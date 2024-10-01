Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG NANO91 86" NanoCell 4K TV

86NANO91TNA

LG NANO91 86" NanoCell 4K TV

(4)
LG NANO91 86" NanoCell 4K TV, front view with infill image and logo, 86NANO91TNA
The image of colorful microcrystal on the TV screen

The Pure Colors

TV screen showing the wide view of nature

Real 4K Made by Pure Colors

NanoCell TV delivers a Real 4K that meets the international standard CM value. Discover the more brilliant and clear visual experience with Real 4K resolution completed by NanoCell Technology.

Alpha 7 chip mounted on a TV mainboard
α7 Gen 3 Processor 4K

Elevate Your Viewing Experience

The powerful α7 Gen3 Processor 4K delivers spectacular viewing and sound experience by enhancing picture and sound sources. NanoCell TV delivers optimized viewing experience with the Pure Colors from whatever source.

The RGB spectrum graph that showing filter out dull colors and images comparing Color Purity between Conventional and NanoCell Tech

The Pure Colors

Pure RGB colors are the key to realistic picture quality. NanoCell Technology applies nanoparticles that create purify colors by filtering out dull colors and enhancing the purity of the RGB spectrum.

Large TV screen showing the top view of nature

Pure Colors Complete the Ultra Large Screen

The NanoCell TV delivers viewing experience like no other on a large screen. Pure Colors enhanced by NanoCell technology make spectacular images on the ultra large screen.

TV screen showing the close-up eyes of a woman in a movie
Dolby Vision IQ & Dolby Atmos

Delivering the Creator's Vision

Watch movies the way they should be – absolutely breathtaking. With Dolby Vision IQ - extends the benefits of Dolby Vision beyond HDR-, screen brightness, color and contrast are intelligently adjusted for genre and lighting conditions. Dolby Atmos delivers the immersive audio experience, for maximum enjoyment of all content.

A man sitting on a sofa in the living room with the colorful movie on the TV screen
FILMMAKER MODE™

See Content the Way it was Made

The processor automatically adjusts the picture, turning off motion smoothing for the full motion picture effect. Watch films with the creative intent and cinematic experience preserved. Enjoy all your content at the cinematic standard and feel the full artistic intent of every film.

Marvel Iron Man, title cards with the HLG pro and HDR 10 Pro logos
HDR 10 Pro & HLG Pro

Upgraded Major HDR Formats

NanoCell TVs provide optimal HDR picture quality by adjusting the supported major HDR formats HLG and HDR 10. It allows you to enjoy all of your content in lifelike high definition.

Comparison of image quality between conventional and Full Array Dimming with earth image
Full Array Dimming

Make Every Scene a Highlight

Full Array Dimming enhances contrast and black levels by individual control of LED backlight and dramatically improves details for a more immersive experience.

Two logos: The Apple TV app and Netflix
Unlimited Entertainment

Multiplex in Your Home

Dive into the wide variety of content available on the Apple TV app and Netflix. From the latest movies, TV shows and documentaries, to live sports and more, find them all here in one place. Just sit back and enjoy.

Thumbnails of Apple TV top 4 titles
The Apple TV app

The home of Apple TV and much more

Original shows and movies from Apple TV . Just the premium channels you want and thousands of movies to buy or rent. It’s personalized and expertly curated, so you’ll discover the best of what’s on. And it’s all in the Apple TV app.

TV screen showing the scene of the battle game.

Pure Colors Bring Battlefield in Front of You

NanoCell technology completes a virtual world that surpasses reality with Pure Colors, created through NanoCell Technology. In addition, various game features such as Low Input lag, HDMI 2.1 and HGiG allow you to enjoy a virtual world of improved graphics on real-time.

A scene of a battle game with the plane
Low Input Lag

React and Aim More Faster

NanoCell TV allows users to instantly attack the opponent without delay. It synchronizes your senses with real-time scenes happening in a fast-paced game by low input lag.

Man sitting on a sofa, holding a joystick while playing a RPG game on a TV screen
VRR, ALLM and eARC

Next Gen. Gaming Standard

A higher frame rate, VRR (Variable Refresh Rate), ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode) and eARC (Enhanced Audio Return Channel) all meeting HDMI 2.1 specifications. These latest features allow fast-moving content in higher resolution and smooth, synchronized graphics. It's a more lifelike gaming experience.
A scene of a game with monster shown on a conventional TV and other half on an LG NanoCell TV with HDR
HGiG profile for HDR Gaming

Realistic Cinema Cut-scene

Get wholly immersed into the game with views that are much more pleasing to the eyes. HGiG recognizes TV performance of picture quality and tunes HDR graphics to providing the ultimate HDR gaming experience.

People watching sports game on TV in the living room with ultra large scree TV

Pure Colors Create a Real Stadium Feel

With Nano Accuracy, the NanoCell TV delivers accurate color from any angles without distortion. Watch your favorite teams play displayed with Pure Colors on an ultra-large screen with amazing picture quality.

People watching sports game on TV in the living room with ultra large scree TV
Ultra Large Screen

Sit a Real Stadium Stand

With an ultra large screen spanning 75-inches or more. NanoCell TV brings the huge stadium straight to your home. See the detailed movements of players as if they are right in front of you.

a_scene_from_a_football_game,_half_on_an_conventional_lcd/LED TV with blurry picture quality, and other half on LG NanoCell TV with clear picture quality
Motion Pro

See Every Movement in Detail

Residual image(motion blur) must be avoided at all costs when watching sports. Now, with the Motion Pro feature, watch every quick and subtle movement of every player without the blur on your TV. With LG NanoCell, there's no need to worry about the blur of flicker.

TV screen showing a scene from a basketball game with a Sports Alert
Sport Alert

Don't Miss the Shot

Sports alert notifies you before, during, and after games. You’ll never have to worry about missing the big plays from your favorite teams, even when you’re watching other content.

A man and women watching sports game on TV in the living room with Bluetooth rear speakers
Bluetooth Surround Ready

Big Sound for the Big Game

NanoCell Tv up-mixed 2.0 ch sound to richer virtual 4.0 sound. It can create a surround sound effect by connecting two bluetooth speakers. Become more immersed in the game and get the feeling of a live atmosphere.

TV showing an eye level view of nature in a luxurious house setting

Add Sophisticated Ambiance

With its minimal Nano Bezel, NanoCell designed to blend into any interior and delivers immersive viewing experience without any interruption.

Millions of tiny colorful particles in space

Curious about OLED?

Curious about OLED?
A scene of a game shown on a conventional TV with tearing and other half on an LG NanoCell TV without tearing
AMD FreeSync™ Premium

Smooth Action Guaranteed

With AMD FreeSync™ Premium technology support, the LG NanoCell TV delivers a smoother gaming experience by reducing image tearing and stuttering. Enjoy fast-action games seamlessly.
"Bar chart showing that NanoCell passed safety standards in five LEDs. The mark of ""UL that certified No Photobiological LED Hazard"""
No Photobiological LED Hazard1)

Exceeds International Standards

The ‘No Photobiological LED Hazard’ test measures five standards including blue light, actinic UV, near UV, IR radiation, and retinal thermal.
These are the official international standards for measuring the harmful effects of LEDs on the human body, as defined by the IEC2), NanoCell TVs exceeded each standard.
*Image simulated.
*Conventional refers to LG’s UHD TVs without NanoCell technology.
*FILMMAKER MODE™ logo is a trademark of UHD Alliance, Inc.
*Image simulated.
*Supported service may differ by country.
*Apple, the Apple logo, and Apple TV are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. Apple TV is a trademark of Apple Inc.
*Supported service may differ by country.
*Available on 2019 TV models after software updates.
*Image simulated.
*Image simulated.
*Image simulated.
*Supported service may differ by country.
*Connection Available : LG PK7/7W/5/5W, PL7/5, PN7/5, RL3, RM2, RN9/7/5, ON9/7/5, JBL Clip3/Go2/Go, MARSHALL STOCKWELL II, B&O Beoplay P2, Canston LX-C600, Sony SRS-XB22
*Natural voice recognition is available in English, Korean, German, French, Italian, Spanish, Portuguese, Russian, Polish, Turkish, Japanese, Arabic, Vietnamese, Thai, Swedish, Indonesian, Danish, Dutch, Taiwanese, and Norwegian.
**Dutch and Norwegian will be available in the second half of 2020.
***Supported service may differ by country.
****The feature name on the settings may vary among TV OS versions.
*Images simulated.
*Software update is required to support this feature.
ThinQ™ AI

Your Central Hub of Convenience

Intelligent LG ThinQ™ AI makes life all the more convenient. *Natural voice recognition allows you to command and control your Home IoT ecosystem.
Learn More

A men and women sitting on a sofa in the living room with the Home Dashboard on the TV screen

See Pure Colors with
Eye Comfort

LG NanoCell TVs have received a “No Photobiological LED Hazard” certification from Underwriters Laboratories (UL), ensuring your eyes are protected from harmful light being emitted.

The image of a forest on the TV screen with the mark of "UL that certified No Photobiological LED Hazard"

1) UL Verified Mark is certified for LG NanoCell 65NANO90, 65NANO80.
2) International Electrotechnical Commission
Print

All specs

DISPLAY TYPE

  • Screen Type

    4K NanoCell

  • Screen Size (inch)

    86"

  • Resolution

    3,840 x 2,160

  • NanoCell Display

    Yes

  • Wide Viewing Angle

    Wide Viewing Angle

  • Wide Color Gamut

    Nano Color

  • Biliion Rich Colors

    Yes

  • Dimming

    Full Array Dimming

  • Ultra Luminance

    Ultra Luminance

  • BLU Type

    Slim Direct

  • TruMotion / Refresh Rate

    Refresh Rate 100Hz

PICTURE QUALITY

  • Processor

    α7 Gen3 Processor 4K

  • AI Picture / Pro

    AI Picture

  • Auto Genre Selection

    Yes (Dolby HDR only)

  • Image Enhancing

    Image Enhancing

  • AI Brightness Control

    Yes

  • HDR

    Cinema HDR

  • Dolby Vision IQ (RF / HDMI / CP / USB)

    HDMI/CP/USB (4K/2K)

  • HDR10 Pro (RF / HDMI / CP / USB)

    RF/HDMI/CP/USB (4K/2K)

  • HLG (RF / HDMI / CP / USB)

    RF/HDMI/CP/USB (4K/2K)

  • FILMMAKER MODE ™

    Yes

  • HDR Effect

    Yes (4K/2K)

  • Dynamic Tone Mapping / Pro

    HDR Dynamic Tone Mapping

  • 4K HFR (RF / HDMI / CP / USB)

    HDMI

  • 2K HFR (RF / HDMI / CP / USB)

    HDMI

  • Motion Pro

    Motion Pro

  • Dimming Algorithm

    LG Local Contrast

  • Upscaler

    4K Upscaler

  • HEVC (Video Decoder)

    4K@120P, 10bit

  • VP9 (Video Decoder)

    4K@60p, 10bit

  • AV1

    4K@60p, 10bit

  • FreeSyncTM

    Yes

  • HGIG Mode

    Yes

  • Instant Game Response (VRR/ALLM)

    VRR/ALLM

  • Picture Mode

    10 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, HDR Effect, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))

  • Auto Calibration

    Yes

SOUND QUALITY

  • Speaker (Sound Output)

    40W (WF:20W, 10W per Channel)

  • Channel

    2.2ch

  • Direction

    Down Firing

  • Simultaneous Audio Output

    Yes

  • DOLBY ATMOS

    Yes

  • AI Sound / Pro

    AI Sound Pro

  • AI Acoustic Tuning

    Yes

  • Surround Mode

    Ultra Surround

  • Clear Voice

    Clear Voice III

  • Bluetooth Surround Ready

    Yes (Required Bluetooth)

  • WiSA Speakers

    Yes (2.0ch)

  • LG Sound Sync

    Yes (Required Bluetooth)

  • Auto Notification (Bluetooth easy pairing)

    Yes (Required Bluetooth)

  • Sound Share

    Yes

  • Audio Codec

    AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X

AI

  • ThinQ™

    Yes (Required Bluetooth)

  • Intelligent Voice Recognition

    Yes (2.0ch)

  • Speech to Text

    Yes (Required Bluetooth)

  • LG Voice Search

    Yes (Required Bluetooth)

  • Google Assistant

    Yes

  • AI UX

    Yes

  • AI Home

    Yes

  • AI Recommendation

    Yes

  • Intelligent Edit

    Yes

  • Home Dashboard

    Yes

  • Auto Device Detection (Magic Remote Control)

    Yes

  • Smart Speaker Compatible

    Yes

  • Google Home Connection

    Yes

  • Mobile Connectivity

    Yes

  • Screen Share

    Yes

  • LG TV Plus App

    Yes

  • ThinQ™ App

    Yes

  • Remote Voice Recognition

    Yes

SMART FEATURE

  • Operating System (OS)

    webOS Smart TV

  • Number of CPUs

    Quad

  • Magic Remote Control

    Built-In

  • Quick Access

    Yes

  • Universal Control

    Yes (Magic Remote Controller)

  • 360° VR Play

    Yes

  • Related Content Search

    Yes

  • Art Gallery

    Yes

  • LG Store

    Yes

  • DIAL

    Yes

  • Web Browser

    Yes

  • Music Player

    Yes

  • TV On With Mobile

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi TV On

    Yes

  • Bluetooth Low Energy On

    Yes (Required Bluetooth)

  • Network File Browser

    Yes

  • Block access to harmful site

    Yes

  • Live Plus (ACR-based Bilateral Service)

    webOS5.0

  • Hotel Mode

    Yes

  • Sports Alert

    Yes

  • Music Discovery

    Yes

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

  • Digital TV Reception(Terrestrial,Cable,Satellite)

    Yes

  • Terrestrial

    DVB-T2

  • Cable

    DVB-C (VH Only)

  • Analog TV Reception

    Yes

  • Data Broadcasting (Country Spec)

    HbbTV (Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam)

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI

    4 (Side)

  • Version

    HDMI 2.1 (2)/HDMI 2.0 (2)

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Yes

  • eARC / ARC (Audio Return Channel)

    eARC (HDMI 3)

  • USB

    1(Rear)/2 (Side)

  • LAN

    Yes (Rear)

  • Component

    Yes (Rear, Gender Type)

  • Composite In (AV)

    Yes (Rear, Gender Type)

  • RF In

    1 (RF)

  • SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

    Yes (Rear)

  • Headphone out

    Yes (Bottom)

  • Line out

    Yes (Headphone Out Common)

  • Wifi

    Yes (802.11ac)

  • Bluetooth

    Yes (V5.0)

POWER

  • Power Supply

    AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

  • Standby Power Consumption

    0.5W↓

  • Power Consumption (W)

    232

  • Energy Saving Mode

    Yes

  • Illuminance Green sensor

    Yes

  • Energy Standard

    Yes

  • ENERGY STAR® Qualified (Ticks)

    4

  • Estimated Annual Operating Cost ($)

    114

  • Estimated Annual Electricity Use (kWh)

    423

WEIGHT/DIMENSIONS

  • Weight without Stand (kg)

    51.9

  • Weight with Stand (kg)

    55.4

  • Size without Stand (WxHxD mm)

    1926 x 1106 x 73.2

  • Size with Stand (WxHxD mm)

    1926 x 1183 x 432

ACCESSORY

  • Remote

    MR20

  • Batteries

    Yes (AA x 2EA)

  • Component / AV Gender

    Yes

WALL MOUNT

  • VESA Size (HxV mm)

    600 x 400

  • LG bracket Model (Optional)

    LSW640A/B

