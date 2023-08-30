About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG Smart 3D Blu-Ray™ Player

Specs

Reviews

Support

LG Smart 3D Blu-Ray™ Player

BP740

LG Smart 3D Blu-Ray™ Player

Print

All specs

DESIGN

Dimensions W x H x D (mm)

430 x 43.5 X 205

Weight

1.55kg

MD Type

Tray

Display

LED Clock (Green)

IN/OUT

HDMI Output

Yes

Optical Audio Output

Yes

USB

1ea

Ethernet

Yes

POWER

Type

SMPS

Power Consumption (in Operation)

16W

PROFILE & PLAYABLE DISC

BD profile

5.0

USB playback

Yes

BD-ROM/BD-R/BD-RE

Yes

DVD-ROM/DVD±R/DVD±RW

Yes

Audio CD/CD-R/CD-RW

Yes

DTS-CD

Yes

PLAYABLE DECODING FORMAT

MPEG-1

Yes

MPEG2

Yes

MPEG4 AVC (H.264)

Yes

SMPTE VC1 (VC-9)

Yes

DivX DivX HD

Yes

MKV

Yes

AVC Rec

Yes

AVCHD

Yes

M4V

Yes

WMV

Yes

3GP

Yes

MP4

Yes

MOV

Yes

DTS

Yes

FLV

Yes

VOB

Yes

TS

Yes

DAT

Yes

CONNECTIVITY

Wired

Yes

Wi-Fi Built-In

Yes

Wi-Fi Direct

Yes

Miracast

Yes

DLNA DMP/DMR/DMS

Yes/Yes/No

CONVENIENCE

Private Sound Mode

Yes

Set Up Wizard

Yes

SIMPLINK

Yes

Timer Bar

Yes

LG Remote App

Yes

Screen Saver

Yes

Auto Power Off

Yes

Parental Lock

Yes

VIDEO FEATURES

1080p Upscaling

Yes

Digital Cinema 4K upscaling

Yes

2D to 3D Conversion

Yes

Noise Reduction

Yes

NTSC⇔PAL Conversion

Yes

Deep Color

Yes

xvYCC

Yes

Video Enhancement

Yes

What people are saying