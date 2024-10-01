LG NANO91 75" NanoCell 4K TV

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
See Pure Colors with
Eye Comfort
The image of a forest on the TV screen with the mark of "UL that certified No Photobiological LED Hazard"
1) UL Verified Mark is certified for LG NanoCell 65NANO90, 65NANO80.
2) International Electrotechnical Commission
*Image simulated.
*Conventional refers to LG’s UHD TVs without NanoCell technology.
*FILMMAKER MODE™ logo is a trademark of UHD Alliance, Inc.
© 2019 Disney and its related entities
*Disney+ subscription not included. New Disney+ subscribers are eligible for a 7-day free trial. A subscription costs $6.99/month (plus tax, where applicable), and is charged on a recurring monthly basis after the end of your free trial. Cancel anytime. Subject to terms at https://disneyplus.com/legal.
*Supported service may differ by country.
*Apple, the Apple logo, and Apple TV are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. Apple TV+ is a trademark of Apple Inc.
*Supported service may differ by country.
*Available on 2019 TV models after software updates.
*Image simulated.
*Image simulated.
*Software update is required to support this feature.
*Image simulated.
*Image simulated.
*Supported service may differ by country.
*Connection with LG speakers is available now. Other brand speakers that do not comply with the specification may not be compatible.
Your Central Hub of Convenience
A men and women sitting on a sofa in the living room with the Home Dashboard on the TV screen
*Natural voice recognition is available in English, Korean, German, French, Italian, Spanish, Portuguese, Russian, Polish, Turkish, Japanese, Arabic, Vietnamese, Thai, Swedish, Indonesian, Danish, Dutch, Taiwanese, and Norwegian.
**Dutch and Norwegian will be available in the second half of 2020.
***Supported service may differ by country.
****The feature name on the settings may vary among TV OS versions
All specs
DISPLAY TYPE
-
Screen Type
4K NanoCell
-
Screen Size (inch)
75"
-
Resolution
3,840 x 2,160
-
NanoCell Display
Yes
-
Wide Viewing Angle
Wide Viewing Angle
-
Wide Color Gamut
Nano Color
-
Biliion Rich Colors
Yes
-
Dimming
Full Array Dimming
-
Ultra Luminance
Ultra Luminance
-
BLU Type
Slim Direct
-
TruMotion / Refresh Rate
Refresh Rate 100Hz
PICTURE QUALITY
-
Processor
α7 Gen3 Processor 4K
-
AI Picture / Pro
AI Picture
-
Auto Genre Selection
Yes (Dolby HDR only)
-
Image Enhancing
Image Enhancing
-
AI Brightness Control
Yes
-
HDR
Cinema HDR
-
Dolby Vision IQ (RF / HDMI / CP / USB)
HDMI/CP/USB (4K/2K)
-
HDR10 Pro (RF / HDMI / CP / USB)
RF/HDMI/CP/USB (4K/2K)
-
HLG (RF / HDMI / CP / USB)
RF/HDMI/CP/USB (4K/2K)
-
FILMMAKER MODE ™
Yes
-
HDR Effect
Yes (4K/2K)
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping / Pro
HDR Dynamic Tone Mapping
-
4K HFR (RF / HDMI / CP / USB)
HDMI
-
2K HFR (RF / HDMI / CP / USB)
HDMI
-
Motion Pro
Motion Pro
-
Dimming Algorithm
LG Local Contrast
-
Upscaler
4K Upscaler
-
HEVC (Video Decoder)
4K@120P, 10bit
-
VP9 (Video Decoder)
4K@60p, 10bit
-
AV1
4K@60p, 10bit
-
HGIG Mode
Yes
-
Instant Game Response (VRR/ALLM)
VRR/ALLM
-
Picture Mode
10 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, HDR Effect, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))
-
Auto Calibration
Yes
SOUND QUALITY
-
Speaker (Sound Output)
40W (WF:20W, 10W per Channel)
-
Channel
2.0ch
-
Direction
Down Firing
-
Simultaneous Audio Output
Yes
-
Dolby Atmos®
Yes
-
AI Sound / Pro
AI Sound Pro
-
AI Acoustic Tuning
Yes
-
Surround Mode
Ultra Surround
-
Clear Voice
Clear Voice III
-
Bluetooth Surround Ready
Yes (Required Bluetooth)
-
WiSA Speakers
Yes (2.0ch)
-
LG Sound Sync
Yes (Required Bluetooth)
-
Auto Notification (Bluetooth easy pairing)
Yes (Required Bluetooth)
-
Sound Share
Yes
-
Audio Codec
AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X
AI
-
ThinQ™
Yes (Required Bluetooth)
-
Intelligent Voice Recognition
Yes (2.0ch)
-
Speech to Text
Yes (Required Bluetooth)
-
LG Voice Search
Yes (Required Bluetooth)
-
Google Assistant
Yes
-
AI UX
Yes
-
AI Home
Yes
-
AI Recommendation
Yes
-
Intelligent Edit
Yes
-
Home Dashboard
Yes
-
Auto Device Detection(Magic Remote Control)
Yes
-
Google Home Connection
Yes
-
Smart Speaker Compatible
Yes
-
Mobile Connectivity
Yes
-
Screen Share
Yes
-
LG TV Plus App
Yes
-
ThinQ™ App
Yes
-
Remote Voice Recognition
Yes
SMART FEATURE
-
Operating System (OS)
webOS Smart TV
-
Number of CPUs
Quad
-
Magic Remote Control
Built-In
-
Quick Access
Yes
-
Universal Control
Yes (Magic Remote Controller)
-
360° VR Play
Yes
-
Related Content Search
Yes
-
Art Gallery
Yes
-
LG Store
Yes
-
DIAL
Yes
-
Web Browser
Yes
-
Music Player
Yes
-
TV On With Mobile
Yes
-
Wi-Fi TV On
Yes
-
Bluetooth Low Energy On
Yes (Required Bluetooth)
-
Network File Browser
Yes
-
Block access to harmful site
Yes
-
Live Plus (ACR-based Bilateral Service)
webOS5.0
-
Hotel Mode
Yes
-
Sports Alert
Yes
-
Music Discovery
Yes
BROADCASTING SYSTEM
-
Digital TV Reception(Terrestrial,Cable,Satellite)
Yes
-
Terrestrial
DVB-T2
-
Cable
DVB-C (VH Only)
-
Analog TV Reception
Yes
-
Data Broadcasting (Country Spec)
HbbTV (Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam)
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI
4 (Side)
-
Version
HDMI 2.1 (2)/HDMI 2.0 (2)
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Yes
-
eARC / ARC (Audio Return Channel)
eARC (HDMI 3)
-
USB
1(Rear)/2 (Side)
-
LAN
Yes (Rear)
-
Component
Yes (Rear, Gender Type)
-
Composite In (AV)
Yes (Rear, Gender Type)
-
RF In
1 (RF)
-
SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)
Yes (Rear)
-
IR Blaster
Yes
-
Headphone out
Yes (Bottom)
-
Line out
Yes (Headphone Out Common)
-
Wifi
Yes (802.11ac)
-
Bluetooth
Yes (V5.0)
POWER
-
Power Supply
AC 100~240V 50-60Hz
-
Standby Power Consumption
0.5W↓
-
Power Consumption (W)
166
-
Energy Saving Mode
Yes
-
Illuminance Green sensor
Yes
-
Energy Standard
Yes
-
ENERGY STAR® Qualified (Ticks)
4
-
Estimated Annual Operating Cost ($)
82
-
Estimated Annual Electricity Use (kWh)
303
WEIGHT/DIMENSIONS
-
Weight without Stand (kg)
35
-
Weight with Stand (kg)
37.9
-
Size without Stand (WxHxD mm)
1677 x 966 x 72.9
-
Size with Stand (WxHxD mm)
1677 x 1043 x 384
ACCESSORY
-
Remote
MR20
-
Batteries
Yes (AA x 2EA)
-
Component/AV Gender
Yes
-
Power Cable
Yes
WALL MOUNT
-
VESA Size (HxV mm)
600 x 400
-
LG bracket Model (Optional)
LSW640A/B
What people are saying
