ,subtitle language, audio language, audio description, energy saving, AV mode
Auto Tuning / Programming
Yes
Program (Channel) Edit (Add / Delete)
Yes
Program (Channel) Labeling (Name Edit)
Yes
Favorite Channel Programming
Yes
Auto/ Manual Clock
Yes
On Time/ Off Time
Yes
Sleep Timer
Yes
Auto Off/ Auto Sleep
Yes
DVR Type I (B/I, Ready)
Yes (Ready)
DVR Type (Digital / Analog)
Digital only
Watch & Recording
Yes
Time Shift Signal
Yes
Conventional Remote
S-con
Magic Motion Remote Control
Ready
Modes ( 4 modes/ 3modes)
3 mode
