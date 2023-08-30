About Cookies on This Site

LG CordZero Cordless Vacuum Cleaner with Power Drive Mop™ in Iron Gray

Specs

Reviews

Support

LG CordZero Cordless Vacuum Cleaner with Power Drive Mop™ in Iron Gray

A9ULTIMATE

LG CordZero Cordless Vacuum Cleaner with Power Drive Mop™ in Iron Gray

Front view of LG Cordless Handstick Vacuum with Power Drive Mop™ and AEROSCIENCE™ Technology, tilt left, A9ULTIMATE

Summary

Print

Dimensions

Capacity
Handstick
Dimension (W x H x D)
260 x 1120 x 270 mm
key usp1
Powerful Suction
key usp2
Dual PowerPack™

All specs

GENERAL SPECIFICATION

Color

Iron Gray

CLEANING HEADS(POWER DRIVE NOZZLE™)

Power Drive Mop™

Yes

Hard Floor

Yes

Carpet

Yes

Bedding

Yes

ACCESSORY

Dual Power Pack™

Yes

Portable Charging Stand

Yes

Combination tool

Yes

Crevice tool

Yes

RUN TIME*

Turbo mode

up to 12 minutes (with 2 batteries)

Power mode

up to 18 minutes (with 2 batteries)

Normal mode

up to 80 minutes (with 2 batteries without Power Drive Nozzle™)
up to 60 minutes (with 2 batteries and Power Drive Nozzle™)

Charging time

3.5 hours

BATTERY INFORMATION

Qty.

Dual

Type

LG PowerPack™ lithium-ion battery

Capacity

1.9A

Voltage

25.55V

LG AEROSCIENCE™

Motor technology

Smart Inverter Motor™ P9

Cyclone technology

Axial Turbo Cyclone™

CLEANING PERFORMANCE

Filtration type

5 Step Filtration

CONVENIENCE

Pipe type

Telescopic

Charging station

Floor Standing

Weight (With Multi-surface nozzle)

2.7kg

Battery indicator

LED

Dust bin capacity

0.44L

