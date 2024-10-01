Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG UN8100 82'' UHD 4K TV, front view with infill image,82UN8100PTB
A panoramic view of the soccer stadium filled with spectators shown inside a TV frame.

The Real 4K TV for all your entertainment needs

LG UHD TV was made to entertain by taking everything you watch to a new level. Whether it's cinema, sports, or games, it delivers real 4K images with vivid color and fine detail. Enjoy more realistic images in four times the resolution of Full HD.

*The actual product may differ from image shown.

Noise reduction, dynamic color, and upscaling icons and a TV screen showing a scenic shot of mountains, forest, and a lake.
Quad Core Processor 4K

Enhance everything you watch

The processor removes video noise and creates more vibrant color and contrast. Low resolution images are upscaled and reproduced at close to 4K quality.

A men and women sitting on a sofa in the living room with the Home Dashboard on the TV screen.
ThinQ™ AI

Your central hub of convenience

Intelligent LG ThinQ™ AI makes life all the more convenient. *Natural voice recognition allows you to command and control your Home IoT ecosystem

Your central hub of convenience Learn More

*Natural voice recognition is available in English, Korean, German, French, Italian, Spanish, Portuguese, Russian, Polish, Turkish, Japanese, Arabic, Vietnamese, Thai, Swedish, Indonesian, Danish, Dutch, Taiwanese, and Norwegian.

*Dutch and Norwegian will be available in the second half of 2020.

*Supported service may differ by country.

*The actual product may differ from image shown.

*The feature name on the settings may vary among TV OS versions.

A TV screen showing a scene from a fantasy movie with a woman standing in the fields facing the mountains.
True Cinema Experience

Bring theater home

A man is sitting on a couch watching an action movie. The girl on the TV has a fully drawn bow and arrow.
FILMMAKER MODE™

Watch content as the creator intended

The processor automatically turns off motion smoothing for the full motion picture effect. Watch films and other content with the creative intent and cinematic experience preserved.

*FILMMAKER MODE™ logo is a trademark of UHD Aliance, Inc.
*The actual product may differ from image shown.

A TV screen showing a women in traditional dress dancing on the street.
Dolby Vision IQ

See movies the way they should be seen

Dolby Vision IQ intelligently adjusts screen brightness, color, and contrast based on content genre and lighting conditions.

A couple in a car driving down a road. Half is shown on a conventional screen shown with poor picture quality. The other half shown with crisp, vivid LG UHD TV picture quality.
HDR 10 Pro & HLG Pro

Enjoy content in lifelike high definition

LG UHD TVs provide optimal HDR picture quality with the support of major HDR formats including HDR 10 Pro and HLG Pro.

*Screen images simulated.

Family of seven gathered in the living room, watching a movie. TV screen shows a band performing.
Ultra Surround

Dive into the art of sound

Multiple virtual audio channels create a more immersive sound experience. Enjoy subtle dialogue and sophisticated sound as if you were in the scene itself.

*Screen images simulated.

*The actual product may differ from image shown.

Two app logos shown from left to right: Netflix and Apple TV
Unlimited Entertainment

Endless content. Endless enjoyment

Access the Apple TV app and Netflix. Choose from the latest movies, TV shows, documentaries, and live sports, and find them all in one place.

*Apple, the Apple logo, and Apple TV are trademarks of Apple Inc, registered in the U.S. and other countries. Apple TV+ is a trademark of Apple Inc.
*Supported service may differ by country.

TV showing a scene from a shooting game where the player is overpowered by aliens with guns.
Realistic Gaming Experience

Win the game with LG UHD TV

A scene from a car racing game. Red car is shown up-close ranking third place.
VRR, ALLM and eARC

A more realistic gaming experience

A higher frame rate, VRR (Variable Refresh Rate), ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode) and eARC (Enhanced Audio Return Channel) all meeting HDMI 2.1 specifications. These latest features allow fast-moving content in higher resolution and smooth, synchronized graphics. It's a more lifelike gaming experience.
TV screen showing a game scene with the man standing in the middle of a forest. Half is shown on a conventional screen with poor picture quality. Other half is shown on LG UHD TV screen with crisp, vivid picture quality.
HGiG profile for HDR Gaming

Immerse yourself in the game

HGiG recognizes tv performance and picture quality then tunes HDR graphics to provide the ultimate HDR gaming experience.

*Screen images simulated.

Close up view of player holding a racing wheel playing a racing game on a TV screen.
Low Input Lag

Take complete control without delays

LG UHD TVs allow users to take full and instant control of games without delays.

TV screen showing a stadium with a view of the running track up close. Stadium is filled with spectators.
Thrilling Sports Experience

Feel the stadium atmosphere

People watching sports game on TV in the living room with Bluetooth rear speakers.
Bluetooth Surround Ready

Big sound for the big game

Create a surround sound effect by connecting any two Bluetooth speakers to your LG UHD TV. Be more immersed in the game and feel the live atmosphere.

*Connection with LG speakers is available now. Compatibility with other brand speakers will be available in early 2020 after a software update.
*The actual product may differ from image shown.

TV showing a animated cartoon character and Sports alert at the bottom of the screen.
Sports Alert

Never miss a shot

Sports Alert notifies you before, during, and after games. Don't worry about missing the big plays, even when you're watching something else.

*Supported service may differ by country.

TV standing on a white stand against a white wall. TV screen shows home screen with webOS.

Live smarter with the new webOS

Enjoy more content through streaming services including Netflix, YouTube and more. And the newly added voice control feature allows you to control your home appliances with your voice.

*Launcher Bar may differ by region.
*The actual product may differ from image shown.

LG UHD TV, located on the wall in a living room with the minimal interior. Image of a flower is shown on the TV screen.

Designed for your space and entertainment

The slim bezels and sleek modern lines of LG UHD TVs add a premium design aesthetic to your space and enhance your viewing experience.

**The actual product may differ from image shown.

Print

All specs

DISPLAY TYPE

  • Screen Type

    4K UHD

  • Screen Size (inch)

    82"

  • Resolution

    3,840 x 2,160

  • BLU Type

    Direct

  • TruMotion / Refresh Rate

    Refresh Rate 100Hz

PICTURE QUALITY

  • Processor

    α7 Gen3 Processor 4K

  • AI Picture / Pro

    AI Picture

  • Auto Genre Selection

    Yes (Dolby HDR only)

  • Image Enhancing

    Image Enhancing

  • AI Brightness Control

    Yes

  • HDR

    Cinema HDR

  • Dolby Vision IQ (RF / HDMI / CP / USB)

    HDMI/CP/USB (4K/2K)

  • HDR10 Pro (RF / HDMI / CP / USB)

    RF/HDMI/CP/USB (4K/2K)

  • HLG (RF / HDMI / CP / USB)

    RF/HDMI/CP/USB (4K/2K)

  • FILMMAKER MODE™

    Yes

  • HDR Effect

    Yes (4K/2K)

  • Dynamic Tone Mapping / Pro

    HDR Dynamic Tone Mapping

  • 4K HFR (RF / HDMI / CP / USB)

    HDMI

  • 2K HFR (RF / HDMI / CP / USB)

    HDMI

  • Dimming Algorithm

    LG Local Contrast

  • Upscaler

    4K Upscaler

  • HEVC (Video Decoder)

    4K@60P, 10bit

  • VP9 (Video Decoder)

    4K@60p, 10bit

  • AV1

    4K@60p, 10bit

  • HGIG Mode

    Yes

  • Instant Game Response (VRR/ALLM)

    VRR/ALLM

  • Picture Mode

    10 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, HDR Effect, Filmmaker, (ISF) Expert (Bright Room), (ISF) Expert (Dark Room))

  • Auto Calibration

    Yes

SOUND QUALITY

  • Speaker (Sound Output)

    20W (10W per Channel)

  • Channel

    2.0ch

  • Direction

    Down Firing

  • Simultaneous Audio Output

    Yes

  • DOLBY ATMOS

    Yes

  • AI Sound / Pro

    AI Sound

  • AI Acoustic Tuning

    Yes

  • Surround Mode

    Ultra Surround

  • Clear Voice

    Clear Voice III

  • Bluetooth Surround Ready

    Yes (Required Bluetooth)

  • WiSA Speakers

    Yes (2.0ch)

  • LG Sound Sync

    Yes (Required Bluetooth)

  • Auto Notification (Bluetooth easy pairing)

    Yes (Required Bluetooth)

  • Sound Share

    Yes

  • Audio Codec

    AC4, AC3 (Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X

AI

  • ThinQ™

    Yes (Required Bluetooth)

  • Intelligent Voice Recognition

    Yes (2.0ch)

  • Speech to Text

    Yes (Required Bluetooth)

  • LG Voice Search

    Yes (Required Bluetooth)

  • Google Assistant

    Yes

  • AI UX

    Yes

  • AI Home

    Yes

  • AI Recommendation

    Yes

  • Intelligent Edit

    Yes

  • Home Dashboard

    Yes

  • Auto Device Detection (Magic Remote Control)

    Yes

  • Smart Speaker Compatible

    Yes

  • Google Home Connection

    Yes

  • Mobile Connectivity

    Yes

  • Screen Share

    Yes

  • LG TV Plus App

    Yes

  • ThinQ™ App

    Yes

SMART FEATURE

  • Operating System (OS)

    webOS Smart TV

  • Number of CPUs

    Quad

  • Magic Remote Control

    Built-In

  • Quick Access

    Yes

  • Universal Control

    Yes (Magic Remote Controller)

  • 360° VR Play

    Yes

  • Related Content Search

    Yes

  • Art Gallery

    Yes

  • LG Store

    Yes

  • DIAL

    Yes

  • Web Browser

    Yes

  • Music Player

    Yes

  • TV On With Mobile

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi TV On

    Yes

  • Bluetooth Low Energy On

    Yes (Required Bluetooth)

  • Network File Browser

    Yes

  • Block access to harmful site

    Yes

  • Live Plus (ACR-based Bilateral Service)

    webOS5.0

  • Hotel Mode

    Yes

  • Sports Alert

    Yes

  • Music Discovery

    Yes

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

  • Digital TV Reception(Terrestrial,Cable,Satellite)

    Yes

  • Terrestrial

    DVB-T2

  • Cable

    DVB-C (VH Only)

  • Analog TV Reception

    Yes

  • Data Broadcasting (Country Spec)

    HbbTV (Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam)

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI

    4 (Side)

  • Version

    HDMI 2.1 (2)/HDMI 2.0 (2)

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Yes

  • eARC / ARC (Audio Return Channel)

    eARC/ARC (HDMI3)

  • USB

    1(Rear)/2 (Side)

  • LAN

    Yes (Rear)

  • Component

    Yes (Rear, Gender Type)

  • Composite In (AV)

    Yes (Rear, Gender Type)

  • RF In

    1 (RF)

  • SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

    Yes (Rear)

  • Wifi

    Yes (802.11ac)

  • Bluetooth

    Yes (V5.0)

POWER

  • Power Supply

    AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

  • Standby Power Consumption

    0.5W↓

  • Power Consumption (W)

    219

  • Energy Saving Mode

    Yes

  • Illuminance Green sensor

    Yes

  • Energy Standard

    Yes

  • ENERGY STAR® Qualified (Ticks)

    4

  • Estimated Annual Operating Cost ($)

    108

  • Estimated Annual Electricity Use (kWh)

    400

WEIGHT/DIMENSIONS

  • Weight without Stand (kg)

    46.5

  • Weight with Stand (kg)

    49.9

  • Size without Stand (WxHxD mm)

    1850 x 1068 x 89.9

  • Size with Stand (WxHxD mm)

    1850 x 1144 x 432

ACCESSORY

  • Remote

    MR20

  • Batteries

    Yes (AA x 2EA)

  • Component / AV Gender

    Yes

  • Power Cable

    Yes

WALL MOUNT

  • VESA Size (HxV mm)

    600 x 400

  • LG bracket Model (Optional)

    LSW640A/B

