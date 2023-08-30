We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Hombot-Robotic Vacuum Cleaner ( Single Eye )
All specs
-
Color
-
Titan Silver
-
Exhaust Filter
-
Washable HEPA
-
Dust Capacity (L)
-
0.4
-
Smart Resume
-
Yes
-
Noise Level (dB)
-
60dB
-
Schedule Cleaning
-
Yes
-
Cliff Detection
-
Yes
-
Door Sill Detection
-
Yes
-
Edge Cleaning
-
Yes
-
Cell by Cell
-
Yes
-
Zigzag
-
Yes
-
Spot
-
Yes
-
Manual
-
Yes
-
Lower Camera
-
Yes
-
Upper Camera
-
No
-
Accelerometer Sensor
-
Yes
-
Infrared Sensor
-
Yes
-
Ultrasonic Sensor
-
Yes
-
Optical Flow Sensor
-
Yes
-
Gyro Sensor
-
Yes
-
Relative Mapping
-
Yes
-
Docking Style Charger
-
Yes
-
Remote Controller
-
Yes
-
W x H x D (mm)
-
360x360x90
-
Hard Floor
-
Yes
-
Tile
-
Yes
-
Carpet
-
Yes
-
Nominal voltage
-
14.8V/1900mAh
-
Type
-
Lithium Polymer
-
Weight
-
3.2KG
-
Power Consumption
-
15W
-
Dry mop function - wiping (option)
-
Yes
-
Voice announcement function
-
Yes
-
Map building function
-
Yes
What people are saying
-
