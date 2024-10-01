LG SIGNATURE ZX 88'' OLED 8K TV

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
*Calculation based on multiplying 8K resolution (7680 x 4320) and four sub-pixels.
*Screen images simulated
1) With AV1 you can watch the latest 8K videos on YouTube. Support for HEVC and VP9 provide coverage for other streaming services and local media playback.
2) Streaming may require a software update after purchase. 8K content availability may vary depending on the service provider.
*8K playback requires a high-bandwidth internet connection.
*The feature name on the settings may vary among TV OS versions.
*FILMMAKER MODE™ logo is a trademark of UHD Alliance, Inc.
*Apple, the Apple logo, and Apple TV are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. Apple TV+ is a trademark of Apple Inc.
*Watch Apple TV+ with a subscription.
**NVIDIA G-SYNC is compatible with RTX 20 and GTX 16 graphics cards. Older GPUs will not support G-SYNC compatibility.
*Screen images simulated
*Flicker-free feature optimized with default setting. Users who activate OLED Motion or OLED Motion Pro may experience flickering.
All specs
DISPLAY TYPE
-
Screen Type
8K OLED
-
Screen Size (inch)
88"
-
Resolution
7,680 x 4,320
-
Wide Viewing Angle
Perfect Viewing Angle
-
Wide Color Gamut
Perfect Color
-
Biliion Rich Colors
Yes
-
Perfect Black
Perfect Black
-
Dimming
Pixel Dimming
-
Ultra Luminance
Ultra Luminance Pro
-
TruMotion / Refresh Rate
Refresh Rate 100Hz
PICTURE QUALITY
-
Processor
α9 Gen3 AI Processor 8K
-
AI Picture / Pro
AI Picture Pro
-
Face Enhancing
AI Picture Pro - Face Enhancing
-
AI Upscaling
AI 8K Upscaling
-
Auto Genre Selection
Yes (SDR/HDR/Dolby HDR)
-
Image Enhancing
Image Enhacing on SQM
-
AI Brightness Control
Yes
-
HDR
Cinema HDR
-
Dolby Vision IQ (RF / HDMI / CP / USB)
HDMI / CP / USB (4K/2K)
-
HDR10 Pro (RF / HDMI / CP / USB)
RF / HDMI / CP / USB (4K/2K)
-
HLG (RF / HDMI / CP / USB)
RF / HDMI / CP / USB (4K/2K)
-
FILMMAKER MODE ™
Yes
-
HDR Effect
Yes (4K/2K)
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping / Pro
HDR Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro
-
4K HFR (RF / HDMI / CP / USB)
HDMI / USB
-
2K HFR (RF / HDMI / CP / USB)
HDMI / USB
-
Motion Pro
OLED Motion
-
Upscaler
8K Upscaler
-
HEVC (Video Decoder)
8K@60p, 10bit
4K@120p, 10bit
-
VP9 (Video Decoder)
Web Browser : 8K@60p, 10bit
CP : 4K@60p, 10bit
-
AV1
8K@60p, 10bit
4K@60p, 10bit
-
G-Sync Compatible
Yes
-
FreeSyncTM
Yes
-
HGIG Mode
Yes
-
Instant Game Response(VRR/ALLM)
VRR/ALLM
-
Picture Mode
10 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, HDR Effect, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))
-
Auto Calibration
Yes
SOUND QUALITY
-
Speaker (Sound Output)
80W (WF:40W, 10W per Channel)
-
Channel
4.2ch
-
Direction
Front Firing (Reflector)
-
Simultaneous Audio Output
Yes
-
DOLBY ATMOS
Yes
-
AI Sound / Pro
AI Sound Pro
-
AI Acoustic Tuning
Yes
-
Surround Mode
OLED Surround
-
Clear Voice
Clear Voice IV
-
Bluetooth Surround Ready
Yes (Required Bluetooth)
-
WiSA Speakers
Yes (2.0ch)
-
LG Sound Sync
Yes (Required Bluetooth)
-
Auto Notification (Bluetooth easy pairing)
Yes (Required Bluetooth)
-
Sound Share
Yes
-
Audio Codec
AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X
AI
-
ThinQ™
Yes
-
Intelligent Voice Recognition
Yes
-
Speech to Text
Yes
-
LG Voice Search
Yes
-
Google Assistant
Yes
-
AI UX
Yes
-
AI Home
Yes
-
AI Recommendation
Yes
-
Intelligent Edit
Yes
-
Home Dashboard
Yes
-
Auto Device Detection (Magic Remote Control)
Yes
-
Smart Speaker Compatible
Yes
-
Google Home Connection
Yes
-
Mobile Connectivity
Yes
-
Screen Share
Yes
-
LG TV Plus App
Yes
-
ThinQ™ App
Yes
-
Remote Voice Recognition
Yes
SMART FEATURE
-
Operating System (OS)
webOS Smart TV
-
Number of CPUs
Quad
-
Magic Remote Control
Built-In
-
Quick Access
Yes
-
Universal Control
Yes (Magic Remote Controller)
-
360° VR Play
Yes
-
Related Content Search
Yes
-
Art Gallery
Yes
-
LG Store
Yes
-
DIAL
Yes
-
Web Browser
Yes
-
Music Player
Yes
-
TV On With Mobile
Yes
-
Wi-Fi TV On
Yes
-
Bluetooth Low Energy On
Yes (Required Bluetooth)
-
Network File Browser
Yes
-
Block access to harmful site
Yes
-
Live Plus (ACR-based Bilateral Service)
webOS5.0
-
Hotel Mode
Yes
-
Sports Alert
Yes
-
Music Discovery
Yes
BROADCASTING SYSTEM
-
Digital TV Reception(Terrestrial,Cable,Satellite)
Yes
-
Terrestrial
DVB-T2
-
Cable
DVB-C (VH Only)
-
Analog TV Reception
Yes
-
Data Broadcasting (Country Spec)
HbbTV (Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam)
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI
4 (Side)
-
Version
HDMI 2.1
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Yes
-
eARC / ARC (Audio Return Channel)
eARC (HDMI 2)
-
USB
1 (Bottom) /2 (Side)
-
LAN
Yes (Bottom)
-
Component
Yes (Bottom, Gender Type)
-
Composite In (AV)
Yes (Bottom, Gender Type)
-
RF In
1 (RF)
-
SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)
Yes (Bottom)
-
IR Blaster
Yes
-
Headphone out
Yes (Bottom)
-
Line out
Yes (Headphone Out Common)
-
Wifi
Yes (802.11ac)
-
Bluetooth
Yes (V5.0)
POWER
-
Power Supply
AC 100~240V 50-60Hz
-
Standby Power Consumption
0.5W↓
-
Power Consumption (W)
330
-
Energy Saving Mode
Yes
-
Illuminance Green sensor
Yes
-
Energy Standard
Yes
-
ENERGY STAR® Qualified (Ticks)
3
-
Estimated Annual Operating Cost ($)
163
-
Estimated Annual Electricity Use (kWh)
602
WEIGHT/DIMENSIONS
-
Weight without Stand (kg)
42
-
Weight with Stand (kg)
104
-
Size without Stand (WxHxD mm)
1961 x 1120 x 49.9
-
Size with Stand (WxHxD mm)
1961 x 1456 x 281
ACCESSORY
-
Remote
PM20
-
Batteries
Yes (AA x 2EA)
-
Component / AV Gender
Yes
-
IR Blaster Cable
Yes
-
Power Cable
Yes
