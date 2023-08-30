About Cookies on This Site

LG CordZero™ Cordless Handstick with AEROSCIENCE™ Technology

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to buy

LG CordZero™ Cordless Handstick with AEROSCIENCE™ Technology

A9-LITE

A9-LITE

LG CordZero™ Cordless Handstick with AEROSCIENCE™ Technology

A9-LITE
Smart Inverter Motor™

The Brushless Smart Inverter Motor™ rotates at high speed, creating rapid air flow inside the vacuum's cyclone chambers to generate powerful suction up to 160W.

 

LG's air flow vacuum technology AEROSCIENCE then utilises powerful mini whirlwinds of air to separate out dust particles.

Watch Video
Power Drive Nozzle™

Slim Power Drive™ Nozzle

The Direct Drive Motor inside the Power Drive™ Nozzle rotates the roller while vacuuming for effective particle pick up*.
Slim Power Drive™ Nozzle Watch Video

*Slim Power Drive Nozzle shown.

Powerful Cordless Freedom

Powerful Cordless Freedom

Enjoy effortless cleaning with One Touch Thumb Control, Adjustable Vacuum Height and Removable Washable Filters.

*1 year parts and labour + 10 years on motor (parts only).

Charging and Storage Options

Charging and Storage Options

The CordZero™ handstick can be stored easily and neatly in your house in three different ways:
Wall-mount mode, Floor-standing mode and Compact mode.

Charging and Storage Options Watch Video
Thumb Touch Control

Thumb Touch Control

Activate your vacuum easily with one touch control. On, off and adjust power levels with a touch of your thumb.
Height Adjustable and Ergonomically Balanced

Height Adjustable and Ergonomically Balanced

The telescopic pipe is adjustable to 4 different lengths for added versatility and the Opti-balanced Handle™ has been ergonomically designed to provide comfort and reduce muscle effort while vacuuming.
Height Adjustable and Ergonomically Balanced Watch Video
5 Step Filtration System

5 Step Filtration System

The 5-step filtration system separates suctioned dust in the dust bin and then filters the remaining fine dust--filtering out an average 99.999% of 0.5㎛ ~ 4.2㎛ particles.
5 Step Filtration System Watch Video

*The test run by SLG was based on IEC 62885-2 and EN 60312-1, the dust retaining capability at 0.5㎛ ~ 4.2㎛ particle size in Turbo mode was tested and averaged 99.999% ('Excellent' Grade, 5-Star). Dust retaining capability may vary depending on operating environment.

Removable and Washable Filters

Removable and Washable Filters

Easily maintain your vacuum by removing and washing your filters. Over time, dirt builds up on the filters inside your vacuum. The metal filter, cloth pre-filter and fine dust filter can all be removed and washed in water to clean dirt away. Leave the filters to completely dry before placing them back in the vacuum.
Included Accessories

Included Accessories

*Up to 50 minutes run time when vacuum set to starting 'normal' mode without power drive nozzle.

Easy filter cleaning

Separate the filter from the body by turning the exhaust cover, without disassembling the vacuum.

Easy roller removal

Remove the cleaning roller by turning the bottom lever and sliding the roller from the housing.

Easy emptying

Empty the dust bin without dirtying your hands by pushing the dust bin release button
Cleaning Versatility and Accessories

Cleaning Versatility and Accessories

The CordZero™ can be used with a variety of cleaning attachments like the Combination Tool and Crevice Tool to make getting into all those hard to reach places a breeze.*
Cleaning Versatility and Accessories Watch Video

*See model specifications below for accessories included in the sales pack.

Summary

Print

Dimensions

A9-LITE-V1
Capacity
0.44L
Dimension (W x H x D)
260mm x 1120mm (Max. Height) x 270mm
key usp1
Powerful Suction up to 160W
key usp2
Battery run time up to 50 min

All specs

DESIGN & CONVENIENCE

Colour

Blossom Pink

Vacuum Type

Cordless Handstick

Control Type

Button

Telescopic Pipe

Yes (4 Lengths)

Dust Bin Capacity

0.44L

Convert to Handheld

Yes

Charging Dock

Yes

Wall Mount Option

Yes

Floor-Standing Option

Yes

PERFORMANCE

Motor Technology

Smart Inverter Motor™

Cyclone Technology

Axial Turbo Cyclone™

Power Modes

3 Modes (Normal, Power, Turbo)

Max Suction Power

Up to 160W (In Turbo Mode)

Batteries Included

1

Battery Type

Lithium-Ion

Charging Time

3.5 hours per battery

Max Running Time^

Normal Mode (Without Power Drive™ Nozzle): Up to 50 minutes
Normal Mode (With Power Drive™ Nozzle): Up to 40 minutes
Power Mode (With Power Drive™ Nozzle): Up to 11 minutes
Turbo Mode (With Power Drive™ Nozzle): Up to 6 minutes
^ Run times are approximate and vary depending on power setting and nozzle selection.

Filtration Technology

5 Step

Washable Filters

3 (Pre-Filter, Mesh, Fine Dust Exhaust)

Noise (Turbo Mode)

79dB

MOTORISED NOZZLES

Slim Power Drive™ Nozzle

Yes

ACCESSORY

Crevice Tool

Yes

Combination Tool

Yes

DIMENSIONS

Packaging (W x D x H)

283mm x 326mm x 720mm

Weight (Hand Unit Only)

1.6kg

Weight (Incl. Power Drive™ Nozzle)

2.7kg

A9-LITE

A9-LITE

LG CordZero™ Cordless Handstick with AEROSCIENCE™ Technology