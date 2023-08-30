About Cookies on This Site

LG CordZero™ A9Kompressor Cordless Handstick

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

LG CordZero™ A9Kompressor Cordless Handstick

A9K-CORE

A9K-CORE

LG CordZero™ A9Kompressor Cordless Handstick

Powerful Suction for a Deep Clean

Powerful Suction for a
More Complete Clean

The brushless Smart Inverter Motor™ spins at high speed to generate powerful suction that can lift dirt particles easily.
The handle area of the handstick vacuum cleaner is shown on the left with the Smart Inverter Motor™ which is inside shown on the right outside of the machine.

Durable Cleaning Technology with 10-year warranty

The Smart Inverter Motor™ is a brushless design with minimal mechanical friction during operation. This improves the durability of the motor enabling LG to offer a 10 year parts warranty on the motor.
The side of the bin of the handstick vacuum cleaner is shown filling up with dust, the LG Kompressor™ is pushed down and shows more space in the bin.

Compress Dirt in the Bin, so You Empty Less Often

The LG KOMPRESSOR™ technology saves you time by compressing dust and hair collected in the bin. With the compaction of dust and hair (by up to 2.4 times the uncompressed capacity*) you need to clean out the bin less often. When it is time to empty, the Kompressor lever is simply pushed down with the door open to clear the contents.

*Based on LG internal test results, the test results were observed by Intertek. A9 Kompressor™ receptacle capacity was tested on Turbo mode. Cat hair (breed was Maine Coon) was suctioned until the receptacle reached capacity. It was then compressed by the manual compression function. This cycle was repeated until the compressed cat hair reached capacity. Compression efficiency is calculated by the weight, compared with cat hair that has not been compressed (same volume). Actual receptacle capacity(compression efficiency) may vary depending on operating environment.

A hand places the battery pack inside the vacuum cleaner. To the left is an icon with two batteries with 60 min on the side and arrows. The batteries move to indicate they can be swapped.

Clean and Charge at the Same Time

With two interchangeable batteries, you can clean and charge at the same time. Battery run time up to 120 minutes*.

*Based on LG internal test results, run time for each mode--Normal, Power, and Turbo--is up to 120 mins, 60 mins, and 14 mins, respectively. These run times apply when two batteries are used, with one being charged in the vacuum cleaner and the other being directly charged by the charging station. With one battery (battery is directly charged from charging station), run time for each mode--Normal, Power, and Turbo-is up to 60 mins, 30 mins, 7 mins, respectively.
**The test was run at room temperature(26℃, 78.8℉), without any nozzle, and with the Wi-Fi on.
***Run time with Power Drive Nozzle for each mode--Normal, Power and Turbo-- is up to 80 mins, 40 mins and 12 mins respectively when two batteries are used. With one battery, run time for each mode--Normal, Power and Turbo--is up to 40 mins, 20 mins and 6 mins respectively.Actual run time may vary depending on operating environment and hours of use.

Charging and Storage Options

Charging and Storage Options

The CordZero™ handstick can be stored easily and neatly in your house in three different ways:
Wall-mount mode, Floor-stand mode and Compact mode.

a_hand_is_gripping_the_handle_of_the_handstick_vacuum_cleaner__the_handle_shows_the_on/off button, Wi-Fi button and Turbo button.

Control Features With a Single Touch of Your Thumb

Activate your vacuum easily with one touch control. On, off and adjust power levels with a touch of your thumb. It's that easy.
The product is shown in side view with an arrow on the pipe indicating the 4 stage extension option. A line drawing to the left shows the wand extended to 3.68 feet and then to 2.89 feet and swiveled.

Adjustable Wand Length for Versatility and Ease

With a 4 stage extension capability, the telescopic pipe lets users adjust the length to their preferred height for comfortable use.
A faucet is shown running and water fills half of the photo to show the ease of cleaning the three objects that make up the filter and cyclone system of the handstick vacuum cleaner that are floating.

Removable and Washable Filters

Easily maintain your vacuum by removing and washing your filters. Over time, dirt builds up on the filters inside your vacuum. The metal filter, cloth pre-filter and fine dust filter can all be removed and washed in water to clean dirt away. Leave the filters to dry completely before placing them back in the vacuum.

*After washing, ensure filters are fully dried before re-assembling. Drying time may differ by season, temperature or humidity.

The 5-step filtration system of the product has been separated and shown with arrows and words indicating each step with: 1st cyclone, metal dust filter, 2nd cyclone, pre-filter, fine dust filter.

5-Step Filtration System with High Efficiency Dust Collector Filter

The 5-step filtration system separates suctioned dust in the dust bin and then filters the remaining fine dust--filtering out an average 99.999% of 0.5㎛ ~ 4.2㎛ particles.

*The test run by SLG was based on IEC 62885-2 and EN 60312-1, the dust retaining capability at 0.5㎛ ~ 4.2㎛ particle size in Turbo mode was tested and averaged 99.999% ('Excellent' Grade, 5-Star). Dust retaining capability may vary depending on operating environment.

The vacuum in the charging stand is in a living room in the background with a woman looking at her phone in the foreground. An image of the phone screen shows the cleaning history of her product.

Manage your vacuum with ease

ThinQ™ helps to monitor and maintain your CordZero™ A9 Kompressor by
alerting you to check the status of the filter and when your battery is charged, 
as well as run diagnosis and cleaning history, all through a single app.*

Included Power Drive Nozzles™

Slim Power Drive™ Nozzle

Slim Power Drive™ Nozzle

The Slim Power Drive™ Nozzle effectively lifts dust, dirt, and pet hair from hard-to-reach spaces.

Accessories and Cleaning Tools

Crevice Tool

The crevice tool is useful for cleaning awkward and hard-to-get-to areas.

Combination Tool

The combination tool is a 2 in 1 accessory that can be adjusted between a soft brush or hard nozzle.
Table Caption
Features A9K-ULTRA A9K-CORE A9K-PRO
A9K-ULTRA
LG CordZero™ A9Kompressor Cordless Handstick
A9K-CORE
LG CordZero™ A9Kompressor Cordless Handstick
A9K-PRO
LG CordZero™ A9Kompressor Cordless Handstick
Dimensions (W × D × H) 720mm x 283mm x 326mm 720mm x 283mm x 223mm 720mm x 283mm x 326mm
LG ThinQ™ Yes Yes Yes
Key Specs

Body Color (Cleaner)

Fantasy Silver

Smart Inverter Motor

Yes

Telescopic Pipe (4 Lengths)

Yes

Washable Filters

Yes

All specs

MATERIAL & FINISH

Body Color (Cleaner)

Fantasy Silver

BASIC ACCESSORIES

Combination Tool

Yes

Crevice Tool

Yes

OTHER TOOLS AND ACCESSORIES

Extra Pre-filter

Yes

SMART TECHNOLOGY

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

Yes

PERFORMANCE (CLEANER)

Power Mode

3 Modes (Normal, Power, Turbo)

Dust Bin Capacity (L)

0.44

BATTERY

Batteries Included (Qty)

2

Battery Type

Lithium-Ion

Charging Time per battery (minutes)

240

Max Run Time per battery (minutes) (Normal Mode without Nozzles)

60

Max Run Time per battery (minutes) (Normal Mode with Power Drive Nozzle)

40

Max Run Time per battery (minutes) (Turbo Mode with Power Drive Nozzle)

6

FEATURES (CLEANER)

Smart Inverter Motor

Yes

Clogged Objects Indicator

Yes

Cyclone Technology

Axial Turbo Cyclone™

Telescopic Pipe (4 Lengths)

Yes

Washable Filters

Yes

5-Step Filtration System (with HEPA Filter)

Yes

Battery Status Indicator

Yes (3 Step)

Convert to Handheld

Yes

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS (CLEANER)

Weight (kg)

2.7

NOZZLES

Slim Hard Floor Nozzle

Yes

A9K-CORE

LG CordZero™ A9Kompressor Cordless Handstick