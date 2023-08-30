We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG CordZero Cordless Handstick Vacuum Cleaner in Bohemian Red
Summary
Dimensions
All specs
-
Color
-
Bohemian Red
-
Hard Floor
-
Yes
-
Bedding
-
Yes
-
Dual Power Pack™
-
Yes
-
Portable Charging Stand
-
Yes
-
Combination tool
-
Yes
-
Crevice tool
-
Yes
-
Turbo mode
-
up to 12 minutes (with 2 batteries)
-
Power mode
-
up to 18 minutes (with 2 batteries)
-
Normal mode
-
up to 80 minutes (with 2 batteries without Power Drive Nozzle™)
up to 60 minutes (with 2 batteries and Power Drive Nozzle™)
-
Charging time
-
3.5 hours
-
Qty.
-
Dual
-
Type
-
LG PowerPack™ lithium-ion battery
-
Capacity
-
1.9A
-
Voltage
-
25.55V
-
Motor technology
-
Smart Inverter Motor™ P9
-
Cyclone technology
-
Axial Turbo Cyclone™
-
Filtration type
-
5 Step Filtration
-
Pipe type
-
Telescopic
-
Charging station
-
Floor Standing
-
Weight (With Multi-surface nozzle)
-
2.7kg
-
Battery indicator
-
LED
-
Dust bin capacity
-
0.44L
What people are saying
-
