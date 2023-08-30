About Cookies on This Site

Hombot-Robotic Vacuum Cleaner ( Single Eye )

Specs

Reviews

Support

Hombot-Robotic Vacuum Cleaner ( Single Eye )

VR5906LM

Hombot-Robotic Vacuum Cleaner ( Single Eye )

All specs

GENERAL SPECIFICATION

Color

Titan Silver

Exhaust Filter

Washable HEPA

Dust Capacity (L)

0.4

Smart Resume

Yes

Noise Level (dB)

60dB

Schedule Cleaning

Yes

Cliff Detection

Yes

Door Sill Detection

Yes

Edge Cleaning

Yes

CLEANING MODE

Cell by Cell

Yes

Zigzag

Yes

Spot

Yes

Manual

Yes

NAVIGATION

Lower Camera

Yes

Upper Camera

No

Accelerometer Sensor

Yes

Infrared Sensor

Yes

Ultrasonic Sensor

Yes

Optical Flow Sensor

Yes

Gyro Sensor

Yes

Relative Mapping

Yes

ACCESSORIES

Docking Style Charger

Yes

Remote Controller

Yes

DIMENSION & WEIGHT

W x H x D (mm)

360x360x90

FLOOR TYPE

Hard Floor

Yes

Tile

Yes

Carpet

Yes

BATTERY

Nominal voltage

14.8V/1900mAh

Type

Lithium Polymer

ROBOTIC CLEANER SPECIFICATION

Weight

3.2KG

Power Consumption

15W

Dry mop function - wiping (option)

Yes

Voice announcement function

Yes

Map building function

Yes

