The Brushless Smart Inverter Motor™ rotates at high speed, creating rapid air flow inside the vacuum's cyclone chambers to generate powerful suction up to 160W.
LG's air flow vacuum technology AEROSCIENCE then utilises powerful mini whirlwinds of air to separate out dust particles.